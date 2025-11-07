GATE 2026 Exam Date OUT; Check Shift-wise Schedule And Timings

GATE 2026 Exam Dates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and are preparing for the exam can check the GATE exam dates here. According to the official notification, the GATE 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 15, and 15, 2026, in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at 235 designated test centres across 8 IIT Zones. Check the complete GATE 2026 exam schedule here, along with shift timings.

GATE 2026: Overview

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). An overview of GATE 2026 is given below: