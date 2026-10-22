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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 18:26 IST

This article brings a list of colleges for admissions in NEET PG Surgery 2026 in Maharashtra. The list contains names of colleges with Opening & Closing State Merit List of previous year for different rounds. Candidates can also find detailed rank movement analysis which will help in the admission procedure.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra) will conclude round 1 counselling for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 on 10th November, 2026. The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. First selection list will be out on 5th November 2026.

The list contains some top colleges for surgery according to 2025 cutoffs for Maharashtra NEET PG. The admissions in round 1 for NEET PG in surgery opened at SML 39 and closed at SML 39 for Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC), Mumbai showcasing strong competition. The rank movement analysis shows the maximum rank movement was shown by Vedanta Medical College, Palghar of 1583 ranks. Candidates can find different round opening and closing SML for top colleges in surgery with detailed rank analysis below.

Check | Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing SML 

Admissions in surgery for NEET PG 2025 opened at SML 39 and closed at SML 39 for GSMC, Mumbai for open quota. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

39

39

GMC, Mumbai

54

87

LTMC

139

172

BJMC, Pune

112

112

TNMC

192

196

IGMC, Nagpur

212

253

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

215

215

GMC, Nagpur

244

251

HBT & COOP

252

252

GMC, Sambhajinagar

255

296

GMC, Miraj

280

393

PGIMS, New Mumbai

306

306

VMMC, Solapur

311

311

MGIMS, Sevagram

364

364

GMC, Kolhapur

376

376

MPGIMER, Nashik

387

387

GMC, Latur

471

471

GMC, Nanded

485

485

BHMS, Mumbai

525

525

KJMC, Mumbai

567

567

GMC, Jalgaon

584

584

Terna, New Mumbai

589

589

GGMC, Gondia

595

595

MIMSR, Latur

815

1258

SMBT, Nandihills

859

859

PDMC, Amravati

875

1201

VVPF, Ahmednagar

898

1186

VPS, Nashik

996

1190

MIMER, Talegaon

1155

1155

SKN, Pune

1287

1381

Vedanta MC, Palghar

1502

2175

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1519

1539

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

1694

1717

UPMC, Jalgaon

1718

1718

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

1780

1780

PIMS, Islampur

1846

1846

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing SML

The Round 3 admissions for surgery in NEET PG 2025 opened at SML 196 and closed at SML 196 for Government Medical College, Mumbai. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Mumbai

196

196

TNMC, Mumbai

255

255

LTMC, Mumbai

280

280

GSMC, Mumbai

364

364

HBT & COOP

365

365

GMC, Nagpur

406

406

GMC, Kolhapur

567

567

Rajeev Gandhi Medical College, Thane

589

589

IGMC, Nagpur

619

740

GMC, Sambhajinagar

755

755

VMMC, Solapur

770

770

GMC, Miraj

829

859

MPGIMER, Nashik

898

898

GMC, Latur

922

922

KJMC, Mumbai

942

942

GMC, Nanded

996

996

PGIMS, New Mumbai

1155

1155

MGIMS, Sevagram

1190

1190

GMC, Jalgaon

1287

1287

VPS, Nashik

1519

2084

GGMC, Gondia

1690

1690

VVPF, Ahilyanagar

1717

2092

PDMC, Amravati

1846

1846

SMBT, Nandihills

1911

1911

Terna, New Mumbai

2127

2127

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

2088

2397

NKP Salve, Nagpur

2346

2672

SKN, Pune

2430

2430

MIMSR, Latur

2482

2862

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

2801

2801

UPMC, Jalgaon

2939

2939

PIMS, Islampur

3363

3363

Vedanta MC, Palghar

3419

3758

DNY Tasgao, Karjat

3450

3450

DR. R. GODE, Amravati

3663

3663

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movements 

The maximum rank movement data shows Vedanta Medical College showing movement of 1583 ranks across round 1 to round 3 followed by Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which showed rank movement of 1517 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

College

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

Movement

Vedanta MC, Palghar

2175

2471

3758

+1583

PIMS, Islampur

1846

2065

3363

+1517

MIMSR, Latur

1258

1581

2862

+1604

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1539

1561

2672

+1133

UPMC, Jalgaon

1718

1780

2939

+1221

SKN, Pune

1381

928

2430

+1049

VPS, Nashik

1190

1186

2084

+894

VVPF, Ahilyanagar

1186

1287

2092

+906

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movements 

The minimum rank movement was seen in Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC) of just 59 ranks showcasing strong competition. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

Movement

GMC, Mumbai

87

169

196

+109

TNMC, Mumbai

196

209

255

+59

LTMC, Mumbai

172

192

280

+108

HBT & COOP

252

253

365

+113

GMC, Nagpur

251

311

406

+155

GMC, Kolhapur

376

406

567

+191

KJMC, Mumbai

567

589

942

+375

GMC, Latur

471

525

922

+451
Check | 


 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 18:26 IST
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