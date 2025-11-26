JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Quick Application Form Link, Process and Documents Needed

The most important news for students applying to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is that the application window for Session 1 closes tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made it clear that this deadline will not be extended. Students who want to take the first exam, scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026, must hurry to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to finish their registration and pay the required fee today.

For those who have already applied, the NTA has provided a short correction window on December 1 and 2, 2025. During this time, applicants can fix small mistakes like identity information (if not verified via Aadhaar) or their State Code of Eligibility. Candidates need to remember to upload documents like their Class 10 marksheet, photograph, and signature correctly, and keep a copy of their final confirmation page for when the admit cards are released in January 2026.