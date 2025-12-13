EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts Here

EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is conducting the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (SSE) 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13th, 14th, and 21st December 2025. The exam for the post of Principal and Accountant was conducted in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm and the difficulty level of the paper was considered to be "Moderate" for both the posts.

EMRS SSE 2025 is being conducted in Offline (pen and paper) mode with the exam duration being 2 hours. The EMRS exam pattern includes MCQ-based questions for both Principal and Accountant posts.

EMRS Exam 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates appearing for the EMRS exam 2025 must have the knowledge about the exam and shift timings. The exam is being conducted across three dates in a single shift for different posts. Check the detailed shift timings here:

Exam Date Posts Exam Timings 13.12.2025 Principal 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 13.12.2025 Accountant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 14.12.2025 PGT 09:00 am to 11:30 am 14.12.2025 TGTs and Misc. Teachers 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm 21.12.2025 Hostel Warden 09:00 am to 11:00 am 21.12.2025 Female Staff Nurse 09:00 am to 11:00 am 21.12.2025 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 21.12.2025 Lab Attendant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

EMRS Exam 2025 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The EMRS exam is successfully conducted today for Principal and Accountant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam gave the feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts for the paper. Check the difficulty level and good attempts for both the posts in the table below:

EMRS EXAM 2025 (Principal Post) Sections Difficulty Level Good Attempts Reasoning & Numeric Ability Easy to Moderate To be Updated General Awareness Moderate To be Updated Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi) Easy to Moderate To be Updated Academics and residential aspects Moderate To be Updated Administration and Finance Moderate To be Updated