HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2025-2026: Download Subject-Wise PDFs with Answers

HBSE 10th Important Questions: HBSE is emphasising competency-based learning in Class 10 examinations to help students strengthen conceptual understanding, enhance problem-solving skills, and prepare effectively for board exams. To support this approach, the board has provided specially designed question sets containing 50 exemplar questions for each subject, aligned with the HBSE Class 10 curriculum. These practice sets will help students understand the Competency-Based Question (CBQ) format, which is gaining greater weightage in exams. Check this article to download subject-wise PDFs of HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions 2025 along with the latest syllabus for 2025-26. Why Competency-Based Questions Matter? Competency-Based Questions are not just about memorization; they test a student’s ability to apply concepts in real-life situations, analyze critically, and present logical answers. These questions enhance:

Concept clarity – deepening subject knowledge

deepening subject knowledge Analytical ability – solving application-based and case-study questions

solving application-based and case-study questions Exam readiness – building confidence for board exams Best Ways for Students to Use This Resource Focus on Conceptual Understanding

Treat each question as a tool to explore why and how a concept works, rather than just finding the right answer.

Practice regularly.

Break down the question, identify the underlying concept, and then attempt the solution step by step.

Use feedback to improve.

Review your mistakes, understand the errors, and reattempt similar questions to gain mastery. By following these steps, students can make the most of HBSE’s Competency-Based Question Booklet. HBSE Class 10 Competency-Based Questions – Subject-Wise PDF Download Here is the subject-wise list of important competency-based questions with answers. Students can click on the PDF links below to download important practice questions: