Which Country Started the World’s First Air Mail Service?

Mail service is the service of physically transporting postcards, packages and letters (mail/post) sent by a sender to the recipient, which can be by public postal operators or private companies, consisting of collection, sorting, and delivering, by various means. The history of technology has influenced the development of international communication with a number of breakthroughs, and the process of the introduction of the first official air mail service in the world took one of the leading positions.

Since the turn of the 20 th century, even the earliest flight was taken to prove how it was possible to deliver messages faster than any rail or road-system. This historical event did not only demonstrate the potential possibilities of air transportation, but also established the basis of modern postal logistics.