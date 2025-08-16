Which Country Has No Capital City?

A capital city has traditionally been the seat of a nation's government—site of official buildings, parliament, and ministries. Nearly every independent nation has such a city. But there's an intriguing exception to the world geography: Nauru.

Nauru: The World's Only Country Without a Capital

Nauru, a small Pacific island nation, is the only country in the world with no officially declared capital city. It does not have a defined capital in either law or convention like other nations.

Nauru is the third smallest country in terms of area (only 21 square kilometers) and second smallest country in terms of population.

Its governmental buildings—parliament, presidential compound, courts—are mostly situated in Yaren district. But Yaren has not been constitutionally declared as the capital; it is sometimes called the "de facto capital" because of its administrative function, but this position has never been formally bestowed.