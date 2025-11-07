GATE 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Schedule And Timings

WBSSC SLST Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 7, 2025, 22:18 IST

GATE 2026 exam dates are released by the IIT Guwahati. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026 at designated test centres. Check the complete exam schedule here, along with the GATE admit card 2026 release date.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the GATE exam dates here. According to the official notification, the GATE 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026, in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at 235 designated test centres across 8 IIT Zones. Check the complete GATE 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). An overview of GATE 2026 is given below:

Name of the Exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Conducting Body

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Purpose of the Exam

For admission in PG courses/Jobs In PSUs

GATE 2026 Exam Date

February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026

Official Website

gate2026.iitr.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted for candidates who are aspiring for higher studies or aiming for recruitment into Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Knowing the exact exam dates and schedule is crucial for planning your preparation. Here, we provide you with all the essential details regarding the GATE 2026 exam dates, timings, and shifts.

Dates of Examination

February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration

3 Hours

Shifts

Shift 1

Shift 2

Timing

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

GATE 2026 Important Dates

Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadlines. Check all the important dates for the GATE 2026 exam below.

Event

Date

Online submission of Application Form

November 10, 2025

GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Date

Second Week of January 2026 (Tentatively)

Date(s) of Examination

February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026

Declaration of Result on NTA Website

March 19, 2026

Score Cards available for free download

March 28, 2026 to May 31, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam Pattern 

Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE question paper pattern. The GATE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE exam. The GATE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE exam pattern. 

GATE Exam Pattern

Sections

The paper consists of three sections

  • General Aptitude

  • Engineering Mathematics

  • Core Engineering

Total Number of Questions

65

Time Allotted

3 hours

Mode of Exam

Online

Maximum Marks

100

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Negative Marking

  • 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

  • 2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

  • No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

