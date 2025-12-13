IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Ends Tomorrow at mha.gov.in, Check Last Date, Application Form Link for 362 Posts

IB MTS Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has announced the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff for the year 2025. This recruitment is conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and offers a stable central government job. A total of 362 vacancies have been released for candidates who meet the eligibility conditions. The online application process is currently active, but the deadline is very close. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the form immediately.

The IB MTS Apply Online 2025 process will end tomorrow, and no applications will be accepted after the last date. This article provides complete information related to dates, eligibility, fees, and the application process.

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date for IB MTS Apply Online 2025 is 14 December 2025. Candidates must submit the online application form before this date. Waiting until the final day can lead to technical issues such as server errors or payment failure. The Intelligence Bureau does not allow any form correction or late submission once the deadline is crossed.