EMRS Question Paper 2025 PDF: Direct Download Link for Dec 13 Exam

By Mohd Salman
Dec 13, 2025, 18:20 IST

EMRS Question Paper 2025: The EMRS ESSSE 2025, is conducting on December 13, 14, and 21, for Teaching (PGT/TGT) and Non-Teaching posts. Downloading the EMRS Question Paper 2025 PDF which is important for candidates to perform a detailed analysis of the marking scheme and question types. This article provides critical preparation insights, detailed exam analysis, and the official download link.

EMRS Question Paper 2025
EMRS Question Paper 2025: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is conducting the MRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSSE 2025) for Teaching and Non Taching Post. The EMRS Exam 2025 is being conducted on December 13, December 14, and December 21, 2025. The EMRS Principal and Accountant Exam was conducted on December 13, 2025 and the EMRS PGT and TGT exam 2025 will be conducted on December 14, 2025.
Candidates preparing for the upcoming vacancies of EMRS, must download the EMRS Question Paper 2025 which provides the detailed analysis of the exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked. Continue reading the article about the detailed analysis of the ESSSE 2025 question paper, important insights and preparation strategies and a direct link to download the question paper.

NESTS conducted the EMRS Exam 2025 over multiple days. The EMRS Exam 2205 is conducting the EMRS TGT PGT Exam 2025 in an OMR-based written test. Candidates aiming to attempt the exam in upcoming cycles must download the question paper and treat this as a finite resource, planning their time distribution across sections based on the weightage and their personal proficiency.

EMRS Accountant Question Paper 2025

Click Here

EMRS Question Paper 2025: Exam Pattern

The structure of the EMRS Question Paper 2025 is designed to assess both general aptitude and subject-specific knowledge, depending on the post. The EMRS Exam pattern focus on various subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, and the core Subject Domain knowledge.

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Reasoning & Numeric Ability

10

10

General Awareness

20

20

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi-10 marks each subject)

20

20

Academics and residential aspects

30

30

Administration and Finance

30

30

Total

100

100

