What was the First Job of Steve Jobs?

Before co-founding Apple Inc., Steve Jobs began his career at a relatively unglamorous company. Although he has gone on to be known as an innovator in both design and technology around the world, his choices early in life set up the path for him to be able to innovate later on. The job he held early in his professional life was not one that you would typically think of as being part of Silicon Valley (the epicenter of the tech startup movement), rather it was at Atari, Inc., also known for its iconic video game series Pong. His time at Atari allowed him to work directly with electronics, which gave him an opportunity to gain practical experience as a technician and learn about the importance of creativity, precision, and teamwork. In addition, working closely with gifted engineers, including Steve Wozniak, helped develop his problem-solving and entrepreneurial tendencies that would play a major role in his ability to innovate at Apple.

First Job of Steve Jobs The first job Steve Jobs had was at Atari, Inc. in California. Atari was one of the first video game companies in California, and Steve was hired there in 1974 after he dropped out of Reed College in order to pursue a career that utilized his passion for electronics and innovation. Steve worked as a technician at Atari, with responsibility for designing and upgrading electronic circuitry for the video arcade games. Working as a technician provided Steve Jobs with extensive hands-on experience in technology, product development and solving technological issues. Steve gained valuable experience working closely with many talented engineers, including Steve Wozniak, which allowed him to develop his attention for detail, his perfectionism and his creativity.

These qualities were indicative of the future success of Apple's products. Even though it was a temporary position, Steve's experience at Atari helped shape his skills, vision and entrepreneurial mentality.

These qualities were indicative of the future success of Apple's products. Even though it was a temporary position, Steve's experience at Atari helped shape his skills, vision and entrepreneurial mentality. Career Graph of Steve Jobs Jobs was intrigued with electronics and gadgets as a teen in California. First Job: Atari (1974) - He was an engineer for Atari developing video game circuits and gained valuable hands-on technology experience. Founding of Apple: The Apple I and II generation (1976-1980s) - He co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak when they launched the first Apple computers from a garage. Apple Macintosh and Creative leadership (1980s) - He developed the Macintosh and created a product that was aesthetically pleasing, easy to use, and had a good user experience. Leaving Apple and creating NeXT (1985-1996) - After leaving Apple, he founded NeXT to create new computers designed for higher education and business.