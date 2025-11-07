GATE 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Schedule And Timings

GATE 2026 Exam Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the GATE exam dates here. According to the official notification, the GATE 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026, in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at 235 designated test centres across 8 IIT Zones. Check the complete GATE 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.
GATE 2026: Overview
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). An overview of GATE 2026 is given below:
|
|
Name of the Exam
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Purpose of the Exam
|
For admission in PG courses/Jobs In PSUs
|
GATE 2026 Exam Date
|
February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026
|
Official Website
|
gate2026.iitr.ac.in
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring for higher studies or aiming for recruitment into Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the GATE 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.
|
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
|
Dates of Examination
|
February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Shifts
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Timing
|
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
GATE 2026 Important Dates
Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadlines. Check all the important dates for the GATE 2026 exam below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online submission of Application Form
|
November 10, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Date
|
Second Week of January 2026 (Tentatively)
|
Date(s) of Examination
|
February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026
|
Declaration of Result on NTA Website
|
March 19, 2026
|
Score Cards available for free download
|
March 28, 2026 to May 31, 2026
GATE 2026 Exam Pattern
Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE question paper pattern. The GATE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE exam. The GATE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE exam pattern.
|
GATE Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
