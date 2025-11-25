KVS Recruitment 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Exam Full Schedule, Admit Card Link and More

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 25, 2025, 11:56 IST

KVS Exam Date 2025: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the short notice for the KVS NVS exam dates 2025 for the recruitment of staff for teaching and non-teaching positions. This article covers the exam schedule, admit card details, and other key dates.

KVS Exam Date OUT
KVS Exam Date OUT

KVS Exam Date 2025: CBSE has released the public notice in reference to RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION 01/2025 for Recruitment of various teaching & non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, announcing the exam dates for KVS NVS Tier 1 exam 2025. The KVS exam is scheduled for 10 and 11 January 2026. Candidates are advised to start preparing diligently as the exam is approaching.

Apply for the KVS Recruitment 2025

KVS Exam Date 2025

The candidates who are willing to apply for and who have already applied for the KVS Recruitment 2025 for various positions are recommended to check the KVS Exam Date 2025. The short public notice was released by the CBSE on its official website and the KVS Exam 2025 is scheduled for 10 and 11 January 2026. Check the overview of KVS Recruitment 2025.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) via CBSE

Post Types

Teaching (PRT, TGT, PGT, Principal, Vice-Principal, Librarian) and Non-Teaching

Vacancies

14,967

Application Window

14 November 2025 to 04 December 2025

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Expected Exam Dates

10 & 11 January 2026 (tentative)

Download KVS PRT TGT PGT Syllabus 2025

Check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern 2025

KVS Exam Schedule 2025

The short notice has been released under the name of Director, CBSE which contains the tentative dates for KVS Exam 2025. The full exam schedule is yet to be released by the CBSE. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS to remain updated with the exam related details.

KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The candidates applying for the KVS Recruitment 2025 must be aware of the important dates so that they do not miss any deadlines. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the KVS Recruitment 2025 is 04 December 2025. Check all the important dates here:

Event

Date

Notification Released

13 November 2025

Online Application Begins

14 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

04 December 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

10 & 11 January 2026

Admit Card

December 2025 (expected)

