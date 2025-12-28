CUET UG 2026 Exams in May, Application Forms to be Available at cuet.nta.nic.in Soon

Key Points
- CUET UG 2026 applications soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
- CUET UG 2026 to be held in May 2026
- Programme and syllabus details available on the official website
CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an official notification for CUET UG 2026. According to the official notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in May 2026. According to the official notification released, the CUET UG Examination will be conducted in 13 languages across India and abroad.
As per the notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 applications will be available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Details of the programmes offered by Central Universities and participating universities are available on the CUET porral and the respective university websites.
CUET UG 2026 Syllabus Released
The list of programmes and syllabi for CUET UG 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the UG entrance examinations can check the subject-wise syllabus details here.
|S.No.
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|1
|101
|English
|2
|102
|Hindi
|3
|103
|Assamese
|4
|104
|Bengali
|5
|105
|Gujarati
|6
|106
|Kannada
|7
|107
|Malayalam
|8
|108
|Marathi
|9
|109
|Odia
|10
|110
|Punjabi
|11
|111
|Tamil
|12
|112
|Telugu
|13
|113
|Urdu
|14
|301
|Accountancy / Book-Keeping
|15
|302
|Agriculture
|16
|303
|Anthropology
|17
|304
|Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry
|18
|305
|Business Studies
|19
|306
|Chemistry
|20
|307
|Environmental Science
|21
|308
|Computer Science / Information Practices
|22
|309
|Economics / Business Economics
|23
|312
|Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts
|24
|313
|Geography / Geology
|25
|314
|History
|26
|315
|Home Science
|27
|316
|Knowledge Tradition-Practices in India
|28
|318
|Mass Media / Mass Communication
|29
|319
|Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|30
|320
|Performing Arts - (Dance, Drama and Music)
|31
|321
|Physical Education (Yoga, Sports)
|32
|322
|Physics
|33
|323
|Political Science
|34
|324
|Psychology
|35
|325
|Sanskrit
|36
|326
|Sociology
|37
|501
|General Aptitude Test
