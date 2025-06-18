HBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Download New Syllabus PDF

HBSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The new 10th class syllabus has been issued by the Board of School Education, Haryana, also known as HBSE. The board's official website offers the subject-by-subject syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. We have included the exact HBSE Class 10 syllabus that the board has made public in this article. The table below provides direct links for students to download the subject-by-subject curriculum.

Check| HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026 (Subject-Wise PDFs)

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

A variety of disciplines and themes are covered in the HBSE Class 10 curriculum. The exam structure for evaluating students' knowledge and abilities is clarified, as is the scope and depth of the courses. Mathematics, science, social science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Sanskrit are among the core courses. Additionally, it covers vocational courses including drawing, dancing, agriculture, and animal husbandry.