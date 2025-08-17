Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducts the Rajasthan Patwari Exam in two shifts: the first shift is between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon & the second shift is between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 3,705 Patwari vacancies. The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 consists of subjects such as General Science, History, Politics and Geography of India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, along with Geography, History, Culture and Politics of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 helps candidates to identify the difficulty levels of the exam as well as repeated topics asked in the examination.
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates on subjects such as General Science, History, Politics and Geography of India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs of India and Rajasthan. By going through the Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025, repeated questions, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025
PDF Download
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducts the Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 to recruit candidates for revenue department positions in the Rajasthan Government. The exam tests candidates on subjects like Mathematics, General Knowledge, Hindi, and Computer Knowledge. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights
Category
Details
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Patwari Exam
Conducting Body
RSMSSB
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR-based)
Total Questions
150
Total Marks
300
Duration
3 hours
Negative Marking
1/3
Language
Hindi & English (Bilingual)
Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025: Exam Paper Pattern
The Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025 consists of a total of 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 3 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Check the table below for Rajasthan Patwari Question Paper 2025
Subjects
Weightage
Number of Questions
Total Marks
General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General knowledge, Current affairs
25
38
76
Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan
20
30
60
General English & Hindi
15
22
44
Mental ability and Reasoning, Basic Numerical efficiency
30
45
90
Basic Computer
10
15
30
Total
100
150
300
