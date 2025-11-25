KVS Recruitment 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Exam Full Schedule, Admit Card Link and More

KVS Exam Date 2025: CBSE has released the public notice in reference to RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION 01/2025 for Recruitment of various teaching & non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, announcing the exam dates for KVS NVS Tier 1 exam 2025. The KVS exam is scheduled for 10 and 11 January 2026. Candidates are advised to start preparing diligently as the exam is approaching.
KVS Exam Date 2025
The candidates who are willing to apply for and who have already applied for the KVS Recruitment 2025 for various positions are recommended to check the KVS Exam Date 2025. The short public notice was released by the CBSE on its official website and the KVS Exam 2025 is scheduled for 10 and 11 January 2026. Check the overview of KVS Recruitment 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) via CBSE
|
Post Types
|
Teaching (PRT, TGT, PGT, Principal, Vice-Principal, Librarian) and Non-Teaching
|
Vacancies
|
14,967
|
Application Window
|
14 November 2025 to 04 December 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Expected Exam Dates
|
10 & 11 January 2026 (tentative)
KVS Exam Schedule 2025
The short notice has been released under the name of Director, CBSE which contains the tentative dates for KVS Exam 2025. The full exam schedule is yet to be released by the CBSE. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS to remain updated with the exam related details.
KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The candidates applying for the KVS Recruitment 2025 must be aware of the important dates so that they do not miss any deadlines. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the KVS Recruitment 2025 is 04 December 2025. Check all the important dates here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Released
|
13 November 2025
|
Online Application Begins
|
14 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
04 December 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
10 & 11 January 2026
|
Admit Card
|
December 2025 (expected)
