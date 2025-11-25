HBSE Class 10th Science 2026 Model Paper & Marking Scheme: Download PDF

HBSE Class 10th Science 2026: Haryana Board, also known as the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), releases yearly sample papers and marking scheme for class 10th. The exam not only evaluates students based on their knowledge but also on how well and strategically they answer the questions. Following the new NEP 2020 policy, boards are now focusing on promoting more critical-based learning. These are aimed at helping students in preparing for the board exams strategically and sharing an overview of how questions will be framed for the exam. Add this step to your routine to elevate your studies and aim for better marks. Practising the Haryana board class 10 Science model paper may guarantee clarity over your paper. A better understanding of topics can result in higher marks. So, check out the model paper and marking scheme to maximise your performance in the 10th boards.

Section -A Physics Q1- Which of the following materials cannot be used to make a lens? a) Water b) glass c) plastic d) clay Q2- 1 kilowatt is equal to a) 3.6× 104J b) 3.6×106J c) 3.6×102 J d) 3.6J Q3- SI unit of electric current is_____ Q4- Name the part of Eye where image is formed? Q5- Following question has two statements Assertion (A):- white light dispersed into seven colour components by a prism Reason (R) :- Different colours of light bend through different angles with respect to the incident

ray as they pass through a prism a)Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A) b)Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not correct explanation of (A) c)(A) is true but (R) is false d)(A) is true but (R) is also true Q6- Define the following terms :- a) Dispersion of light b) Spectrum Q7- Why are the coins of electric toaster and electric iron made of an alloy rather than a pure metal OR An electric motor takes 5A from a 220 V line. Determine the power of motor and the energy consumed in 2 hours. Q8- What is the effect on resistance and resistivity of a conductor if: a) Length of conductor is increased b) Area of cross section is increased? Q9- a)Mention two factors on which the force on a current-carrying conductor depends b) What is an electric fuse? Write its advantages. OR Show with an experiment that the magnetic field is produced around a conducting wire when

current flow through it. Q10- a)What is the refraction of light? Write down the laws of refraction. b)Which mirror do we use as rear view mirror in vehicles and why? OR A Concave lens has focal length of 15 cm at what distance should the object from the lens be placed so that it forms an image at 10 cm from the lens. Section -B Chemistry Q11- Name the substance which eels bleaching powder when reacts with chlorine a) Gypsum (CaSO4 .2H2O) b) Slaked lime [Ca(OH)2] c) Quicklime(CaO) d) Limestone (CaCO3) Q12- Which one of the following types of medicines is used for treating indigestion? a) antibiotic b) analgesic c) antacid d) antiseptic Q13- _____ is a metal which is best conductor of heat Q14- What are alloys? Q15- The question below consists of two statements, assertion (A) and reason (R), answer the question by selecting the appropriate option given below:-

Assertion (A):- White silver chloride turns grey in sunlight Reason (R) :- Decomposition of silver chloride in presence of Sunlight take place to form silver metal and chlorine gas a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A) b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not correct explanation of (A) c) (A) is true but (R) is false d) (A) is true but (R) is also true To find complete questions, follow the link in the table: HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Science Sample Paper 2026 Also check: HBSE Class 10th Social Science 2026 Model Paper & Marking Scheme: Download PDF Haryana Board Class 10th Science Marking Scheme 2026 Students preparing for the Class 10th Science paper for the HBSE board exam can check the marking scheme of the paper released by the Haryana Board on their portal. Haryana Board releases sample papers and marking scheme for students appearing for the 10th and 12th boards. These sample papers give an overview of what the question paper will look like and how the questions will be marked section-wise.

Check out the direct PDF link to download the Class 10th Science Marking Scheme: HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th Science Marking Scheme 2026 Expert Tips for Scoring High in HBSE Science 2026 Exam High-Weightage Topics: Analyse HBSE class 10th previous year's question papers, understand which topic and section carries more marks. Mark them as important and focus on these parts more while also preparing for the rest of the syllabus. Written Notes: Make a detailed note for your subject. Writing notes, highlighting the formulas, factors, and diagrams, will stay in memory instead of making short or digital notes. Learn Answering Technique: Which part requires a detailed explanation, understand where to place formulas, with diagrams and which section only requires short answers. This will help you minimise the time in solving problems and allocate adequate time to each section of the question paper, preventing the rush during the exam. Practice Model Papers: Practice Haryana board class 10 Science model paper. It is important to understand what answers are required for what type of questions. This is the best step before appearing for the exam.