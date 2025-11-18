This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 November

Every day has a story behind it, a swirl of events that shaped our world in big and small ways. Today is no different, and on this date in history, we'll uncover why November 18 stands out. On November 18, nations declared independence, time was reshaped by railroads, revolutions reached turning points, and tragedies and triumphs marked the human experience. From the signing of the Hay‑Bunau‑Varilla Treaty in 1903, which opened the path for the Panama Canal, to the adoption of standard time zones by North American railroads in 1883, and the haunting mass deaths at the Jonestown massacre in 1978, November 18 features moments of global consequence. In this article, we'll walk through some of the most significant events that occurred on November 18, moments that continue to echo into our present day.
What Happened On This Day—November 18?
Here's what happened in history on November 18:
1421 – Massive North Sea Flood
- On November 18, 1421, a violent storm struck the North Sea coast.
- Dikes broke, and floodwaters rushed inland.
- Villages in what is now the Netherlands were destroyed.
- Up to 10,000 people died.
- One of the deadliest floods in European history.
1863 – Lincoln Travels to Gettysburg
- On November 18, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln boarded a train to Gettysburg.
- He went to deliver a short speech the next day.
- The speech became known as the Gettysburg Address.
- It honoured soldiers killed in the July 1863 battle.
1883 – Railroads Create First Time Zones
- On November 18, 1883, U.S. and Canadian railroads adopted standard time zones.
- Replaced thousands of confusing local times.
- Allowed trains to run on clear schedules.
- Became the model for today's global time-zone system.
1916 – Battle of the Somme Ends
- On November 18, 1916, British commanders stopped the Somme offensive.
- The battle had lasted more than four months.
- Casualties were extremely high on all sides.
- It became one of the bloodiest battles of World War I.
1940 – Hitler Angry Over Italy's Failure in Greece
- On November 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler met Italian Minister Galeazzo Ciano.
- Hitler was furious over Italy's failed invasion of Greece.
- Ciano described the meeting as tense and heavy.
- Mussolini's move had caught Hitler by surprise.
1949 – Jackie Robinson Becomes First Black MVP
- On November 18, 1949, Jackie Robinson won the National League MVP Award.
- First Black player to receive the honour.
- Batted .342 that season.
- Stole 37 bases, both personal career records.
1966 – Sandy Koufax Retires
- On November 18, 1966, Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax retired.
- He was only 30 years old.
- Had just won his third Cy Young Award.
- Chronic arthritis in his arm forced him to quit.
1978 – Jonestown Mass Suicide
- On November 18, 1978, tragedy struck Jonestown, Guyana.
- Over 900 members of the Peoples Temple died.
- Led by cult leader Jim Jones.
- Included more than 270 children.
- U.S. Congressman Leo Ryan was killed earlier that day.
1987 – Congress Releases Final Iran-Contra Report
- On November 18, 1987, Congress issued its final Iran-Contra report.
- Criticised secret arms deals with Iran.
- Said funds were illegally diverted to the Contras.
- Called it a major failure of government oversight.
1991 – Terry Waite Freed After Four Years
- On November 18, 1991, hostage Terry Waite was released in Lebanon.
- Held captive for more than four years.
- Freed along with American Thomas Sutherland.
- UN-negotiated efforts led to his release.
1996 – Exotic Bird Expert Sentenced for Smuggling
- On November 18, 1996, Tony Silva was sentenced to prison.
- A well-known expert on exotic birds.
- Led a major illegal parrot smuggling operation.
- Received a seven-year sentence without parole.
- Part of the extensive investigation "Operation Renegade".
1999 – Texas A&M Bonfire Collapse
- On November 18, 1999, the Texas A&M bonfire stack collapsed.
- The pile was 59 feet tall.
- Twelve students died.
- Nearly 30 were injured.
- Ended a long-standing campus tradition.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 18?
November 18 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 18
Alan Shepard (1923–1998)
- Alan Shepard was born on November 18, 1923.
- First U.S. astronaut to fly in space in 1961.
- Walked on the Moon during Apollo 14 in 1971.
- Famously hit golf balls on the lunar surface.
Chloë Sevigny (1974– )
- Chloë Sevigny was born on November 18, 1974.
- American actress and style icon.
- Known for films like Kids and Boys Don't Cry.
- Starred in HBO's Big Love.
Margaret Atwood (1940– )
- Margaret Atwood was born on November 18, 1940.
- Canadian author and poet.
- Wrote The Handmaid's Tale in 1985.
- Her work warns against oppression and authoritarianism.
Notable Deaths on November 18
1886 – Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886)
- Died on November 18, 1886.
- 21st President of the United States.
- His presidency followed the assassination of James A. Garfield.
1962 – Niels Bohr (1885-1962)
- Died on November 18, 1962.
- Danish physicist, Nobel Prize laureate for his work on atomic structure.
1965 – Henry A. Wallace (1888-1965)
- Died on November 18, 1965.
- U.S. Vice President (1941-1945) and later U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
1978 – Jim Jones (1931-1978) & Leo J. Ryan (1925-1978)
- Jim Jones died on November 18, 1978, during the mass murder-suicide in Jonestown.
- Leo J. Ryan (U.S. Congressman) was assassinated by members of Jones' cult that same day.
