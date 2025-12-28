UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CUET UG 2026 Exams in May, Application Forms to be Available at cuet.nta.nic.in Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 28, 2025, 17:56 IST

CUET UG 2026 exams to be held in May 2026. The online application form will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the entrance exams can check the official notification and other details soon. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CUET UG 2026 applications soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026 applications soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CUET UG 2026 applications soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
  • CUET UG 2026 to be held in May 2026
  • Programme and syllabus details available on the official website

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification for CUET UG 2026. According to the official notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May 2026. According to the official notification released, the CUET UG Examination will be conducted in 13 languages across India and abroad. 

As per the notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 applications will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Details of the programmes offered by Central Universities and participating universities are available on the CUET porral and the respective university websites. 

CUET UG 2026 Syllabus Released

The list of programmes and syllabi for CUET UG 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the UG entrance examinations can check the subject-wise syllabus details here. 

S.No.Subject CodeSubject Name
1 101 English
2 102 Hindi
3 103 Assamese
4 104 Bengali
5 105 Gujarati
6 106 Kannada
7 107 Malayalam
8 108 Marathi
9 109 Odia
10 110 Punjabi
11 111 Tamil
12 112 Telugu
13 113 Urdu
14 301 Accountancy / Book-Keeping
15 302 Agriculture
16 303 Anthropology
17 304 Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry
18 305 Business Studies
19 306 Chemistry
20 307 Environmental Science
21 308 Computer Science / Information Practices
22 309 Economics / Business Economics
23 312 Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts
24 313 Geography / Geology
25 314 History
26 315 Home Science
27 316 Knowledge Tradition-Practices in India
28 318 Mass Media / Mass Communication
29 319 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
30 320 Performing Arts - (Dance, Drama and Music)
31 321 Physical Education (Yoga, Sports)
32 322 Physics
33 323 Political Science
34 324 Psychology
35 325 Sanskrit
36 326 Sociology
37 501 General Aptitude Test
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News