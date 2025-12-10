WB SET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme

Key Points
- West Bengal State Eligibility Test is going to be held on 14th December 2025.
- WB SET includes two papers.
- WB SET exam pattern involves no negative marking.
WB SET Exam Pattern 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission has announced the WB SET exam pattern in the official notification PDF. You should check the pattern to get an idea of the actual exam requirements. It helps you know the number of questions asked, total marks, exam format, and other relevant details. The 27th State Eligibility Test will take place on December 14, 2025. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Paper 2 will be held from 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. You should stay familiar with the entire paper pattern and formulate an effective strategy. This can help you manage time wisely across all the sections. Scroll down to learn more about the WB SET exam pattern and marking scheme.
WB SET Exam Pattern 2025
The WB State Eligibility Test (SET) is conducted to determine your eligibility for the Assistant Professor post only in West Bengal. Analysing the WB SET exam pattern will help you understand how many questions are asked per section. Typically, the WB SET comprises two papers. These papers comprise objective-type questions. Candidates will have to mark their responses for both papers on the OMR sheet. All the questions are compulsory in both papers. Paper 1 comprises 50 questions worth 100 marks. Paper 2 consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. Here is the overview of the WB SET 2025 exam pattern shared below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
West Bengal College Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
27th State Eligibility Test
|
Exam Date
|
December 14, 2025
|
Purpose
|
Determine eligibility for the Assistant Professor post in West Bengal
|
Papers
|
Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Paper 1: 50
Paper 2: 100
|
Exam Duration
|
Paper 1: 1 hour
Paper 2: 2 hours
WB SET Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should analyse the WB SET 2025 exam pattern carefully. It helps them get used to the test format and build their exam strategy accordingly. It has two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both comprise compulsory questions. Paper I contains 50 objective-type questions for 100 marks. It evaluates your basic understanding of teaching and research skills. It checks your general knowledge, pattern recognition, and comprehension skills. Paper-II comprises 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. This paper will be based on the subject selected by the aspirants. Check below the latest WB SET Exam Pattern 2025 and marking scheme:
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Marks
|
Number of Questions
|
Duration
|
First
|
I
|
100
|
50 questions
|
1 Hour (10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.) IST
|
Second
|
II
|
200
|
100 questions
|
2 Hours (12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M.) IST
WB SET Exam Pattern 2025 Marking Scheme
The WB SET marking scheme is straightforward. The test will contain objective-type questions in both papers. Each paper carries 2 marks. There are no negative marks for wrong answers. Check the WB SET 2025 marking scheme below:
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Per Correct Answer
|
Negative Marking
|
I
|
50 questions
|
+2 marks
|
No
|
II
|
100 questions
|
+2 marks
|
No
Instructions on How to Use Test Booklet and OMR Sheet
You will find the answer sheet (OMR Sheet) inside the sealed Test Booklet. The seal can be broken/ opened only after the invigilator’s announcement. Some of the important instructions are:
-
Do not open/break the seal before the instructions.
-
You must cross-check the serial number and series of the Test Booklet with the serial number and series of the OMR sheet. If any discrepancies are found, the test booklet and OMR sheet should be returned to the invigilator for replacement.
-
Each Test Booklet comprises pre-printed Series like X, Y, Z. You must check that the Series pre-printed on the test booklet is correctly mentioned in the OMR Sheet.
-
The Answer Sheet (OMR Sheet) used will be of a special type. It will be scanned on an Optical Scanner. You must neatly and accurately mark all the responses on the OMR Sheet with a Black ballpoint pen only. Use of a pencil is not allowed.
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation