SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 at ssc.gov.in, Check Junior Engineer Exam City Details PDF - Link Here Soon

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025: SSC will release the SSC JE City Slip 2025 approximately 10 days before the exam. The SSC JE Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3–6, 2025. The city slip informs candidates of their exam city for travel planning

SSC JE City Slip 2025

SSC JE City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC JE City Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that is released by SSC, approximately 10 days before the exam. SSC JE city slip informs candidates about the city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation.
Candidates will be able to check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The SSC Junior Engineer Exam is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025. Continue reading this article to learn about the SSC JE City Slip 2025.

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025

The SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025 across multiple cities. SSC will assign the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC JE Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination.

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview

SSC will conduct the Junior Engineer Exam 2025 between December 3 and December in multiple shifts. SSC releases the City Intimation Slip approximately 10 days before exam and the admit card gets released 2-3 days before the exam. Check the table below for SSC Junior Engineer City Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Exam

SSC JE 2025

Total Vacancies

1731

Exam Level

Graduation Level

Exam Date

December 3 - December 6, 2025

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025?

SSC releases the SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025. It is a preliminary document that gets released before the admit card. It contains the city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation well in advance. Check the step-by-step process listed below to download the city slip from official website

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • SSC JE City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

