NEET PG 2025 exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission into various MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery) and PG Diploma courses across the country. The exam is annually in computer-based mode. The new exam date for NEET PG 2025 has been released by NBE. The candidates can make correction in the NEET PG exam centre up to 17th June 2025. Get further information and updates on NEET PG exam on this page.
NEET PG 2025 Exam Updates
The NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 is going to be out on 21st July 2025, i.e. TODAY. Candidates who have applied for the exam can downlaod the NEET PG exam city slip online through the link that shall be sent on their registered email IDs.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window from 13th June 2025 onwards. NBEMS NEET PG 2025 exam correction window last date is 17th June 2025 till 11:55 PM. The new exam date for NEET PG is 3rd August 2025. The exam shall be held in a single shift only.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has postponed the NEET PG exam 2025. The fresh exam date for the single shift exam will be released soon by NBE. NEET PG exam has been postponed following Supreme Court's order. The exam shall be held in a single shift in computer-based mode.
NEET PG 2024 exam was successfully completed on 11th August 2025 in two shifts. Around 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held online. The first shift had 1,07,959 candidates attend, with some technical delays up to 1 hour and 45 minutes. The second shift had 1,08,177 candidates. The exam was held in online mode across 416 centers in 170 cities.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) published the list of test cities for the NEET PG Exam 2025 for which the exam was held on 11th August. Candidates who are scheduled to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can view the list on the official NBEMS website at (natboard.edu.in).
|Event
|Date(s)
|NEET PG 2025 registration
|17 April 2025 – 07 May 2025
|NEET PG 2025 final edit window
|24 May 2025 – 26 May 2025
|NEET PG pre-final edit window
|17 May 2025 – 21 May 2025
|NEET PG edit window
|09 May 2025 – 13 May 2025
|NEET PG exam date 2025
|3rd August 2025
|City Slip Releases on
|21st July 2025
NEET PG 2025
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduation (NEET PG) in medical colleges of India. NEET PG exam is a national-level medical entrance exam held annually for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Postgraduate Diploma courses in India. This exam is held for admission to 50% state quota seats, 50% All India Quota and 100% seats central and deemed universities. NEET PG 2025 exam aspirants must satisfy the eligibility requirements to apply for it. As per the NEET PG eligibility criteria, a candidate must possess a valid MBBS degree from a recognized body such as the Medical Council of India.
NEET PG 2025 Exam Overview
|
NEET PG 2025 Exam Particulars
|
NEET PG Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
NEET Post Graduate Exam (NEET PG Exam)
|
NEET Full Form
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
National Board of Examination (NBE)
|
Frequency of NEET PG exam
|
Once a year
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Exam Mode
|
Online Computer Based Test
|
Number of Questions
|
200 questions
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
Courses offered through NEET PG Exam
|
MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS
|
NEET PG official website
|
nbe.edu.in/ natboard.edu.in
|
NEET PG Cut off percentile
|
UR - 50
SC/ST/OBC - 40
UR PwD - 45
|
Helpline Contact Details
|
- Helpline number: 022-61087595
- Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in
Changes Made in NEET PG 2024 Exam (Last Year)
According to the new NEET PG exam regulations, that have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET PG exam will continue till the NExT becomes operational for admissions to PG medical programmes. NExT will be delayed by one year and is expected to be launched in 2025. Prior to this, the exam was supposed to begin in 2023.
NEET PG 2025 Application Form
In order to fill the NEET PG application form successfully, candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:
Registration Process: First of all, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the registration link and enter the basic details such as name, phone number, postal address and father’s name. In addition, candidates need to upload their recent colored photograph and digital signature on the profile page.
Complete the NEET PG application form: After candidates have created their profile, they will have to select the NEET PG link from the drop down menu. There, candidates need to enter details such as their Nationality, Date of Birth and Category.
Payment of the application fees - After the aforementioned steps are completed, candidates will have to make the payment of the application fee. The application fee can paid through Credit/Debit Cards or Net Banking. After the successful payment of the application fee, candidates will receive a verification email at their registered email IDs, and admit cards will send to their email addresses within 24 hours of the application fee payment.
NEET PG 2025 Application Fee
NEET PG 2025 application fee has been given below in the following table for all the category of candidates. Candidates must ensure that they have paid the application fee for ther forms to be accepted to appear for the NEET PG exam 2025.
|
Category
|
NEET PG Application Fee
|
General
|
Rs. 4250
|
OBC
|
Rs. 4250
|
SC/ST/PwD/PH
|
Rs. 3250
NEET PG 2025 Form Correction
NBE has given the candidates the opportunity to make corrections in NEET PG 2025 application form after the registration process has been completed. Candidates will be able to edit their NEET PG application forms the following mentioned details:
⇒ Category and Gender
⇒ Date of Birth
⇒ EWS Status
⇒ Disability Status
⇒ Photo and Signature
NEET PG Cutoff 2025
Along with the NEET PG Result 2025, NBE will also release the NEET PG cutoff marks that is required to qualify the entrance exam. A candidate must obtain equal or above the determined NEET PG cutoff in order to be eligible for admission. The cutoff list released by NBE will depend on various factors such as the number of candidates who have appeared for the exam, seat availability and difficulty level of the exam. The NEET PG 2023 cut off has been shared below in the table.
|NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Marks
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
Cut off score out of 800
|
General/EWS
|
50
|
291
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40
|
257
|
Persons with disability
|
45
|
274
NEET PG 2021 Cutoff (Previous year)
You can also go through the previous year NEET PG cut off below.
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentile
|
Cut off score out of 1500
|
General
|
42.5
|
667.4111
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
32.5
|
618.8969
|
Persons with disability
|
34.5
|
643.1009
NEET PG 2025 Eligibility Criteria
NEET PG 2025 exam aspirants must satisfy the following requirements in order to be considered for admission;
⇒ Candidates must have an MBBS Degree or provisional MBBS Passing out Certificate that is recognized according to the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.
⇒ In addition, they need to have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification that must be issued by the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council
⇒ Candidates also need to have completed one year of internship before March to apply for NEET PG for that respective year.
⇒ Candidates who have passed MBBS from J&K state are not eligible for 50% All India Quota
NEET PG 2025 Exam Pattern
NEET PG exam pattern 2025 consists of 200 objective type of questions. The exam shall be hed in online mode in English medium only. The NEET PG exam pattern is divided into three parts. Part A is Pre-clinical, Part B is Para clinical and Part C is a Clinical paper. We have mentioned the NEET PG exam pattern in the table that is given below.
|
NEET PG Exam Pattern
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode
|
Computer-based Test/ Online
|
Medium of examination
|
English
|
Duration
|
3 hours 30 minutes
|
Number of Questions
|
300
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer: +4 marks, Incorrect Answer: - 1 marks, Unanswered Question: 0 marks
|
Sections in question paper
|
Part A-50 questions
Part B- 100
Part C- 150
NEET PG Syllabus
The detailed list of NEET PG Syllabus is as follows:
⇒ Anesthesia
⇒ Anatomy
⇒ Biochemistry
⇒ Dermatology
⇒ ENT
⇒ Forensic Medicine
⇒ Gynecology
⇒ Medicine
⇒ Microbiology
⇒ Obstetrics
⇒ Ophthalmology
⇒ Orthopedics
⇒ Pathology
⇒ Pediatrics
⇒ Pharmacology
⇒ Physiology
⇒ Preventive and Social Medicine
⇒ Psychiatry
⇒ Radiology
⇒ Radiotherapy
⇒ Surgery
Colleges accepting NEET PG scores
The list of colleges accepting NEET PG Score is as follows:
- Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi.
- Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.
- King George's Medical University, Lucknow.
- Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata.
- AFMC, Pune
- K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy
NEET PG Counselling 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 is being conducted by MCC for 50% AIQ & 100% Deemed & Central Universities, AFMS, and ESIC seats. Through the NEET PG counseling, candidates will be admitted to approx. 26,188 MD seats, 13,649 MS seats, 1,979 PG Diploma seats, and 1326 DNB CET seats. After each round of NEET PG counselling, the results of the NEET PG Seat Allotment will be made public.
NEET PG 2025 counselling is open to candidates who meet the minimum cutoff percentile. The process includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute. MCC handles counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed/Central Universities, and ESIC/AFMS institutes, while state authorities manage the remaining 50%. There will be four rounds of AIQ seat allotment for MD/MS/DNB admissions.
NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 few days before the exam date. Candidates will be informed of their allocated test cities via email. As per the official notice released by the authorities. After the release of the city slip, the candidates will be able to download the NEET PG admit card as per the date mentioned by the authorities.
NEET PG 2025 Hall Ticket
NBE has released the NEET PG 2025 hall ticket on the official website of NBE in online mode only. Candidates would need to login using their NEET PG 2025 registration details to be able to download the hall ticket. NEET PG admit card is an important document that candidates must carry with them at the time of examination without fail. Candidates will have to carry a printout of the hall ticket, a valid iD proof and also affix their photograph on it. Make sure that you go through the exam day guidelines as well to avoid hassle.
NEET PG 2025 Result
NEET PG 2025 result will be released on natboard.edu.in/. The NEET PG result consists of the candidate's roll number as well as the score obtained by them out of 800. You must note that NEET PG 2025 scorecard is valid only for 1 academic session, i.e. 2025-2026.
NEET PG 2025 Merit List
After the declaration of NEET PG result, NBE shall declare the NEET PG merit list. The seat allotment process shall take place on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in NEET PG 2025 exam. Thus, candidates who score higher marks will be placed higher in merit list. The NEET PG merit list 2025 will be prepared on the following based criteria:
- All India rank in the exam
- All India 50 per cent quota rank
- All India 50 per cent category rank
- State quota or private medical colleges/ AFMS Rank
NEET PG 2025 Test City with Code
The list of all the 185 exam cities of NEET PG 2025 has been provided in the table below along with codes.
|NEET PG Test City 2025 with Code
|S.No
|City
|S.No
|City
|1
|Adoni
|51
|Durg
|2
|Agartala
|52
|Durgapur
|3
|Agra
|53
|Eluru
|4
|Ahmedabad/Gandinagar
|54
|Ernakulam
|5
|Ahmednagar
|55
|Erode
|6
|Aizawl
|56
|Gadag
|7
|Ajmer
|57
|Gorakhpur
|8
|Aligarh
|58
|Gudur
|9
|Amalapuram
|59
|Guntur
|10
|Ambala
|60
|Guwahati
|11
|Amravati
|61
|Gwalior
|12
|Amritsar
|62
|Haldwani
|13
|Anand
|63
|Hamirpur (HP)
|14
|Anantapur
|64
|Hassan
|15
|Angul
|65
|Hazaribagh
|16
|Arrah
|66
|Hyderabad
|17
|Asansol
|67
|Indore
|18
|Aurangabad (MH)
|68
|Jabalpur
|19
|Balasore
|69
|Jagtial
|20
|Bankura
|70
|Jaipur
|21
|Bapatla
|71
|Jalgaon
|22
|Bareilly
|72
|Jammu
|23
|Bargarh
|73
|Jamnagar
|24
|Bathinda
|74
|Jamshedpur
|25
|Belagavi(Belgaum)
|75
|Jhansi
|26
|Bengaluru
|76
|Jodhpur
|27
|Berhampore (WB)
|77
|Jorhat
|28
|Berhampur-Ganjam
|78
|Kadapa
|29
|Bhagalpur
|79
|Kakinada
|30
|Bhavnagar
|80
|Kallakurichi
|31
|Bhilai Nagar
|81
|Kalyani
|32
|Bhimavaram
|82
|Kanchipuram
|33
|Bhopal
|83
|Kannur
|34
|Bhubaneswar
|84
|Kanpur
|35
|Bikaner
|85
|Karimnagar
|36
|Bilaspur (CG)
|86
|Karur
|37
|Chandrapur
|87
|Kasaragod
|38
|Chennai
|88
|Kavali
|39
|Chikkamagaluru
|89
|Khammam
|40
|Chittoor
|90
|Kolhapur
|41
|Coimbatore
|91
|Kolkata
|42
|Coonoor
|92
|Kollam
|43
|Cuddalore
|93
|Kottayam
|44
|Cuttack
|94
|Kozhikode
|45
|Darbhanga
|95
|Kurnool
|46
|Delhi/Ncr
|96
|Lucknow
|47
|Dhanbad
|97
|Machilipatnam
|48
|Dharwad/Hubballi(Hubli)
|98
|Madurai
|49
|Dhenkanal
|99
|
Mahabubnagar
|50
|Dibrugarh
|100
|Malappuram
|101
|Mandya
|144
|Salem
|102
|Mangaluru(Mangalore)
|145
|Samba
|103
|Markapur
|146
|Sambalpur
|104
|Meerut
|147
|Sangli
|105
|Mehsana
|148
|Sathupally
|106
|Moradabad
|149
|Satna
|107
|Mumbai/Navimumbai
|150
|Shillong
|108
|Muzaffarnagar
|151
|
Shivamogga(Shimoga)
|109
|Muzaffarpur
|152
|Sikar
|110
|Muzaffarpur
|153
|Silchar
|111
|Mylavaram
|154
|Siliguri
|112
|Mysuru(Mysore)
|155
|Sindhudurg
|113
|Nagpur
|156
|Sivaganka
|114
|Naharlagun
|157
|Srinagar
|115
|Nanded
|158
|Surampalem
|116
|Nandyala
|159
|Surat
|117
|Narasaraopet
|160
|Suryapet
|118
|Nellore
|161
|
Tadepalligudem
|119
|Ongole
|162
|Tadipatri
|120
|Palakkad
|163
|Tezpur
|121
|Palghar
|164
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|122
|Panaji/Madgaon
|165
|Thrissur
|123
|Pandharpur
|166
|Tiruchirappalli
|124
|Paschim Medinipur
|167
|Tirunelveli
|125
|Pathanamthitta
|168
|Tirupathi
|126
|Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|169
|Tirupur
|127
|Patna
|170
|Tiruvallur
|128
|Peddapalli
|171
|
Tiruvannamalai
|129
|Port Blair
|172
|Tiruvuru
|130
|Prayagraj
|173
|
Tumakuru(Tumkur)
|131
|Proddatur
|174
|Udaipur
|132
|Puducherry
|175
|Udupi
|133
|Pune
|176
|Ujjain
|134
|Purba Medinipur
|177
|Vadodara
|135
|Purnea
|178
|Varanasi
|136
|Puttur (AP)
|179
|Vellore
|137
|Raipur
|180
|Vijayawada
|138
|Rajahmundry
|181
|Viluppuram
|139
|Rajkot
|182
|
Visakhapatnam
|140
|Ranchi
|183
|Vizianagaram
|141
|Ratnagiri
|184
|Warangal
|142
|Rayachoty
|185
|Yemmiganur
|143
|Rourkela
