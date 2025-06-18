HBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26: Download New Syllabus PDF

HBSE 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The new 10th class syllabus has been issued by the Board of School Education, Haryana, also known as HBSE. The board's official website offers the subject-by-subject syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. We have included the exact HBSE Class 10 syllabus that the board has made public in this article. The table below provides direct links for students to download the subject-by-subject curriculum.
HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
A variety of disciplines and themes are covered in the HBSE Class 10 curriculum. The exam structure for evaluating students' knowledge and abilities is clarified, as is the scope and depth of the courses. Mathematics, science, social science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Sanskrit are among the core courses. Additionally, it covers vocational courses including drawing, dancing, agriculture, and animal husbandry.
Subjects
Syllabus PDF
HBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Drawing Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26
HBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2025-26
Importance of HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
Students who have a thorough syllabus will know exactly what they will be studying over the school year. They will be able to learn more efficiently and effectively as a result.
Students are able to comprehend what is necessary to succeed in their exams because the syllabus clearly lays out the chapters, topics, and learning objectives for each subject.
It facilitates effective study schedule planning by assigning time to each subject and topic according to its relative importance.
