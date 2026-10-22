Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra) will conclude round 1 counselling for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 on 10th November, 2026. The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. First selection list will be out on 5th November 2026.

The list contains some top colleges for surgery according to 2025 cutoffs for Maharashtra NEET PG. The admissions in round 1 for NEET PG in surgery opened at SML 39 and closed at SML 39 for Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC), Mumbai showcasing strong competition. The rank movement analysis shows the maximum rank movement was shown by Vedanta Medical College, Palghar of 1583 ranks. Candidates can find different round opening and closing SML for top colleges in surgery with detailed rank analysis below.