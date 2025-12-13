EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow at mha.gov.in, Check Last Date, Application Form Link for 362 Posts

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 13, 2025, 16:06 IST

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 is closing tomorrow for the recruitment of 362 Multi Tasking Staff posts by the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates must submit their applications before the deadline to avoid rejection. This article provides complete details on important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, and fees.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date
IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

IB MTS Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has announced the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff for the year 2025. This recruitment is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and offers a stable central government job. A total of 362 vacancies have been released for candidates who meet the eligibility conditions. The online application process is currently active, but the deadline is very close. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the form immediately. 

The IB MTS Apply Online 2025 process will end tomorrow, and no applications will be accepted after the last date. This article provides complete information related to dates, eligibility, fees, and the application process.

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date for IB MTS Apply Online 2025 is 14 December 2025. Candidates must submit the online application form before this date. Waiting until the final day can lead to technical issues such as server errors or payment failure. The Intelligence Bureau does not allow any form correction or late submission once the deadline is crossed. 

Applicants are advised to complete registration, upload documents, and pay the fee well in advance. The last date for fee payment through SBI challan is 16 December 2025 during banking hours. Missing the deadline will result in rejection of the application without any exception.

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Overview

The Intelligence Bureau has released official details for the Multi Tasking Staff recruitment at the national level. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post Name

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Total Vacancies

362

Application Start Date

22 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

14 December 2025

Fee Payment Last Date (Challan)

16 December 2025

Age Limit

18 to 25 Years

Educational Qualification

10th Pass

Salary

Rs. 18,000 – 56,900

Job Level

National

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The official link for IB MTS Apply Online 2025 is available on the Intelligence Bureau recruitment portal. Candidates must use only the official website to submit the application form. Applying through unofficial websites may lead to incorrect submission or loss of payment. The direct link allows candidates to register, fill personal details, upload documents, and make fee payment. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Click Here to Apply Online for IB MTS Recruitment 2025

How to Apply Online for IB MTS Recruitment 2025?

Candidates must follow the following steps carefully to complete the IB MTS Apply Online 2025 process. 

  1. Visit the official Intelligence Bureau recruitment website

  2. Click on the registration link for IB MTS 2025

  3. Enter basic details to generate login credentials

  4. Log in using the provided ID and password

  5. Fill personal, educational, and category details carefully

  6. Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format

  7. Proceed to the payment section

  8. Pay the application fee using online or offline mode

  9. Submit the application form

  10. Download and print the confirmation page

Also Check:

IB MTS Salary 2025
IB MTS Syllabus 2025IB MTS Previous Year Cut Off 

IB MTS Application Fees 2025

Candidates must pay the required fee to complete the IB MTS Apply Online 2025 process. The fee amount depends on the candidate’s category. The fee can be paid through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI, or SBI challan. Check the table below for fee details 

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

INR 650

SC / ST / PWD

INR 550

Who Are Eligible for IB MTS Apply Online 2025

Candidates must meet all eligibility conditions before applying. Applications of ineligible candidates will be rejected. Check the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria in the table below:

Parameters

Eligibility

Age Limit

18 to 25 years

Age Relaxation

  • SC/ST: 5 years

  • OBC: 3 years

  • Departmental candidates: up to 40 years

  • Widows or divorced women: up to 35 years (General) and 40 years (SC/ST)

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board and must possess a valid domicile certificate of the state applied for.

Nationality

Indian

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News