Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025: The Punjab and Sind Bank has announced 750 vacancies for the posts of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I. Prospective candidates must focus on their preparation and formulate a study plan based on the latest exam requirements. The syllabus is divided into four subjects, namely, General Awareness/ Economy, Banking Knowledge, English Language, and Computer Aptitude. Test-takers will have 120 minutes to solve 120 questions in the online exam. You must build a strong foundation and master core topics to succeed in this written exam. Continue reading for the detailed Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus and exam pattern on this page. Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Punjab and Sind Bank LBO role is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a reputed, stable and secure career in the banking sector. This recruitment process includes stages like a written test, screening, a personal interview, and proficiency in the Local Language. Therefore, it is necessary to integrate the LBO syllabus into your study plan to stay on the right path and boost your chances of scoring high. Have a look at the key overview of this recruitment drive tabulated below:

Exam Conducting Body Punjab and Sind Bank Post Name Local Bank Officers Vacancies 750 Selection Process Written Test, Screening, Personal Interview, and Proficiency in Local Language Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 120 Maximum Marks 120 Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be familiar with the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO exam pattern to develop an understanding of the exam structure and overall marking system. It will help them combine their study strategies with the test requirements to make their preparation productive. Have a look at the exam pattern for Punjab and Sind Bank Local Bank Officers given below. Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Exam Pattern for Written Test The written exam will be conducted online.

It comprises 120 questions worth 120 marks.

The language for each subject will be English and Hindi, except for the English Language section.

There shall be a sectional time limit, and the overall test duration will be 120 minutes.

The minimum qualifying marks for each section will be 40% for unreserved & EWS categories and 35% for reserved category candidates.

Subject No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 minutes Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 minutes General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 minutes Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 minutes Total 120 120 120 minutes Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Personal Interview & Proficiency in local language Candidates shall be shortlisted for a Punjab and Sind Bank LBO personal interview based on the marks obtained in the written test. It is compulsory to know the local language. A test of the specified opted local language of the applied State will be organised along with the personal interview. Applicants who submit the mark sheet or certificate of Class 11 or 12 as proof of study of the specified opted local language of the applied State will not have to attend the language test.

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus can help you prepare efficiently for the written test. It helps you identify all the relevant topics and strategise accordingly for the upcoming test. Thus, you should download the syllabus PDF and begin your preparation at the earliest. Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The Punjab and Sind Bank LBO syllabus consists of 4 subjects, such as General Awareness/ Economy, Banking Knowledge, English Language, and Computer Aptitude. You must gain conceptual clarity across all the sections with regular practice and revision to score high marks in the exam. We have shared below the subject-wise syllabus for Punjab and Sind Bank Local Bank Officers online written test for reference purposes:

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for General Awareness/ Economy General Awareness/ Economy is an essential test paper that judges a candidate’s knowledge of the latest happenings around the world and static GK terms. It covers the following areas: National & International Events

Government Schemes & Initiatives

Important Committees & Reports

Static Awareness

Banks' Latest Mergers & Acquisitions

Indian Economy & Economic Policies

International Organizations

Budget & Economic Survey, etc Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for Banking Knowledge Banking knowledge is one of the highest-scoring sections in the written exam. Candidates will have to solve 40 questions within a time limit of 40 minutes. It involves the following chapters: Banking Terms and Abbreviations

RBI Policies & Monetary Policy

Types of Banks and Their Functions

Recent Banking Reforms & Developments

Financial Institutions

BASEL Norms

Digital Banking & Payment Systems, etc

Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is another important section that is designed to evaluate candidates’ understanding of comprehension skills, grammar concepts, and verbal ability. Some of its important topics are: Reading Comprehension

Sentence Improvement

Cloze Test

Para Jumbles

Sentence Rearrangement

Error Detection

Paragraph Completion

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Idioms & Phrases, etc Punjab and Sind Bank LBO Syllabus for Computer Aptitude This section aims to judge candidates’ fundamentals of computer and other related knowledge. It covers the following areas: Fundamentals of Computers

Shortcuts & Important Keyboard Commands

Computer Hardware and Software

Internet and Networking Fundamentals

Operating Systems

Cybersecurity and Data Protection

MS Office, etc