WB SET 2025: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Shift Timings

WB SET Exam Day Guidelines 2025: WB SET 27th exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025, in two separate sessions. Paper 1 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Paper 2 will be organised from 12 pm to 2 pm. You should check the WB SET exam day guidelines carefully. It helps you avoid any issues with exam hall entry or the risk of getting your candidature disqualified. You must also review the WB SET shift timing and dress code guidelines in advance. It lets you plan your travel time and stay fully prepared on exam day.

WB SET Exam Day Guidelines 2025

WBCSC will conduct the 27th State Eligibility Test on December 14 across various test centres of different districts of West Bengal. This exam is conducted to assess your eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal. This test is basically divided into two papers. Paper 1 checks your teaching and research skills, and Paper 2 evaluates your domain knowledge. As the exam date is near, you must read the WB SET exam day guidelines to avoid last-minute issues. Carry your admit card and a valid ID proof to be allowed to appear in the SET.