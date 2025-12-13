EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
WB SET 2025: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Shift Timings

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 13, 2025, 17:26 IST

WB SET exam will take place on December 14, 2025. Carry your admit card and photo ID proof to appear in the 27th State Eligibility Test. Check WB SET exam day guidelines and shift timings here.

WB SET 2025 Exam Guidelines and Timings
WB SET Exam Day Guidelines 2025: WB SET 27th exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025, in two separate sessions. Paper 1 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Paper 2 will be organised from 12 pm to 2 pm. You should check the WB SET exam day guidelines carefully. It helps you avoid any issues with exam hall entry or the risk of getting your candidature disqualified. You must also review the WB SET shift timing and dress code guidelines in advance. It lets you plan your travel time and stay fully prepared on exam day.

WB SET Exam Day Guidelines 2025

WBCSC will conduct the 27th State Eligibility Test on December 14 across various test centres of different districts of West Bengal. This exam is conducted to assess your eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal. This test is basically divided into two papers. Paper 1 checks your teaching and research skills, and Paper 2 evaluates your domain knowledge. As the exam date is near, you must read the WB SET exam day guidelines to avoid last-minute issues. Carry your admit card and a valid ID proof to be allowed to appear in the SET.

WB SET Shift Timings 2025

The WB SET exam will be conducted in two separate sessions. Candidates should understand the complete time schedule for SET. This will help them reach the exam centre on time and complete verification formalities without any rush. Here are the WB SET shift timings shared below:


Date of Exam: 14/12/2025

PAPER - I

PAPER - II

Entry in the Examination Hall

09.00 AM

11.45 AM

Distribution of Test Booklet

10.20 AM

11.50 AM

Seal of the Test Booklet to be broken/opened to take out the Answer Sheet (OMR Sheet)

10.25 AM

11.55 AM

Last entry in the Examination Hall

10.30 AM

12.00 NOON

Test commences

10.30 AM

12.00 NOON

Test concludes

11.30 AM

02.00 PM

WB SET Exam Day Guidelines 2025- Do’s & Don’ts

You should review the WB SET exam checklist before you head to the exam centre. This helps you prevent missing any essential documents. Keep everything ready so you don’t have to struggle with last-minute issues. Some of the important WB SET exam day guidelines are:

  • Bring the printout of your admit card and a valid photo identity card to the exam centre.

  • You must reach the test centre at least 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam starts. You must cooperate with the invigilators in security checks.

  • You will not be allowed to enter the test centre after the exam starts. 

  • You cannot leave the exam hall before completing the exam in each session.

  • You cannot carry items like Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, papers, Eatables, Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches or electronic gadgets. If you are found with any of these items, your candidature will be cancelled.

  • You are not permitted to write any question from the Test Booklet on the hall ticket or on any other paper.

  • You will have to return the original OMR Sheet of Paper I & II to the Invigilator before leaving the exam hall.

  • You are not allowed to talk to other test-takers during the exam.

