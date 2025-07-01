JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, 12th Minimum Marks, Number of Attempts, and More

JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Planning to appear for JEE Main 2026? Before filling out the application form, it is essential to understand the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility norms determine whether a candidate is qualified to take the exam and include crucial factors like age limit, academic qualifications, number of attempts, subject combinations, and nationality. Although the official JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria are yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the previous year's guidelines for clarity. This article provides a detailed breakdown of the expected JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria for regular candidates, droppers, and special cases like diploma holders and improvement students—helping aspirants plan their preparation and application strategy with confidence.

JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria Key Highlights To help candidates quickly understand the eligibility rules, here’s a summary of all the important criteria for JEE Main 2026 application. These key highlights are based on the previous year’s guidelines and are more or less expected to remain the same, but may be updated once NTA releases the official brochure. Criteria Details Age Limit No age limit by NTA. Must meet age criteria (if any) of institutes applying to. Year of Passing Passed Class 12 in 2024, 2025, or appearing in 2026 Minimum Marks to Appear No minimum marks required to appear in JEE Main Eligibility for NITs/IIITs 75% in Class 12 (General/OBC/EWS) or 65% (SC/ST) OR Top 20 percentile in board Subjects for B.E./B.Tech Physics + Mathematics + (Chemistry / Biology / Biotechnology / Technical Vocational Subject) Subjects for B.Arch Mathematics + Physics + Chemistry Subjects for B.Planning Mathematics only Number of Attempts Maximum 3 consecutive years (2024–2026), 2 attempts per year → total 6 attempts Domicile Requirement Not required for JEE Main; applicable only for state quota reservations Nationality Indian nationals, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals eligible Accepted Boards Any recognized Central/State Board, NIOS, or equivalent examination authorities

Also Check JEE Main Syllabus 2026 (Paper 1, 2) JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria – Detailed Breakdown To help candidates clearly understand each eligibility condition, here’s a brief explanation of all key requirements for JEE Main 2026. These points cover every important rule related to age, academics, subjects, and attempts—ensuring you meet all criteria before applying. 1.Age Limit One of the most asked questions by students is whether there is an age limit for JEE Main. The good news is that NTA does not specify any upper age limit to appear for the exam. However, eligibility for admission to certain institutes might depend on their age policies. 2. Year of Passing Candidates should have: Passed Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2024 or 2025, or

Be appearing in 2026 Only these students are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2026.

3. Minimum Marks to Appear There is no minimum percentage required in Class 12 to be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2026. Any student meeting the year of passing and subject criteria can apply. 4. Eligibility for NITs/IIITs/GFTIs To get admission into NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs via JEE Main: General/OBC/EWS candidates must have 75% marks in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile

Candidates applying for B.E. or B.Tech must have studied: Physics, Mathematics, and one of the following: Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or Technical Vocational Subject





Physics



Mathematics as a compulsory subject in Class 12 8. Number of Attempts Candidates can attempt JEE Main: For a maximum of 3 consecutive years





NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals 11. Accepted Boards Candidates must have passed their qualifying exam from: Any recognized Central or State Board

NIOS



No Age Limit : There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing in JEE Main 2026. Droppers of any age can apply as long as they meet the other eligibility criteria.

Year of Passing : Candidates must have passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2024, 2025, or appearing in 2026. Those who passed before 2024 are not eligible.

Attempt Limit : A maximum of three consecutive attempts are expected to be allowed. Since JEE Main is conducted twice a year, this gives candidates up to six total attempts over three years.

Minimum Marks Required : While there is no specific minimum percentage required for JEE Main itself, candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks set by the NTA and individual institutes (especially for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs).

Subject Requirements: Candidates must have studied at least five subjects in Class 12, including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects. Without these, eligibility may be denied.

Droppers are advised to regularly check the official JEE Main 2026 information bulletin once released on jeemain.nta.ac.in for final confirmation and any changes. Latest Updates on JEE Main 2026 Eligibility As the JEE Main 2026 approaches, many candidates have questions about non-traditional pathways and eligibility relaxations. Below are two key updates that clarify doubts regarding diploma holders and improvement exam eligibility. Can diploma holders apply for JEE Main 2026? Yes, diploma holders can apply for JEE Main 2026. However, they are not eligible for admission to NITs, IIITs, or CFTIs through JEE Main. They can appear in JEE Main only to qualify for JEE Advanced and seek admission in IITs (if eligible). Is improvement exam accepted to meet the 75% eligibility criteria? Yes, students who did not score 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 can appear for improvement exams. The improved marks will be considered to meet the 75% eligibility requirement (or top 20 percentile rule) for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.