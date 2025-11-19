JEE Main 2026: Is 75% Rule Applicable This Year? NTA Clarifies the Criteria

JEE Main 2026: Thousands of engineering aspirants are once again asking one of the most crucial questions of every exam cycle: Is the 75% marks rule still applicable for JEE Main 2026? The confusion arises every year as students, especially droppers and repeaters, worry whether their Class 12 board marks could affect their admission chances despite scoring well in the exam. Based on the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and guidelines issued in previous information brochures, the answer remains clear: Yes, the 75% criterion is applicable, but only for admission not to appear in the exam. This distinction is extremely important for students preparing for JEE Main 2026. What is the 75% Rule for JEE Main 2026 ? The 75% rule has two components: Eligibility to appear for JEE Main Eligibility for admission into NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs

Many students mix these two up, leading to unnecessary panic. Is 75% required to appear for JEE Main 2026? No. Any student who has passed Class 12 or equivalent can sit for the JEE Main exam. The rule does not restrict exam participation. Where does the 75% rule actually apply? The requirement applies only at the time of admission to engineering institutions that accept JEE Main ranks. This means that even if a student scores a very high percentile in JEE Main, admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs requires them to either: Score 75% or above in Class 12 board exams, or

Be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board For SC/ST candidates, the minimum marks required are 65%. Why Has NTA Continued the 75% Rule ?

Despite several requests from students to reduce or remove this criterion, the authorities have retained the rule for years. Education experts believe the 75% rule ensures a balance between entrance exam performance and academic consistency at the school level. Officials argue that top engineering institutes require a baseline academic standard, ensuring students have strong foundational knowledge before entering rigorous technical programs. This is why the criterion remains intact every year. When does the 75% Rule Applies in JEE Main 2026? Check the below table to get the detailed explanation for when and where the 75% rule applies. Students can understand it in the easiest way: Purpose Does 75% Rule Apply? Explanation Appearing for JEE Main 2026 No Any student who has passed Class 12 can write the exam. Admission into NITs/IIITs/GFTIs Yes Requires 75% marks or top 20 percentile of the board. Eligibility for JEE Advanced Yes 75% or top 20 percentile is mandatory. Admission into IITs (after JEE Advanced) Yes Follow the 75% / percentile rule as per JAB guidelines.

How the Top 20 Percentile Criterion Works ? If a student does not meet the 75% mark, they still have a second path: top 20 percentile of their respective board. This means if your board calculates percentile and your score falls within the top 20%, you are considered eligible even with less than 75%. Each board publishes its percentile cutoffs annually, based on that year's performance. This rule has particularly helped students from boards with strict marking systems. What Students Must Remember for 2026 Admissions ? Do not panic if you score below 75% in Class 12; the top 20 percentile route is available. Ensure you keep your original marksheet and percentile certificate (if applicable) ready for JoSAA counselling. Percentile requirements change every year depending on the distribution of marks in your board. If aiming for IITs via JEE Advanced, the same admission criteria apply. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST) require only 65%, giving them a significant advantage at the admission stage.