School Assembly Headlines (Dec 29): PM Modi chairs Chief Secretaries’ meet, President Murmu takes submarine sortie, Dense fog disrupts North India travel and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's main headlines for our school assembly. Staying informed about national and international developments in news, sports, business, science, and technology is important. This morning's update is designed to keep you current on major happenings in India and globally across different sectors. Reading the news is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between your studies and real-world events, allowing you to understand national development, global affairs, and emerging career opportunities. By staying updated, you improve your critical thinking and develop into well-informed, responsible citizens. Let's start with the top stories that are shaping our world right now.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
VP Radhakrishnan to begin two-day visit to Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu tomorrow
-
National Test House signs MoU with DRDO’s DMSRDE to strengthen research and testing cooperation
-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh terms SHANTI Bill as government’s biggest science reform
-
Prime Minister Modi chairs 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi
-
India left strong mark everywhere this year, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme
-
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on submarine sortie at Karwar naval base in Karnataka
-
Indian Medical Association has made most contribution in medical field: HM Amit Shah
-
Union Ministers pay floral tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary in New Delhi
-
Dense fog disrupts flight and train services in North India
Also check:
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
French actor and singer Brigitte Bardot passes away at 91
-
Russian President Putin says if Ukraine does not want to resolve conflict peacefully, Moscow will accomplish its goals by force
-
Thailand: Political Parties register candidates for next Prime Minister
-
Two dead in Sweden as Storm Johannes sweeps across Nordic Countries
-
Bangladesh: Minority rights, party unity and alliance tensions shape pre-election landscape
-
UK Ministry of Defence to offer paid military ‘gap years’ for young people
-
Guatemala: 15 people killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine
-
Afghanistan exports pomegranates from Kandahar province to Qatar for 1st time
-
1st phase polling in progress for Myanmar general elections
Also Check|
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Surya Charishma Tamiri wins Women’s singles title at 87th Senior National Badminton Championships
-
Vaidehi Chaudhary clinches women’s singles title at W35 Solapur Tennis tournament
-
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup
-
India to take on Sri Lanka in 4th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
-
Karnataka’s Tilottama Sen crowned National Champion in 50m Rifle three positions at National Shooting Championships
-
Deepti Sharma breaks multiple records in international cricket
-
England registers historic win by defeating Australia in 4th Ashes Test
-
Goutham Krishna displays outstanding performance on opening day of FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships
Also Check
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Gold and Silver prices surge to new heights in Indian Bullion Market
-
Electronics has emerged as India’s third-largest export category: Ashwini Vaishnaw
-
Next-generation GST reforms impacted consumption and revenue trends
-
India’s Forex Reserves Rise by $4.3 Billion to $693.3 Billion
-
Sensex falls by 367 pts; Nifty dips to settle at 26,042
-
SEBI Revises Rules to Simplify Duplicate Securities Issuance, BSDA Norms
-
SEBI doubles monetary threshold for duplicate securities from 5 to 10 lakh
-
BSE and NSE closed tomorrow for Christmas Holiday
-
Combined Index of Eight Core Industries increases by 1.8 % in November
-
GeM’s Forward Auction Module Facilitates ₹2,200 Crore in Government Asset Sales Since 2021
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
-
ICAI reschedules CA Inter group 2 paper 5 exam; check new date
-
Delhi govt reopens SCERT training courses for teachers to undergo professional development
-
CUET 2026: NTA issues UG syllabus at cuet.nta.nic.in; exam to be held in May
-
UGC NET December Session 2025: Admit cards out for Dec 31 exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
-
TS TET Hall Tickets 2026: Download admit cards at tgtet.aptonline.in; exam from Jan 3
-
UPSC in 2025: From Pooja Khedkar row and Pratibha Setu to live interaction with aspirants and CSE 2024 toppers
Thought of the Day
Thought: "The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled." — Plutarch
This profound quote changes the way we look at education. Often, we think of learning as just "filling a pail"—sitting in a classroom and trying to memorize facts, dates, and formulas until our minds are full. However, Plutarch suggests that the human mind is actually like a "fire." A fire doesn't need to be filled; it needs to be ignited. True education isn't about how much information you can store in your head; it is about sparking curiosity, passion, and the desire to ask "Why?". When a student becomes curious, they start to think for themselves, solve problems creatively, and seek out knowledge on their own.Ultimately, your success in school and life depends on your daily decision to show up with an open mind and a desire to improve.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation