Which Country Started the World's First Air Mail Service?

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 13, 2025, 17:21 IST

India launched the world’s first official air mail service on 18 February 1911, marking a historic leap in global communication. This pioneering flight from Allahabad to Naini proved aviation’s practical value and laid the foundation for modern airmail networks worldwide.

Mail service is the service of physically transporting postcards, packages and letters (mail/post) sent by a sender to the recipient, which can be by public postal operators or private companies, consisting of collection, sorting, and delivering, by various means. The history of technology has influenced the development of international communication with a number of breakthroughs, and the process of the introduction of the first official air mail service in the world took one of the leading positions.

Since the turn of the 20 th century, even the earliest flight was taken to prove how it was possible to deliver messages faster than any rail or road-system. This historical event did not only demonstrate the potential possibilities of air transportation, but also established the basis of modern postal logistics.

Let’s understand where and how the first air mail service began, which provides valuable insight into the pioneering spirit that transformed communication worldwide.

world first air mail service-prayagraj

Source: stampssa.africa

The world’s first official Air Mail Service was started by India. This historical landmark was experienced on 18 February in 1911 when Britain was in power. French pilot Henri Pequet used a Humber biplane to transport 6, 500 letters to Naini (then Allahabad) nine miles in five minutes to raise money in support of charity in the Maha Kumbh Mela. It was a historic occurrence with special postmarks of First Aerial Post which initiated airmail services and aviation in India.

Key Details: 

Fact

Detail

Date

18 February 1911. (Press Information Bureau)

Location

Allahabad (Prayagraj) to Naini (United Provinces, British India). (Press Information Bureau)

Pilot

Henri Pequet (French aviator). (National Postal Museum)

Aircraft

Humber-Sommer biplane (small, early biplane).

Mail carried

~6,500 letters and postcards. (Press Information Bureau)

Flight distance

≈10–13 km (5–8 miles); flight time about 10–15 minutes. (Guinness World Records)

world first air mail service-image

Source: stampssa.africa

Why this was Historically Significant?

  • First official government-recognised airmail: Earlier balloon and experimental flights had carried messages, but the 1911 Allahabad flight was organised with postal authority involvement and formal cancellation marks—setting the standard for official airmail.

  • Proof of practical utility: The experiment demonstrated that planes could also be used everyday as postal, not necessarily, on exhibitions or military purposes. This field experiment prompted the governments and the postal services to schemealong formal routes.

  • Global ripple effect: Over a few years, other countries such as the UK, France, Germany and the USA extended airmail tests to regular services which finally led to international airmail networks.

world first air mail service-1

Source: stampssa.africa

Timeline

  • Before 1911: Balloons and novelty flights occasionally conveyed mail, but no officially authorised aeroplane airmail existed.

  • 18 Feb 1911: Henri Pequet flies mail from Allahabad to Naini; ~6,500 items carried.

  • 1912–1920s: Rapid expansion of airmail experiments and establishment of scheduled routes in several countries. 

Conclusion

The 18 February 1911 Allahabad–Naini flight, flown by Henri Pequet, stands as the world’s first officially recognised airmail service. Small in distance but immense in impact, it proved aviation’s value to postal systems and helped spark the global development of airmail routes that underpin today’s fast worldwide communication. 


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

