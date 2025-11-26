RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Quick Application Form Link, Process and Documents Needed

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 26, 2025, 17:54 IST

The application deadline for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The NTA has confirmed there will be no extension. Students must register and pay the fee on jeemain.nta.nic.in today for the exam scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026. A correction window for minor errors (non-Aadhaar verified identity, State Code of Eligibility) will be available on December 1 and 2, 2025. Applicants must correctly upload documents (Class 10 marksheet, photo, signature) and keep the final confirmation page for the admit cards releasing in January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Quick Application Form Link, Process and Documents Needed

The most important news for students applying to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is that the application window for Session 1 closes tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made it clear that this deadline will not be extended. Students who want to take the first exam, scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026, must hurry to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to finish their registration and pay the required fee today.

For those who have already applied, the NTA has provided a short correction window on December 1 and 2, 2025. During this time, applicants can fix small mistakes like identity information (if not verified via Aadhaar) or their State Code of Eligibility. Candidates need to remember to upload documents like their Class 10 marksheet, photograph, and signature correctly, and keep a copy of their final confirmation page for when the admit cards are released in January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Window Closes Tomorrow on November 27, 2025

The registration and application window for JEE Main 2026, Session 1, will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, November 27, 2025. Aspiring candidates who have not yet registered should complete their submission by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: Session 1 Schedule

The table below outlines the crucial dates for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination, including the registration period, form correction window, and exam dates.

Event

Date

JEE Main 2026 Registration for Session 1

October 31 to November 27, 2025

JEE Main session 1 form correction date 2026

December 1 to 2, 2025

City intimation slip for JEE Mains session 1

First week of January 2026

JEE Main 2026 admit card date

Third week of January 2026

JEE Mains exam date 2026 session 1

January 21 to 30, 2026

Result of JEE Main 2026 session 1

February 12, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Registration and Application Process

The JEE Mains 2026 registration window will remain open until November 27, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to successfully apply for the examination:

  1. Visit the Official Website of JEE Main 2026

  2. Click on the Session 1 Registration Link

  3. Complete the New Registration: Enter all required personal and contact details.

  4. Fill out the Online Application Form: Provide academic qualifications, choice of examination cities, and other necessary information.

  5. Upload all Necessary Documents: This typically includes scanned copies of photographs and signatures, adhering to the specified format and size.

  6. Submit the Application FeePay the required fee through the available online payment modes (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI).

  7. Save and Submit: Review all entered details before final submission. Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required for JEE Main 2026 Registration

Candidates must be ready to upload the following documents during the Session 1 registration process, ensuring they adhere to the NTA's specified format and size:

  • Class 10th marksheet (or equivalent)

  • Scanned Photograph (as per specifications)

  • Scanned Signature (as per specifications)

  • Identity Proof (for candidates who verify their identities through methods other than Aadhaar or DigiLocker)

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable, for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates)

  • UDID card (for Persons with Disability - PwD candidates, if applicable)

The final opportunity to register for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is rapidly approaching, with the deadline set for tomorrow, November 27, 2025. Given the NTA's firm stance against extensions, all prospective candidates must utilize the remaining hours to complete their application and fee payment via the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ensure all required documents—especially the photograph, signature, and Class 10 marksheet—are uploaded correctly and a copy of the final confirmation page is secured. Successfully submitting the form by the deadline is the critical first step toward appearing for the examination in January 2026.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

