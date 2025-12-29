CGPSC Admit Card 2025
JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar: Check Important Dates for January and April Session, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 29, 2025, 13:29 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2026 examination schedule, which will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to January 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 2 to April 9, 2026. This notification, available on jeemain.nta.nic.in, details the complete timeline, including application dates, the form correction window, and the release of city intimation slips and admit cards. Check out the complete article for more details. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar: Check Important Dates for January and April Session, Download PDF
JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar: Check Important Dates for January and April Session, Download PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 examination calendar on its portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in, outlining a two-session schedule for the upcoming year. Session 1 is slated to take place between January 21 and January 30, 2026, followed by Session 2 from April 2 to April 9, 2026. This official notification provides a complete timeline for the exam lifecycle, covering application deadlines, the form correction window, city intimation slips, and admit card releases. Candidates are advised to monitor the website closely as the Session 1 City Intimation Slip is expected to be released soon, providing vital information regarding their specific exam city and venue ahead of the January tests.

Check: JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar Important Dates for January and April Session Download PDF

Check: JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date

JEE Main 2026: Comprehensive Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main twice a year for admission to B.Tech and B.E. programs at NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs. Candidates have the flexibility to appear in both sessions, and their best performance across the two attempts will be used for the final ranking.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Event

Session 1 (January)

Session 2 (April)

Application Commencement

October 2025

Late January 2026

Last Date to Apply

November 27, 2025

February 2026 (Expected)

Exam City Intimation Slip

First week of January 2026

Third week of March 2026

Admit Card Release

3–4 days before the exam

3–4 days before the exam

Exam Dates

January 21 – January 30, 2026

April 2 – April 9, 2026

Key Information for Aspirants

  • Admission Scope: JEE Main is the primary gateway for undergraduate engineering admissions at NITs, IIITs, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced.

  • Best Score Policy: If a candidate appears for both sessions, the NTA will consider the higher of the two NTA scores for the final Merit List/Ranking.

  • Official Website: All applications and official notifications are hosted at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026

The JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026 shared below is a projected timeline of major events for both sessions, compiled from the official session-wise exam windows and historical trends. This schedule is intended to give candidates an expected overview. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final, detailed calendar with precise deadlines for every stage separately.

JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026 Session 1

The official schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam calendar has been released by the authority and is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Review the updated dates in the table provided below.

Events

Dates

JEE Main 2026 exam date for registration

October 31, 2025

Session 1 JEE Mains 2026 registration last date

November 27, 2025

JEE Main 2026 form correction dates

December 1 and 2, 2025

JEE Main City intimation slip 2026

First week of January 2026

JEE Main January 2026 admit card release date

Three to fours days before the exam

JEE Main January 2026 exam date

January 21 to 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 answer key release date

February 2026

JEE Main answer key challenge period

February 2026

Final JEE Mains 2026 answer key

February 2026

JEE Main 2026 session 1 result date

February 12, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar Session 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2. This information, along with the complete calendar for Session 2, is provided in the table below.

Events

JEE April Dates

JEE Main 2026 April registration dates

Last week of January 2026

JEE Main Form correction date

February 2026

Advanced JEE Main city slip date 2026

Second week of March 2026

Session 2 JEE Main 2026 admit card

four before the examination

JEE Mains 2026 exam date session 2

April 2 to 09, 2026

JEE Main session 2 answer key (provisional)

April 2026

Session 2 JEE Main 2026 answer key challenge period

April 2026

Final JEE Mains answer key 2026

April 2026

JEE Main 2026 session 2 result date

April 20, 2026

The official release of the JEE Main 2026 examination schedule, detailing Session 1 in January and Session 2 in April, offers aspiring engineers a clear roadmap for the year ahead. With the NTA score policy favoring the candidate's best performance, students are encouraged to utilize this comprehensive timeline for meticulous preparation and strategic planning. 

The forthcoming release of the Session 1 City Intimation Slip signals the immediate need for candidates to finalize their study routines. By staying vigilant for official updates on jeemain.nta.nic.in, aspirants can navigate the examination process effectively and maximize their chances of securing admission to top engineering institutions.

