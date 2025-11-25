SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 at ssc.gov.in, Check Junior Engineer Exam City Details PDF - Link Here Soon

SSC JE City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC JE City Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that is released by SSC, approximately 10 days before the exam. SSC JE city slip informs candidates about the city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation.

Candidates will be able to check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The SSC Junior Engineer Exam is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025. Continue reading this article to learn about the SSC JE City Slip 2025.

SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025

The SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025 across multiple cities. SSC will assign the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC JE Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination.