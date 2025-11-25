WB SET Admit Card 2025 OUT at wbcsconline.in, Download SET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Nov 25, 2025, 13:18 IST

WB SET Admit Card 2025 Download link has been activated by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) for 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the wbcsconline.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025. Check all details regarding wb set admit card download link and others. 

WB SET Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) released the admit card for 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) on its official website. The written examination for 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) is scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2025 (Sunday) across the state. Candidates applied successfully for the above exam can download the call letter from the official website i.e. wbcsconline.in. The direct link to for wb set admit card download is given in this article.

WB SET Admit Card 2025 Link

WBCSC has activated the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) Admit Card 2025 link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card. The admit card contains complete details regarding the exam date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

WB SET Admit Card 2025 

Direct Link

WB SET 2025 Exam Pattern 

The 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on 14 th December, 2025 in two separate sessions as under-

Session Paper Marks Number of Question Duration
First I 100 50 questions, all are compulsory 1 Hour (10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.) IST
Second II 200 100 questions, all are compulsory 2 Hours (12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M.) IST

WB SET Admit Card 2025 Details Time Schedule 

Candidates appearing in the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) are advised to follow the detailed exam schedule and parameters as shared by the Commission. You can go through the details of the schedule including entry in exam hall, reporting time, test schedule and others given below-

Particulars  Paper I  Paper II
Entry in the Examination Hall 09.00 AM 11.45 AM
Distribution of Test Booklet 10.20 AM 11.50 AM
Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/ opened to take out the Answer Sheet (OMR Sheet) 10.25 AM 11.55 AM
Last entry in the Examination Hall 10.30 AM 12.00 NOON
Test commences 10.30 AM 12.00 NOON
Test concludes 11.30 AM 02.00 PM


WB SET Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) had launched the 27th State Eligibility Test (SET) drive across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) 
Post Name 27th State Eligibility Test (SET)
Advt. No. 27/SET
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date  14th December, 2025 (Sunday)
Admit Card Status Released
Official Website https://www.wbcsconline.in/

 

How to Downlod WBSET Admit Card 2025 ?

The candidates can download WB SET Admit Card by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the WBCSE Website - wbcsconline.in
  • Click on the login link given on the homepage
  • Enter the details asked to the link. 
  • Download WBSET Call Letter for 27th exam. 

WB SET 2025 Things Banned At The Exam Venue

Candidates appearing in the exam for WB SET should note that they will not be allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Books / Notes, Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Apart from these, candidates should note that smoking, chewing gutka, spitting etc. in the Examination Room/Hall is strictly prohibited. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, his/ her candidature will be treated as unfair means and lead to cancellation of the Examination.


