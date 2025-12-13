EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts Here

EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is conducting the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (SSE) 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13th, 14th, and 21st December 2025. The exam for the post of Principal and Accountant was conducted in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm and the difficulty level of the paper was considered to be "Moderate" for both the posts.
EMRS SSE 2025 is being conducted in Offline (pen and paper) mode with the exam duration being 2 hours. The EMRS exam pattern includes MCQ-based questions for both Principal and Accountant posts.
EMRS Exam 2025 Shift Timings
Candidates appearing for the EMRS exam 2025 must have the knowledge about the exam and shift timings. The exam is being conducted across three dates in a single shift for different posts. Check the detailed shift timings here:
|
Exam Date
|
Posts
|
Exam Timings
|
13.12.2025
|
Principal
|
02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
|
13.12.2025
|
Accountant
|
02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
|
14.12.2025
|
PGT
|
09:00 am to 11:30 am
|
14.12.2025
|
TGTs and Misc. Teachers
|
02:30 pm to 05:00 pm
|
21.12.2025
|
Hostel Warden
|
09:00 am to 11:00 am
|
21.12.2025
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
09:00 am to 11:00 am
|
21.12.2025
|
Jr. Secretariat Assistant
|
02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
|
21.12.2025
|
Lab Attendant
|
02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
EMRS Exam 2025 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The EMRS exam is successfully conducted today for Principal and Accountant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam gave the feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts for the paper. Check the difficulty level and good attempts for both the posts in the table below:
|
EMRS EXAM 2025 (Principal Post)
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Reasoning & Numeric Ability
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Academics and residential aspects
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Administration and Finance
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
EMRS EXAM 2025 (Accountant Post)
|
Sections
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Basic Knowledge of Computer Operations, General Awareness, and Current Affairs
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Subject Knowledge
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
