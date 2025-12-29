JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar: Check Important Dates for January and April Session, Download PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 examination calendar on its portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in, outlining a two-session schedule for the upcoming year. Session 1 is slated to take place between January 21 and January 30, 2026, followed by Session 2 from April 2 to April 9, 2026. This official notification provides a complete timeline for the exam lifecycle, covering application deadlines, the form correction window, city intimation slips, and admit card releases. Candidates are advised to monitor the website closely as the Session 1 City Intimation Slip is expected to be released soon, providing vital information regarding their specific exam city and venue ahead of the January tests. Check: JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar Important Dates for January and April Session Download PDF

Check: JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date JEE Main 2026: Comprehensive Exam Schedule The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts JEE Main twice a year for admission to B.Tech and B.E. programs at NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs. Candidates have the flexibility to appear in both sessions, and their best performance across the two attempts will be used for the final ranking. Important Dates and Deadlines Event Session 1 (January) Session 2 (April) Application Commencement October 2025 Late January 2026 Last Date to Apply November 27, 2025 February 2026 (Expected) Exam City Intimation Slip First week of January 2026 Third week of March 2026 Admit Card Release 3–4 days before the exam 3–4 days before the exam Exam Dates January 21 – January 30, 2026 April 2 – April 9, 2026

Key Information for Aspirants Admission Scope: JEE Main is the primary gateway for undergraduate engineering admissions at NITs, IIITs, and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced.

Best Score Policy: If a candidate appears for both sessions, the NTA will consider the higher of the two NTA scores for the final Merit List/Ranking.

Official Website: All applications and official notifications are hosted at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026 The JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026 shared below is a projected timeline of major events for both sessions, compiled from the official session-wise exam windows and historical trends. This schedule is intended to give candidates an expected overview. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final, detailed calendar with precise deadlines for every stage separately.

JEE Main Exam Calendar 2026 Session 1 The official schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam calendar has been released by the authority and is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Review the updated dates in the table provided below. Events Dates JEE Main 2026 exam date for registration October 31, 2025 Session 1 JEE Mains 2026 registration last date November 27, 2025 JEE Main 2026 form correction dates December 1 and 2, 2025 JEE Main City intimation slip 2026 First week of January 2026 JEE Main January 2026 admit card release date Three to fours days before the exam JEE Main January 2026 exam date January 21 to 30, 2026 JEE Main 2026 answer key release date February 2026 JEE Main answer key challenge period February 2026 Final JEE Mains 2026 answer key February 2026 JEE Main 2026 session 1 result date February 12, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam Calendar Session 2 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2. This information, along with the complete calendar for Session 2, is provided in the table below. Events JEE April Dates JEE Main 2026 April registration dates Last week of January 2026 JEE Main Form correction date February 2026 Advanced JEE Main city slip date 2026 Second week of March 2026 Session 2 JEE Main 2026 admit card four before the examination JEE Mains 2026 exam date session 2 April 2 to 09, 2026 JEE Main session 2 answer key (provisional) April 2026 Session 2 JEE Main 2026 answer key challenge period April 2026 Final JEE Mains answer key 2026 April 2026 JEE Main 2026 session 2 result date April 20, 2026