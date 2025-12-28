Optical illusions are fascinating puzzles that are designed to trick our brains into seeing something that isn’t quite what it appears to be. These puzzles reveal how complex and powerful our minds are which fills the gaps automatically. While our eyes capture the light and shapes in front of us, it’s our brain that works behind the scenes to process and it makes sense of the information that is present in front of us. However, sometimes our brain gets fooled too make sense of the information—sometimes getting fooled in the process. Optical illusions are designed in such a way that they play with our perception be it depth, colour, movement or size which highlights the gap between what we see and what is actually real. Optical illusion puzzles have become the internet sensation recently. Today, we bring you one such puzzle that will leave you searching for the answer and you will definitely miss it even if it is right in front of your eyes.

In the image below, you will see a series of 80 written but pay attention as your target is to find two hidden numbers. There are two hidden numbers in this image and your challenge is to find them as soon as possible. Wait! Before you dive head first into this puzzle looking for the answer, we have a twist for you that will make this challenge a bit more thrilling. You have a time limit of 11 seconds to find the hidden odd numbers. Can you rise to the occasion and emerge as a true puzzle master? Start your timer and begin the hunt for the odd numbers. All the best puzzle master! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Numbers in 11 Seconds Source: TOI How are you holding up puzzle master?

Did you find the hidden odd numbers? Hurry up! You only have a few seconds left. Optical illusions are not only designed as a leisure activity but they also help people to improve their concentration skills as well as it gives a mind workout. The time limit is about to finish. 3… 2… and 1! So, were you able to spot the hidden odd numbers? Congratulations if you found it! Your IQ and observation skills are quite amazing. If you didn't find the odd numbers, don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to find them without a time limit! If you are curious to see the answer, it is mentioned below. Find the Hidden Odd Numbers- Solution If you see in the last row you will find the first hidden number which is 50 in the third column. For another odd number you need to look at the last column fourth row to find the hidden number 60