CUET UG 2026 Exams in May, Application Forms to be Available at cuet.nta.nic.in Soon

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification for CUET UG 2026. According to the official notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May 2026. According to the official notification released, the CUET UG Examination will be conducted in 13 languages across India and abroad.

As per the notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 applications will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Details of the programmes offered by Central Universities and participating universities are available on the CUET porral and the respective university websites.