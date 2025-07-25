NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Releases on July 31: Check Steps to Download Call Letter

NEET PG is a national level exam which is held once a year for admission to postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, and diploma programs in India. It eliminates the requirement of more medical PG course examinations. The exam for NEET PG 2025 is going to be held on 3rd August 2025 for which the admit card shall be released on 31st July 2025. A direct link shall be updated here to download the admit card for NEET PG exam.
NEET PG Admit Card 2025
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the NEET PG admit card 2025 for those candidates who have successfully applied for the exam. The admit card can be downloaded online from 31st July 2025 onwards up to 3rd August 2025. The city intimation slip was already released.
Candidates must take note that they will be able to download the NEET PG admit card through the NBE website only. The admit cards will not be sent by post. A direct link to download the NEET PG exam admit card shall be provided here on this page.
NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The NBE has released the NEET PG admit card 2025 release date on its website. The admit card download link shall be activated on 31st July 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card online only up to 3rd August.
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
NEET PG 2025 registration
|
17 April 2025 – 07 May 2025
|
NEET PG exam date 2025
|
3rd August 2025
|
City Slip Releases on
|
21st July 2025
|
NEET PG Admit Card Releases on
|
31st July 2025
What are the Steps to Download NEET PG Call Letter 2025?
The NEET PG admit card 2025 can be downloaded only through online method.
- Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in/
- Select "NEET PG" that appears on the page.
- Login using the Applicant Login section
- Click on "Download admit card"
- The NEET PG 2025 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
- Check the admit card that appears for any error/ spelling mistake
- Download and save the admit card of NEET PG
How can I Retrieve NEET PG Admit Card Login Page?
There might be a chance that a candidate forgets his/her login password. In such a case one can retrieve his/her pass using the given steps.
- Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in and click on 'applicant login'
- Below the security code, two options will be there, 'forget user Id/password' and 'change password' options
- Click on 'forget user Id/password'
- Enter your user ID, security code and click 'get password'
- The new password will be sent on your registered mobile number and registered email id.
NEET PG 2025 Exam Day Schedule
The NEET PG exam is scheduled for 3rd August 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift. The tentative schedule is given below in the table.
|
Events
|
Timings
|
Reporting time for candidates
|
07: 00 AM
|
Entry closes
|
08:30 AM
|
Candidate gets access to log in window
|
08:45 AM
|
Exam starts
|
09:00 AM
|
Exam ends
|
12: 30 PM
