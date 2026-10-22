Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery
This article brings a list of colleges for admissions in NEET PG Surgery 2026 in Maharashtra. The list contains names of colleges with Opening & Closing State Merit List of previous year for different rounds. Candidates can also find detailed rank movement analysis which will help in the admission procedure.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra) will conclude round 1 counselling for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 on 10th November, 2026. The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. First selection list will be out on 5th November 2026.
The list contains some top colleges for surgery according to 2025 cutoffs for Maharashtra NEET PG. The admissions in round 1 for NEET PG in surgery opened at SML 39 and closed at SML 39 for Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC), Mumbai showcasing strong competition. The rank movement analysis shows the maximum rank movement was shown by Vedanta Medical College, Palghar of 1583 ranks. Candidates can find different round opening and closing SML for top colleges in surgery with detailed rank analysis below.
Check | Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing SML
Admissions in surgery for NEET PG 2025 opened at SML 39 and closed at SML 39 for GSMC, Mumbai for open quota. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GSMC
|
39
|
39
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
54
|
87
|
139
|
172
|
112
|
112
|
TNMC
|
192
|
196
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
212
|
253
|
PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
|
215
|
215
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
244
|
251
|
HBT & COOP
|
252
|
252
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
255
|
296
|
GMC, Miraj
|
280
|
393
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
306
|
306
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
311
|
311
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
364
|
364
|
GMC, Kolhapur
|
376
|
376
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
387
|
387
|
GMC, Latur
|
471
|
471
|
GMC, Nanded
|
485
|
485
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
525
|
525
|
KJMC, Mumbai
|
567
|
567
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
584
|
584
|
Terna, New Mumbai
|
589
|
589
|
GGMC, Gondia
|
595
|
595
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
815
|
1258
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
859
|
859
|
PDMC, Amravati
|
875
|
1201
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
898
|
1186
|
VPS, Nashik
|
996
|
1190
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
1155
|
1155
|
SKN, Pune
|
1287
|
1381
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
1502
|
2175
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
1519
|
1539
|
BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
1694
|
1717
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
1718
|
1718
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
1780
|
1780
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
1846
|
1846
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing SML
The Round 3 admissions for surgery in NEET PG 2025 opened at SML 196 and closed at SML 196 for Government Medical College, Mumbai. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
196
|
196
|
TNMC, Mumbai
|
255
|
255
|
LTMC, Mumbai
|
280
|
280
|
GSMC, Mumbai
|
364
|
364
|
HBT & COOP
|
365
|
365
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
406
|
406
|
GMC, Kolhapur
|
567
|
567
|
Rajeev Gandhi Medical College, Thane
|
589
|
589
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
619
|
740
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
755
|
755
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
770
|
770
|
GMC, Miraj
|
829
|
859
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
898
|
898
|
GMC, Latur
|
922
|
922
|
KJMC, Mumbai
|
942
|
942
|
GMC, Nanded
|
996
|
996
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
1155
|
1155
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
1190
|
1190
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
1287
|
1287
|
VPS, Nashik
|
1519
|
2084
|
GGMC, Gondia
|
1690
|
1690
|
VVPF, Ahilyanagar
|
1717
|
2092
|
PDMC, Amravati
|
1846
|
1846
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
1911
|
1911
|
Terna, New Mumbai
|
2127
|
2127
|
BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
2088
|
2397
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
2346
|
2672
|
SKN, Pune
|
2430
|
2430
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
2482
|
2862
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
2801
|
2801
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
2939
|
2939
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
3363
|
3363
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
3419
|
3758
|
DNY Tasgao, Karjat
|
3450
|
3450
|
DR. R. GODE, Amravati
|
3663
|
3663
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movements
The maximum rank movement data shows Vedanta Medical College showing movement of 1583 ranks across round 1 to round 3 followed by Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which showed rank movement of 1517 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
R1 Closing
|
R2 Closing
|
R3 Closing
|
Movement
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
2175
|
2471
|
3758
|
+1583
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
1846
|
2065
|
3363
|
+1517
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
1258
|
1581
|
2862
|
+1604
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
1539
|
1561
|
2672
|
+1133
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
1718
|
1780
|
2939
|
+1221
|
SKN, Pune
|
1381
|
928
|
2430
|
+1049
|
VPS, Nashik
|
1190
|
1186
|
2084
|
+894
|
VVPF, Ahilyanagar
|
1186
|
1287
|
2092
|
+906
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movements
The minimum rank movement was seen in Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC) of just 59 ranks showcasing strong competition. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
R1 Closing
|
R2 Closing
|
R3 Closing
|
Movement
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
87
|
169
|
196
|
+109
|
TNMC, Mumbai
|
196
|
209
|
255
|
+59
|
LTMC, Mumbai
|
172
|
192
|
280
|
+108
|
HBT & COOP
|
252
|
253
|
365
|
+113
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
251
|
311
|
406
|
+155
|
GMC, Kolhapur
|
376
|
406
|
567
|
+191
|
KJMC, Mumbai
|
567
|
589
|
942
|
+375
|
GMC, Latur
|
471
|
525
|
922
|
+451
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Senior Executive - Editorial
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