NEET PG 2025: Exam City Slip Out, Admit Card, Revised Exam Date Out, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
03 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

NEET PG 2025 exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission into various MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery) and PG Diploma courses across the country. The exam is annually in computer-based mode. The new exam date for NEET PG 2025 has been released by NBE. The candidates can make correction in the NEET PG exam centre up to 17th June 2025. Get further information and updates on NEET PG exam on this page.  

NEET PG 2025 Exam Updates

The NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 is going to be out on 21st July 2025, i.e. TODAY. Candidates who have applied for the exam can downlaod the NEET PG exam city slip online through the link that shall be sent on their registered email IDs. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window from 13th June 2025 onwards.  NBEMS NEET PG 2025 exam correction window last date is 17th June 2025 till 11:55 PM. The new exam date for NEET PG is 3rd August 2025. The exam shall be held in a single shift only. 

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has postponed the NEET PG exam 2025. The fresh exam date for the single shift exam will be released soon by NBE. NEET PG exam has been postponed following Supreme Court's order. The exam shall be held in a single shift in computer-based mode.

NEET PG 2024 exam was successfully completed on 11th August 2025 in two shifts. Around 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exam that was held online. The first shift had 1,07,959 candidates attend, with some technical delays up to 1 hour and 45 minutes. The second shift had 1,08,177 candidates. The exam was held in online mode across 416 centers in 170 cities. 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) published the list of test cities for the NEET PG Exam 2025 for which the exam was held on 11th August. Candidates who are scheduled to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can view the list on the official NBEMS website at (natboard.edu.in).  

NEET PG 2025 Important Dates 

The NBE has released the new exam on its website for NEET PG exam. Check the table below for further information on NEET PG exam 2025. 

Event Date(s)
NEET PG 2025 registration 17 April 2025 – 07 May 2025
NEET PG 2025 final edit window 24 May 2025 – 26 May 2025
NEET PG pre-final edit window 17 May 2025 – 21 May 2025
NEET PG edit window 09 May 2025 – 13 May 2025
NEET PG exam date 2025 3rd August 2025
City Slip Releases on  21st July 2025 

NEET PG 2025

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduation (NEET PG) in medical colleges of India. NEET PG exam is a national-level medical entrance exam held annually for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Postgraduate Diploma courses in India. This exam is held for admission to 50% state quota seats, 50% All India Quota and 100% seats central and deemed universities. NEET PG 2025 exam aspirants must satisfy the eligibility requirements to apply for it. As per the NEET PG eligibility criteria, a candidate must possess a valid MBBS degree from a recognized body such as the Medical Council of India.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Overview

NEET PG 2025 Exam Particulars

NEET PG Exam Details

Exam Name

NEET Post Graduate Exam (NEET PG Exam)

NEET Full Form

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Exam Conducting Authority

National Board of Examination (NBE)

Frequency of NEET PG exam

Once a year

Exam Level

National

Exam Mode

Online Computer Based Test

Number of Questions

200 questions

Type of Questions

MCQs

Courses offered through NEET PG Exam

MD/MS/PG Diploma/DNB post-MBBS

NEET PG official website

nbe.edu.in/ natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Cut off percentile

UR - 50

SC/ST/OBC - 40

UR PwD - 45

Helpline Contact Details
  • Helpline number: 022-61087595
  • Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in

Changes Made in NEET PG 2024 Exam (Last Year)

According to the new NEET PG exam regulations, that have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018,  the existing NEET PG exam will continue till the NExT becomes operational for admissions to PG medical programmes. NExT will be delayed by one year and is expected to be launched in 2025. Prior to this, the exam was supposed to begin in 2023. 

NEET PG 2025 Application Form

In order to fill the NEET PG application form successfully, candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps: 

Registration Process: First of all, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the registration link and enter the basic details such as name, phone number, postal address and father’s name. In addition, candidates need to upload their recent colored photograph and digital signature on the profile page.

Complete the NEET PG application form: After candidates have created their profile, they will have to select the NEET PG link from the drop down menu. There, candidates need to enter details such as their Nationality, Date of Birth and Category.

Payment of the application fees - After the aforementioned steps are completed, candidates will have to make the payment of the application fee. The application fee can paid through Credit/Debit Cards or Net Banking. After the successful payment of the application fee, candidates will receive a verification email at their registered email IDs, and admit cards will send to their email addresses within 24 hours of the application fee payment.

NEET PG 2025 Application Fee

NEET PG 2025 application fee has been given below in the following table for all the category of candidates. Candidates must ensure that they have paid the application fee for ther forms to be accepted to appear for the NEET PG exam 2025.

Category

NEET PG Application Fee

General

Rs. 4250

OBC

Rs. 4250

SC/ST/PwD/PH

Rs. 3250

NEET PG 2025 Form Correction

NBE has given the candidates the opportunity to make corrections in NEET PG 2025 application form after the registration process has been completed. Candidates will be able to edit their NEET PG application forms the following mentioned details:

Category and Gender

⇒ Date of Birth

⇒ EWS Status

⇒ Disability Status

⇒ Photo and Signature

NEET PG Cutoff 2025

Along with the NEET PG Result 2025, NBE will also release the NEET PG cutoff marks that is required to qualify the entrance exam. A candidate must obtain equal or above the determined NEET PG cutoff in order to be eligible for admission. The cutoff list released by NBE will depend on various factors such as the number of candidates who have appeared for the exam, seat availability and difficulty level of the exam. The NEET PG 2023 cut off has been shared below in the table. 

NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Marks

Category

Qualifying Percentile

Cut off score out of 800

General/EWS

50

291

SC/ST/OBC

40

257

Persons with disability

45

274

NEET PG 2021 Cutoff (Previous year)

You can also go through the previous year NEET PG cut off below.

Category

Qualifying Percentile

Cut off score out of 1500

General

42.5

667.4111

SC/ST/OBC

32.5

618.8969

Persons with disability

34.5

643.1009

NEET PG 2025 Eligibility Criteria

NEET PG 2025 exam aspirants must satisfy the following requirements in order to be considered for admission;

⇒ Candidates must have an MBBS Degree or provisional MBBS Passing out Certificate that is recognized according to the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

⇒ In addition, they need to have a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification that must be issued by the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council

⇒ Candidates also need to have completed one year of internship before March to apply for NEET PG for that respective year.

⇒ Candidates who have passed MBBS from J&K state are not eligible for 50% All India Quota

NEET PG 2025 Exam Pattern

NEET PG exam pattern 2025 consists of 200 objective type of questions. The exam shall be hed in online mode in English medium only. The NEET PG exam pattern is divided into three parts. Part A is Pre-clinical, Part B is Para clinical and Part C is a Clinical paper. We have mentioned the NEET PG exam pattern in the table that is given below.

NEET PG Exam Pattern

Particulars

Details

Mode

Computer-based Test/ Online

Medium of examination

English

Duration

3 hours 30 minutes

Number of Questions

300

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +4 marks, Incorrect Answer: - 1 marks, Unanswered Question: 0 marks

Sections in question paper

Part A-50 questions

Part B- 100

Part C- 150

NEET PG Syllabus

The detailed list of NEET PG Syllabus is as follows:

⇒ Anesthesia

⇒ Anatomy

⇒ Biochemistry

⇒ Dermatology

⇒ ENT

⇒ Forensic Medicine

⇒ Gynecology

⇒ Medicine

⇒ Microbiology

⇒ Obstetrics

⇒ Ophthalmology

⇒ Orthopedics

⇒ Pathology

⇒ Pediatrics

⇒ Pharmacology

⇒ Physiology

⇒ Preventive and Social Medicine

⇒ Psychiatry

⇒ Radiology

⇒ Radiotherapy

⇒ Surgery

Colleges accepting NEET PG scores

The list of colleges accepting NEET PG Score is as follows:

  • Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi.
  • Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi.
  • King George's Medical University, Lucknow.
  • Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata.
  • AFMC, Pune
  • K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Trichy

NEET PG Counselling 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 is being conducted by MCC for 50% AIQ & 100% Deemed & Central Universities, AFMS, and ESIC seats. Through the NEET PG counseling, candidates will be admitted to approx. 26,188 MD seats, 13,649 MS seats, 1,979 PG Diploma seats, and 1326 DNB CET seats. After each round of NEET PG counselling, the results of the NEET PG Seat Allotment will be made public.

NEET PG 2025 counselling is open to candidates who meet the minimum cutoff percentile. The process includes registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute. MCC handles counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed/Central Universities, and ESIC/AFMS institutes, while state authorities manage the remaining 50%. There will be four rounds of AIQ seat allotment for MD/MS/DNB admissions.

NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 few days before the exam date. Candidates will be informed of their allocated test cities via email. As per the official notice released by the authorities. After the release of the city slip, the candidates will be able to download the NEET PG admit card as per the date mentioned by the authorities. 

NEET PG 2025 Hall Ticket 

NBE has released the NEET PG 2025 hall ticket on the official website of NBE in online mode only. Candidates would need to login using their NEET PG 2025 registration details to be able to download the hall ticket. NEET PG admit card is an important document that candidates must carry with them at the time of examination without fail. Candidates will have to carry a printout of the hall ticket, a valid iD proof and also affix their photograph on it. Make sure that you go through the exam day guidelines as well to avoid hassle.

NEET PG 2025 Result

NEET PG 2025 result will be released on natboard.edu.in/. The NEET PG result consists of the candidate's roll number as well as the score obtained by them out of 800. You must note that NEET PG 2025 scorecard is valid only for 1 academic session, i.e. 2025-2026.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List

After the declaration of NEET PG result, NBE shall declare the NEET PG merit list. The seat allotment process shall take place on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in NEET PG 2025 exam. Thus, candidates who score higher marks will be placed higher in merit list. The NEET PG merit list 2025 will be prepared on the following based criteria:

  • All India rank in the exam
  • All India 50 per cent quota rank
  • All India 50 per cent category rank
  • State quota or private medical colleges/ AFMS Rank  

NEET PG 2025 Test City with Code 

The list of all the 185 exam cities of NEET PG 2025 has been provided in the table below along with codes.

NEET PG Test City 2025 with Code
S.No City S.No City
1 Adoni 51 Durg
2 Agartala 52 Durgapur
3 Agra 53 Eluru
4 Ahmedabad/Gandinagar 54 Ernakulam
5 Ahmednagar 55 Erode
6 Aizawl 56 Gadag
7 Ajmer 57 Gorakhpur
8 Aligarh 58 Gudur
9 Amalapuram 59 Guntur
10 Ambala 60 Guwahati
11 Amravati 61 Gwalior
12 Amritsar 62 Haldwani
13 Anand 63 Hamirpur (HP)
14 Anantapur 64 Hassan
15 Angul 65 Hazaribagh
16 Arrah 66 Hyderabad
17 Asansol 67 Indore
18 Aurangabad (MH) 68 Jabalpur
19 Balasore 69 Jagtial
20 Bankura 70 Jaipur
21 Bapatla 71 Jalgaon
22 Bareilly 72 Jammu
23 Bargarh 73 Jamnagar
24 Bathinda 74 Jamshedpur
25 Belagavi(Belgaum) 75 Jhansi
26 Bengaluru 76 Jodhpur
27 Berhampore (WB) 77 Jorhat
28 Berhampur-Ganjam 78 Kadapa
29 Bhagalpur 79 Kakinada
30 Bhavnagar 80 Kallakurichi
31 Bhilai Nagar 81 Kalyani
32 Bhimavaram 82 Kanchipuram
33 Bhopal 83 Kannur
34 Bhubaneswar 84 Kanpur
35 Bikaner 85 Karimnagar
36 Bilaspur (CG) 86 Karur
37 Chandrapur 87 Kasaragod
38 Chennai 88 Kavali
39 Chikkamagaluru 89 Khammam
40 Chittoor 90 Kolhapur
41 Coimbatore 91 Kolkata
42 Coonoor 92 Kollam
43 Cuddalore 93 Kottayam
44 Cuttack 94 Kozhikode
45 Darbhanga 95 Kurnool
46 Delhi/Ncr 96 Lucknow
47 Dhanbad 97 Machilipatnam
48 Dharwad/Hubballi(Hubli) 98 Madurai
49 Dhenkanal 99

Mahabubnagar
50 Dibrugarh 100 Malappuram
101 Mandya 144 Salem
102 Mangaluru(Mangalore) 145 Samba
103 Markapur 146 Sambalpur
104 Meerut 147 Sangli
105 Mehsana 148 Sathupally
106 Moradabad 149 Satna
107 Mumbai/Navimumbai 150 Shillong
108 Muzaffarnagar 151

Shivamogga(Shimoga)
109 Muzaffarpur 152 Sikar
110 Muzaffarpur 153 Silchar
111 Mylavaram 154 Siliguri
112 Mysuru(Mysore) 155 Sindhudurg
113 Nagpur 156 Sivaganka
114 Naharlagun 157 Srinagar
115 Nanded 158 Surampalem
116 Nandyala 159 Surat
117 Narasaraopet 160 Suryapet
118 Nellore 161

Tadepalligudem
119 Ongole 162 Tadipatri
120 Palakkad 163 Tezpur
121 Palghar 164

Thiruvananthapuram
122 Panaji/Madgaon 165 Thrissur
123 Pandharpur 166 Tiruchirappalli
124 Paschim Medinipur 167 Tirunelveli
125 Pathanamthitta 168 Tirupathi
126 Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib 169 Tirupur
127 Patna 170 Tiruvallur
128 Peddapalli 171

Tiruvannamalai
129 Port Blair 172 Tiruvuru
130 Prayagraj 173

Tumakuru(Tumkur)
131 Proddatur 174 Udaipur
132 Puducherry 175 Udupi
133 Pune 176 Ujjain
134 Purba Medinipur 177 Vadodara
135 Purnea 178 Varanasi
136 Puttur (AP) 179 Vellore
137 Raipur 180 Vijayawada
138 Rajahmundry 181 Viluppuram
139 Rajkot 182

Visakhapatnam
140 Ranchi 183 Vizianagaram
141 Ratnagiri 184 Warangal
142 Rayachoty 185 Yemmiganur
143 Rourkela

