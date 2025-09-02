JEE Main 2026 Dates: Check Application Form, Exam, Answer Key and Result Expected Months

JEE Main 2026 Dates: For admission to BTech programs at NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, NTA administers the Joint Entrance Examination (Main). Twice a year, in January and April, the computer-based JEE Main exam is administered online. Additionally, JEE Main is the entrance exam for IITs. The JEE Main 2026 Notification is expected to be released by NTA around the first week of November 2025. The notification will also include the dates of the January and April sessions of the JEE Mains 2026 exam. It is anticipated that the JEE Main Application Form 2026 would be made available for session 1 in November. Candidates may apply if they have finished Class 12 (10+2) or are taking the exam in 2026. Check out all the key details about JEE Main 2026 including exam dates, application process, Answer Key, and Result Expected Months below.

JEE Main 2026 Application Form Date and Process Applying for JEE Main 2026 is a multi-stage, online process that requires careful attention to detail. Candidates must be ready with the required documents and information before they begin. Application Form: A Step-by-Step Process to Apply The application is completed in four main stages on the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 1. Registration This is the first step where you create your account. Visit the official JEE Main website and click on the "New Candidate Registration" link.

Provide your basic personal details: name, mobile number, and email address.

Create a password and select a security question.

After submitting, an application number will be generated and sent to your email. Keep this safe, as you'll need it for all future logins.

2. Filling the Application Form After successful registration, you'll use your new credentials to log in and fill out the detailed form. Log in using your application number and password.

Enter all the required personal and educational information, including your parents' details, address, and academic qualifications.

Select your preferred exam cities (you'll usually get to choose up to four) and the language for your question paper.

Fill in details about your category and any special conditions, such as being diabetic or a PwD candidate. 3. Uploading Scanned Images Next, you'll upload the required documents in the specified format. Upload the scanned image of your passport-sized photograph.

Upload the scanned image of your signature.

Upload any other required documents like category certificates if prompted.

Make sure the images are clear and correctly sized to avoid your application being rejected.

4. Payment of Application Fees This is the final step to submit your application. The application fee varies by category and gender.

The fees for centers in India for a single paper are:

General/EWS/OBC-NCL (Male): INR 1,000



General/EWS/OBC-NCL (Female): INR 800



SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: INR 500

The payment must be made online using a credit/debit card, internet banking, or UPI.

Once the payment is successful, the application form is automatically submitted. Download and print the confirmation page for your records. Key Highlights: JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates (Session 1 & Session 2) From the table below, Candidates can check important details related to JEE Mains 2026: Particulars Details (Tentative Dates) Release of JEE Main 2026 Notification November first week, 2025 JEE Main 2026 Registration Starts November first week: Session 1 February first week: Session 2 JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates January last week: Session 1 April first week: Session 2 Exam Mode Computed-Based Test (CBT)

Pen and paper-based test (PBT) for Drawing section in BArch Time Duration of Exam 3 hours for BTech/ BArch/ BPlan

3.5 hours for BArch and BPlanning both

4 hours for PwD candidates Total Marks and Number of Papers Paper-1: BE/BTech (300 marks) Paper-2A: BArch (400 marks) Paper-2B: B.Planning (400 marks) Total No. of Questions BE/BTech: 75 Questions

BArch: 77 Questions

BPlanning: 100 Questions Marking Scheme 4 for each correct response

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response

No marks for unattempted questions

Required Documents for JEE Main 2026 Exam Before you start, gather these essential documents and details: A recent passport-sized photo and your signature are examples of scanned images. Make sure they fit the required dimensions and format (usually JPG/JPEG format, with a photo size range of 10–200 KB and a signature size range of 4–30 KB).

Academic Details: Details from your Class 10 and 12 grade reports, such as your board, school, and passing year. You will need the information from your admission card if you are a current Class 12 student.

Information about the individual and the parents: Your name, address, birthdate, phone number, email address, and parents' information.

Details of the Payment: To pay for the application fee, use a credit/debit card, internet banking, or UPI information.

Category Certificates: If applicable, a scanned copy of your OBC-NCL, EWS, SC/ST, or PwD/PwBD certificate. Note that for some categories like OBC-NCL and EWS, you may only need to provide the details of the issuing person and date of issue, not upload the certificate itself.

JEE Main 2026 Exam: Answer Key The JEE Main 2026 answer key will be made available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will be made available after the tentative answer key. The JEE Main 2026 question paper, answer key, and response sheet will also be made available by the NTA. These can be used by candidates to check their responses and determine their likely scores. To download the JEE Main 2026 answer key, candidates should: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website. Click the link to download the JEE Main answer key 2026. Enter their date of birth, password, and JEE Main application number to log in. It will show the answer key. Compare the IDs to the JEE Main 2026 question paper that was sent to the candidate through their login. To determine their likely scores, take a printout of the JEE Main response form.

JEE Main 2026 Result The JEE Main 2026 results for sessions 1 and 2 will be made available by the National Testing Agency in January and April, respectively. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, now has the JEE result link active. The first week of May 2026 will see the announcement of the paper 2 results. To view the JEE Main 2026 results, candidates must enter their application number and password. Candidates can view their personal information, All India Rank, subject-specific scores, and total NTA scores with the use of the JEE Main scorecard 2026. In order to level out the difficulty of different shifts, NTA uses the normalization method for creating the JEE Main test results.