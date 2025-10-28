Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025: The Punjab and Sind Bank has announced 750 vacancies for the posts of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I. Prospective candidates must focus on their preparation and formulate a study plan based on the latest exam requirements. The syllabus is divided into four subjects, namely, General Awareness/ Economy, Banking Knowledge, English Language, and Computer Aptitude. Test-takers will have 120 minutes to solve 120 questions in the online exam. You must build a strong foundation and master core topics to succeed in this written exam. Continue reading for the detailed Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The Punjab and Sind Bank LBO role is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a reputed, stable and secure career in the banking sector. This recruitment process includes stages like a written test, screening, a personal interview, and proficiency in the Local Language. Therefore, it is necessary to integrate the LBO syllabus into your study plan to stay on the right path and boost your chances of scoring high. Have a look at the key overview of this recruitment drive tabulated below:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab and Sind Bank
|
Post Name
|
Local Bank Officers
|
Vacancies
|
750
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Screening, Personal Interview, and Proficiency in Local Language
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Maximum Marks
|
120
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should be familiar with the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO exam pattern to develop an understanding of the exam structure and overall marking system. It will help them combine their study strategies with the test requirements to make their preparation productive. Have a look at the exam pattern for Punjab and Sind Bank Local Bank Officers given below.
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Exam Pattern for Written Test
-
The written exam will be conducted online.
-
It comprises 120 questions worth 120 marks.
-
The language for each subject will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language section.
-
There shall be a sectional time limit, and the overall test duration will be 120 minutes.
-
The minimum qualifying marks for each section will be 40% for unreserved & EWS categories and 35% for reserved category candidates.
|
Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
120 minutes
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Personal Interview & Proficiency in local language
Candidates shall be shortlisted for a Punjab and Sind Bank LBO personal interview based on the marks obtained in the written test. It is compulsory to know the local language. A test of the specified opted local language of the applied State will be organised along with the personal interview. Applicants who submit the mark sheet or certificate of Class 11 or 12 as proof of study of the specified opted local language of the applied State will not have to attend the language test.
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus can help you prepare efficiently for the written test. It helps you identify all the relevant topics and strategise accordingly for the upcoming test. Thus, you should download the syllabus PDF and begin your preparation at the earliest.
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus consists of 4 subjects, such as General Awareness/ Economy, Banking Knowledge, English Language, and Computer Aptitude. You must gain conceptual clarity across all the sections with regular practice and revision to score high marks in the exam. We have shared below the subject-wise syllabus for Punjab and Sind Bank Local Bank Officers online written test for reference purposes:
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for General Awareness/ Economy
General Awareness/ Economy is an essential test paper that judges a candidate’s knowledge of the latest happenings around the world and static GK terms. It covers the following areas:
-
National & International Events
-
Government Schemes & Initiatives
-
Important Committees & Reports
-
Static Awareness
-
Banks' Latest Mergers & Acquisitions
-
Indian Economy & Economic Policies
-
International Organizations
-
Budget & Economic Survey, etc
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for Banking Knowledge
Banking knowledge is one of the highest-scoring sections in the written exam. Candidates will have to solve 40 questions within a time limit of 40 minutes. It involves the following chapters:
-
Banking Terms and Abbreviations
-
RBI Policies & Monetary Policy
-
Types of Banks and Their Functions
-
Recent Banking Reforms & Developments
-
Financial Institutions
-
BASEL Norms
-
Digital Banking & Payment Systems, etc
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for English Language
The English Language section is another important section that is designed to evaluate candidates’ understanding of comprehension skills, grammar concepts, and verbal ability. Some of its important topics are:
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Sentence Improvement
-
Cloze Test
-
Para Jumbles
-
Sentence Rearrangement
-
Error Detection
-
Paragraph Completion
-
Synonyms & Antonyms
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Idioms & Phrases, etc
Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for Computer Aptitude
This section aims to judge candidates’ fundamentals of computer and other related knowledge. It covers the following areas:
-
Fundamentals of Computers
-
Shortcuts & Important Keyboard Commands
-
Computer Hardware and Software
-
Internet and Networking Fundamentals
-
Operating Systems
-
Cybersecurity and Data Protection
-
MS Office, etc
How to Cover the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025?
The right strategy, top resources, and dedication can help you excel in the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO exam. Here are the expert tips and tricks to ace this written test:
-
Review the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus carefully to recognise key chapters.
-
Make an effective study plan to cover all the basics with daily practice and revision.
-
Attempt mocks and old papers to recognise your silly mistakes and strong areas.
-
Revise all the chapters regularly to remember them in the long run.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation