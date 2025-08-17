Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: RSMSSB conducts the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for revenue department positions in the Rajasthan Government on August 17, 2025 in two shifts. A direct link to download the Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 is provided below to check the difficulty of level of exam as well repeated topics that are being asked

Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducts the Rajasthan Patwari Exam in two shifts: the first shift is between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon & the second shift is between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 3,705 Patwari vacancies. The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as General Science, History, Politics and Geography of India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, along with Geography, History, Culture and Politics of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 helps candidates to identify the difficulty levels of the exam as well as repeated topics asked in the examination.

Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates on subjects such as General Science, History, Politics and Geography of India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs of India and Rajasthan. By going through the Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025, repeated questions, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025

Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducts the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 to recruit candidates for revenue department positions in the Rajasthan Government. The exam tests candidates on subjects like Mathematics, General Knowledge, Hindi, and Computer Knowledge. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights

Category

Details

Exam Name

Rajasthan Patwari Exam

Conducting Body

RSMSSB

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

150

Total Marks

300

Duration

3 hours

Negative Marking

1/3

Language

Hindi & English (Bilingual)

Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Exam Paper Pattern

The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 consists of a total of 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 3 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025

Subjects

Weightage

Number of Questions

Total Marks

General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General knowledge, Current affairs

25

38

76

Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan

20

30

60

General English & Hindi

15

22

44

Mental ability and Reasoning, Basic Numerical efficiency

30

45

90

Basic Computer

10

15

30

Total

100

150

300

