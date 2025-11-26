JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Quick Application Form Link, Process and Documents Needed

The most important news for students applying to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 is that the application window for Session 1 closes tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made it clear that this deadline will not be extended. Students who want to take the first exam, scheduled between January 21 and 30, 2026, must hurry to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to finish their registration and pay the required fee today.
For those who have already applied, the NTA has provided a short correction window on December 1 and 2, 2025. During this time, applicants can fix small mistakes like identity information (if not verified via Aadhaar) or their State Code of Eligibility. Candidates need to remember to upload documents like their Class 10 marksheet, photograph, and signature correctly, and keep a copy of their final confirmation page for when the admit cards are released in January 2026.
Aspiring candidates who have not yet registered should complete their submission by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Registration: Session 1 Schedule
The table below outlines the crucial dates for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination, including the registration period, form correction window, and exam dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
JEE Main 2026 Registration for Session 1
|
October 31 to November 27, 2025
|
JEE Main session 1 form correction date 2026
|
December 1 to 2, 2025
|
City intimation slip for JEE Mains session 1
|
First week of January 2026
|
JEE Main 2026 admit card date
|
Third week of January 2026
|
JEE Mains exam date 2026 session 1
|
January 21 to 30, 2026
|
Result of JEE Main 2026 session 1
|
February 12, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Registration and Application Process
Follow the steps provided below to successfully apply for the examination:
-
Visit the Official Website of JEE Main 2026
-
Click on the Session 1 Registration Link
-
Complete the New Registration: Enter all required personal and contact details.
-
Fill out the Online Application Form: Provide academic qualifications, choice of examination cities, and other necessary information.
-
Upload all Necessary Documents: This typically includes scanned copies of photographs and signatures, adhering to the specified format and size.
-
Submit the Application Fee: Pay the required fee through the available online payment modes (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI).
-
Save and Submit: Review all entered details before final submission. Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Documents Required for JEE Main 2026 Registration
Candidates must be ready to upload the following documents during the Session 1 registration process, ensuring they adhere to the NTA's specified format and size:
-
Class 10th marksheet (or equivalent)
-
Scanned Photograph (as per specifications)
-
Scanned Signature (as per specifications)
-
Identity Proof (for candidates who verify their identities through methods other than Aadhaar or DigiLocker)
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable, for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates)
-
UDID card (for Persons with Disability - PwD candidates, if applicable)
The final opportunity to register for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is rapidly approaching, with the deadline set for tomorrow, November 27, 2025. Given the NTA's firm stance against extensions, all prospective candidates must utilize the remaining hours to complete their application and fee payment via the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ensure all required documents—especially the photograph, signature, and Class 10 marksheet—are uploaded correctly and a copy of the final confirmation page is secured. Successfully submitting the form by the deadline is the critical first step toward appearing for the examination in January 2026.
