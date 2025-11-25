Are You Creative and Intuitive Or Logical and Analytical? The Side You Sleep On Can Reveal Your Personality Traits!

Most people choose a side of the bed based on their ease of getting in and out, or probably to get a good view out of the window. Once we choose a side, it usually becomes an involuntary habit to choose that side of the bed, no matter where you go. But a lot also depends on the psychology of the person. Yes. Some people might like to sleep close to a wall to feel a sense of protection, while some like to sleep on the side of the bed closer to a door to have a sense of a quick escape route. Behavioural psychologists state that choosing a side of the bed is equivalent to sitting at the same spot in a classroom or bus or restaurant. The list goes on. A UK study by Premier Inn found a link between bedside preference and personality. The study showed that left-side sleepers were found to be happier and more optimistic, while right-side sleepers lived a more routine and disciplined life.

So what side do you sleep on? Left or right. We will get into an in-depth exploration of the personality traits of left-side sleepers and right-side sleepers. Excited to know your hidden traits? The way you sleep will reveal your hidden personality traits, emotional makeup, temperament, behaviour, approach to life, strengths, and weaknesses. Left-side or right-side? The side you sleep on can reveal your hidden personality traits! #1 Sleeping on left side personality traits If you sleep on the left side of the bed, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you are highly creative and intuitive individual. You may possess qualities like imagination, spatial awareness, visuallisation, and big picture thinking. You may like to engage with art, music, and creative pursuits. You may also be quite good at reading a room just by non-verbal cues and body language.

You can be described as 'happy-go-lucky' cheerful type. You may exude sweet, safe, and reliable energy. You like to keep peace and comfort, be it relationships or work. You will refrain from confrontation to avoid arguments. You also don't like stir drama, though like to be in the loop of what's going. People often confide in you and come to you when things go wrong or need emotional shoulder. #2 Sleeping on right side personality traits If you sleep on the right side of the bed, your sleeping position personality traits reveal that you may be logical and analytical individual. You are someone who looks at things from the lens of reasoning and facts. You may be good at management tasks. You like things in order and sequence. You may engage in linear thinking, which is to approach things or problems step-by-step. You may also be good at numerical calculations and scientific aspects of things.