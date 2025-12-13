EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 13, 2025, 18:10 IST

EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Candidates who have applied for the EMRS teaching and non-teaching are going to appear for the EMRS SSE 2025 starting from today onwards. The exam for the post of Principal and Accountant has been successfully conducted today with the difficuty level being "Moderate" for both the posts. We are going to provide the detailed EMRS exam analysis for each post in this live blog.

EMRS Exam Analysis 2025
EMRS Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NESTS is conducting the EMRS SSE 2025 for Principal and Accountant posts today.
  • The exam for the post of Principal and Accountant was successfully conducted.
  • Tomorrow the exam will be held for TGT and PGT posts.

EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is conducting the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (SSE) 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13th, 14th, and 21st December 2025. The exam for the post of Principal and Accountant was conducted in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm and the difficulty level of the paper was considered to be "Moderate" for both the posts.

EMRS SSE 2025 is being conducted in Offline (pen and paper) mode with the exam duration being 2 hours. The EMRS exam pattern includes MCQ-based questions for both Principal and Accountant posts.

EMRS Exam 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates appearing for the EMRS exam 2025 must have the knowledge about the exam and shift timings. The exam is being conducted across three dates in a single shift for different posts. Check the detailed shift timings here:

Exam Date

Posts

Exam Timings

13.12.2025

Principal

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

13.12.2025

Accountant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

14.12.2025

PGT

09:00 am to 11:30 am

14.12.2025

TGTs and Misc. Teachers

02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

21.12.2025

Hostel Warden

09:00 am to 11:00 am

21.12.2025

Female Staff Nurse

09:00 am to 11:00 am

21.12.2025

Jr. Secretariat Assistant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

21.12.2025

Lab Attendant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

EMRS Exam 2025 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The EMRS exam is successfully conducted today for Principal and Accountant posts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam gave the feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts for the paper. Check the difficulty level and good attempts for both the posts in the table below:

EMRS EXAM 2025 (Principal Post)

Sections

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Reasoning & Numeric Ability

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

General Awareness

Moderate

To be Updated

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi)

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

Academics and residential aspects

Moderate

To be Updated

Administration and Finance

Moderate

To be Updated
 

EMRS EXAM 2025 (Accountant Post)

Sections

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

To be Updated

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

To be Updated

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi)

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

Basic Knowledge of Computer Operations, General Awareness, and Current Affairs

Easy to Moderate

To be Updated

Subject Knowledge

Moderate

To be Updated
LIVE UPDATES
  • Dec 13, 2025, 18:01 IST

    EMRS 2025 Exam Analysis: Number of Good Attempts for Principal Post

    Those who have appeared for the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 for the post of Principal must have made at least 95-100 good attempts so that they can easily qualify the exam.

    Section-wise good attempts will be updated soon after the thorough analysis has been done.

  • Dec 13, 2025, 17:30 IST

    EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level for Principal Exam

    The EMRS exam for the post of Principal was conducted today in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. As per the initial feedback from the candidates who ahev appeared for the examination, the papers was considered to be of "Moderate" difficulty level.

    We will soon provide the detailed review of the exam with section-wise review and decoding the topicas that have been asked in the paper.

  • Dec 13, 2025, 14:30 IST

    How many vacancies are announced for EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts?

    A total of 7,267 vacancies were announced for EMRS teaching and non-teaching staff. The number of vacancies for Principal post is 225 and for Accountant post is 61. Here's a complete breakdown of vacancy:

    Post

    Vacancies

    Principal

    225

    PGTs

    1460

    TGTs

    3962

    Female Staff Nurse

    550

    Hostel Warden

    635

    Accountant

    61

    Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

    228

    Lab Attendant

    146

    Total

    7267
  • Dec 13, 2025, 14:10 IST

    EMRS Exam Analysis 2025: Exam in Afternoon Shift

    The EMRS exam for Principal and Accountant post is being held today, on 13th December 2025 in a single shift from 02:30 pm onwards. The exam will be held for both the posts across single shift and will get over at 04:30 pm.

  • Dec 13, 2025, 14:00 IST

    EMRS Exam 2025: How to Download the Admit Card 2025?

    The candidates who have applied for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) teaching and non-teaching roles must download the admit card from the official website by following the simple steps given below:

    • Visit the official website at nests.tribal.gov.in.
    • Look for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 Admit Card link.
    • Use the login credential like User ID and Password to open the admit card.
    • Download your admit card and take a printout.
Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

