HBSE Class 10th Social Science 2026 Model Paper & Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 10th Social Science Model Paper 2026: Haryana Board (BHBSE), which oversees secondary and senior secondary education in the state, will soon conduct its yearly board exams for class 10th and 12th. Students preparing for the board exams for the session 2025-26 can find a variety of study materials provided by the HBSE portal. They can also access sample papers and previous year question papers from the portal. While preparing for the board exams, the most important step students can follow is practising sample papers provided by the board's official website. This way, you can learn how questions will be set for the specific paper. To access the links, you can simply go to the website or check out the direct PDF link from this article. Here you can find the direct link to HBSE class 10th Social Science model paper and marking scheme, making it easy for students to download the PDF easily without much hassle.

Given are some questions from the model paper. For the detailed question paper, check the link below: Q.1 Which of the following towns of saraswati sindhu civilization were capital cities ? A) Harappa and Mohenjodaro B) Rakhigarhi and Dholavira C) Rakhigarhi and Banawali D) Harappa and Banawali Q.2 Which one of the following Religious ritual is associated with Christianity ? A) Baptism B) Barbarism C) Shabbat D) Shinto Q. 3 The first battle of Taraian was fought in which year? A) 1131 B) 1191 C) 1391 D) 1231 Q.4 Who wrote the book " Economic History of India" ? A) Dada Bhai Nairoji B) Jawahar Lal Nehru C) Mahatma Gandhi D) Ramesh Chandra Dutt

Q.5 Which scientist is known as “ Missile Man of India”? A)Homi Jahangir Bhaba B) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam C) Vikram Sarabhai D)Ramanujam In each of the questions given below , there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Mark your answer as per the codes. Q.6 Assertion (A) After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919AD and the suspension of the non-cooperation movement , the revolutionaries of India started to organise. Reason (R) In 1945 AD, Simon commission came to India. A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A . B)A is true but R is not the correct explanation of A . C)A is True but R is False. D) Both A and R are false . Q.7 Assertion (A) Iron and steel industry uses iron ore, coking coal, Limestone and manganese as raw material . Reason (R)limestone is a fluxing material and manganese is used to harden the steel .

A) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. B) Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. C)A is True but R is False. D) Both A and R are false. Q.8 Which one of the following are kharif crops ? A) Wheat and Gram B) All of these C) Wheat and Barley D) Paddy and Maize Q.9 Which one of the following city is not a part of Golden Quadrilateral Super Highway ? A) Guwahati B) Bangalore C) Chennai D) Ahmedabad Q.10 The Waloon region of Belgium has ………… speaking community. A) Dutch C) French B) German D) None of these To check for the direct link to HBSE class 10th Social Science Model Paper, click on the following link: Haryana Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper Download Haryana Board Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme: Download FREE PDF Checking the marking scheme after analysing the model paper is a much-needed step. Missing the marking scheme will make it confusing for you to understand the marking patterns and answer techniques.