HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026: Download Subject-Wise PDFs with Answers

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 16, 2025, 19:18 IST

Download HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions PDF. Download important questions and answers for English, Hindi, Maths, Science and Social Science to prepare for the board exam 2026.

Download HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions with Answers PDF

HBSE 10th Important Questions: HBSE is emphasising competency-based learning in Class 10 examinations to help students strengthen conceptual understanding, enhance problem-solving skills, and prepare effectively for board exams. To support this approach, the board has provided specially designed question sets containing 50 exemplar questions for each subject, aligned with the HBSE Class 10 curriculum. These practice sets will help students understand the Competency-Based Question (CBQ) format, which is gaining greater weightage in exams. Check this article to download subject-wise PDFs of HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2025 along with the latest syllabus for 2025-26.

Why Competency-Based Questions Matter?

Competency-Based Questions are not just about memorization; they test a student’s ability to apply concepts in real-life situations, analyze critically, and present logical answers. These questions enhance:

  • Concept clarity – deepening subject knowledge
  • Analytical ability – solving application-based and case-study questions
  • Exam readiness – building confidence for board exams

Best Ways for Students to Use This Resource

  • Focus on Conceptual Understanding
  • Treat each question as a tool to explore why and how a concept works, rather than just finding the right answer.
  • Practice regularly.
  • Break down the question, identify the underlying concept, and then attempt the solution step by step.
  • Use feedback to improve.
  • Review your mistakes, understand the errors, and reattempt similar questions to gain mastery.

By following these steps, students can make the most of HBSE’s Competency-Based Question Booklet.

HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions – Subject-Wise PDF Download

Here is the subject-wise list of important competency-based questions with answers. Students can click on the PDF links below to download important practice questions:

Subject

Download PDF Link

English

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

The HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Practice Questions 2025 are an excellent way for students to enhance preparation, score higher marks, and build confidence for the board exams.

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

Before solving the competency-based questions, students must carefully review the latest HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26. The syllabus outlines all the chapters, topics, and weightage, ensuring that students practice only the relevant concepts for the upcoming board exams. Once familiar with the syllabus, students should solve the competency-based practice questions systematically to strengthen preparation and score well in the HBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026.

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Subject-Wise PDFs

