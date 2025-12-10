WB SET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Pattern and Marking Scheme

WB SET Exam Pattern 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission has announced the WB SET exam pattern in the official notification PDF. You should check the pattern to get an idea of the actual exam requirements. It helps you know the number of questions asked, total marks, exam format, and other relevant details. The 27th State Eligibility Test will take place on December 14, 2025. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Paper 2 will be held from 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. You should stay familiar with the entire paper pattern and formulate an effective strategy. This can help you manage time wisely across all the sections. Scroll down to learn more about the WB SET exam pattern and marking scheme.

WB SET Exam Pattern 2025

The WB State Eligibility Test (SET) is conducted to determine your eligibility for the Assistant Professor post only in West Bengal. Analysing the WB SET exam pattern will help you understand how many questions are asked per section. Typically, the WB SET comprises two papers. These papers comprise objective-type questions. Candidates will have to mark their responses for both papers on the OMR sheet. All the questions are compulsory in both papers. Paper 1 comprises 50 questions worth 100 marks. Paper 2 consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. Here is the overview of the WB SET 2025 exam pattern shared below: