CBSE Year Ender 2025: 15+ Big Exam, Curriculum and Textbook Changes Students Must Know

CBSE Changes 2025: As 2025 draws to a close, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has emerged as one of the most active education boards in India, rolling out a series of wide-ranging reforms that significantly reshaped school education across classes, subjects, and states. From competency-based assessment and structured exam patterns to new-age textbooks, skill-focused curricula, digital evaluation, and policy-driven administrative changes, the CBSE’s 2025 decisions reflect a clear shift away from rote learning towards conceptual clarity, application-based learning, and student well-being. Closely aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these reforms are set to influence how students learn, teachers teach, and schools assess performance in the coming years. CBSE Key Changes in 2025: Key Highlights at a Glance

Strong push towards competency-based and application-oriented assessments

Section-wise paper pattern introduced for Class 10 Science & Social Science

Launch of new competency-based textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7 & 8

Increased focus on skill-based learning in middle school (Classes 6–8)

Digital evaluation and enhanced exam security measures nationwide

Rollout of APAAR ID framework for long-term academic records

Expansion of vocational and future-ready subjects including AI and design thinking

Clearer marks bifurcation and assessment transparency

Two-term board exam model announced for implementation from 2026

Revision of exam and registration fees after five years Here are the most important changes from this year: 1. Shift to Competency-Based Assessment CBSE significantly increased the weightage of competency-based questions like case-based, source-based, MCQs, and real-life problem questions in Classes 10 and 12 board exams. This focuses on practical understanding over rote memorization.

2. Section-Wise Paper Pattern Introduced for Class 10 Science & Social Science In 2025, CBSE revised the question paper structure for major Class 10 subjects, especially Science and Social Science, by introducing clearly defined, subject-wise sections. This change made board exams more structured, predictable, and competency-based, improving clarity for students. For Class 10 Science, the paper was divided into dedicated sections: Section A – Biology

Section B – Chemistry

Section C – Physics Similarly, the Class 10 Social Science paper followed a subject-specific format: Section A – History

Section B – Geography

Section C – Political Science

Section D – Economics Earlier, questions from different subjects were mixed across the question paper, which often created confusion and time-management challenges. The new section-wise format allows students to attempt the paper subject by subject, enhancing focus, exam strategy, and confidence.

3. Reduced Constructed Response Questions The number of short and long answer questions was reduced to allow more competency-based and application questions in board exams, encouraging deeper understanding. 4. Enhanced Security Measures in Examination Centers CBSE introduced biometric authentication and CCTV requirements at all exam centers nationwide to boost transparency and integrity in the evaluation process. 5. Introduction of Two-Term (Twice-a-Year) Board Exams (from 2026) One of the biggest reforms announced in 2025 is the two-boards system for Class 10 (and hinted for Class 12) from the 2025-26 academic session, giving students two opportunities to take board exams and use their best scores. 6. Competency & Skill-Based Curriculum for Middle School (Classes 6-8) CBSE mandated skill-based learning frameworks for Classes 6 to 8, integrating hands-on and experiential education into daily learning.

7. 15. New Competency-Based Textbooks Introduced for Classes 4, 5, 7 and 8 (2025-26) In 2025, CBSE announced the introduction of new competency-based textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7 and 8 for the 2025-26 academic session. These textbooks are designed to shift classroom learning from content-heavy memorisation to concept clarity, critical thinking, and real-life application. The new books focus on: Experiential and activity-based learning

Real-world examples and case scenarios

Application-oriented questions and exercises

Reduced rote learning and simplified explanations 8. Expanded Digital Evaluation Initiatives CBSE expanded digital evaluation of answer sheets to improve marking accuracy, quicker processing, and less human error — a major modernization step. 9. APAAR ID Integration for Board Exams

The Board has started integrating APAAR (Academic Performance Assessment & Analytics Report) IDs to maintain long-term digital academic records and smooth admissons across institutions. 10. Strict Data Verification for Candidates To avoid errors during results and admissions, CBSE introduced candidate data verification slips, making schools and parents accountable for name spellings, dates of birth, and other details. 11. Skill-Oriented & Vocational Subject Updates New and upgraded vocational subjects such as design thinking, electronics, AI-related courses, and physical activity trainers were added or enhanced in the curriculum to support future employability. 12. State-Level Adoption of CBSE Curriculum Framework Several states (e.g., Maharashtra) moved to adopt or pilot the CBSE curriculum framework under NEP 2020, standardizing education quality across regions.

13. Changes in Classroom Teaching & Skill Focus CBSE enhanced focus on competency and 21st-century skills (critical thinking, communication, problem-solving) beyond traditional book learning — a core NEP 2020 implementation step. 14. Expanded Role of Internal Projects & Practicals By increasing importance of school-level practicals and project work, CBSE ensured that continuous assessment reflects learning more fairly. 15. Examination and Registration Fees Revised After Five Years In 2025, CBSE approved a revision in examination and registration fees for the first time since 2020. For Class 10 and Class 12 students in India, the exam fee was increased by ₹20 per theory subject, while practical examination fees were also revised upward. According to the Board, the fee revision was necessitated due to rising operational and administrative costs, including examination logistics, security measures, and evaluation processes.