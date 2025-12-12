EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Starts for 185 Clerk, PO & SO Vacancies, Check Exam Date

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 12, 2025, 10:41 IST

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification released for 185 Clerk, PO & SO vacancies. Graduates aged between 21 and 25 years can submit their applications through the official website, nainitalbank.bank.in. Get all the details on Nainital Bank Recruitment including apply online process, exam date, vacancy, eligibility and more here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: The Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications for posts of Customer Service Associate (CSA), Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I and Specialist Officers in Grade/ Scale-II. A total of 185 vacancies for Clerical and Officer posts are up for grabs! Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website at nainitalbank.bank.in. The registration link was activated on December 12 and will deactivate on January 1, 2026.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025

The Nainital Bank Notification PDF comprising all the essential details was released on December 11. Aspirants must go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. Selection of candidates will be based on Online exam and Interview.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Overview

Organization

Nainital Bank

Post

Customer Service Associate (Clerk), Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I, and Specialist Officers in Grade/Scale-II

Vacancy

185

Registration Dates

12th December 2025 to 1st January 2026

Application Fee

CSA: Rs. 1000

Scale I & 2: Rs. 1500

Selection Process

Online Examination

Interview

Official Website

nainitalbank.bank.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26 Important Dates

After the release of Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification, the officials activated the online application link. The deadline for submission of Nainital Bank Application Form is January 1, 2026. The exam date is January 18.

Events

Dates

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification

11 December 2025

Apply Online Starts

12 December 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

1 January 2026

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

2 January 2026

Last date for printing your application

16 January 2026

Exam Date

18 January 2026

Who can Apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025?

Before submitting Nainital Bank Application Form, candidates must ensure that they possess the required qualification and fall within the prescribed age limit. Graduates with a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 25 years are eligible to apply. However, the educational qualification varies for all posts.

Nainital Bank Apply Online 2025 Link

The authorities have released the apply online link on its official website. The registration link will remain active till January 1 as per Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification. We have provided the direct Nainital Bank application link below for your reference.

Nainital Bank Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

How to Submit Nainital Bank Application Form

  1. Visit the official website at nainitalbank.bank.in

  2. On the homepage, click on apply online link.

  3. Fill out all required details in the application form.

  4. Upload a scanned passport-size photo and signature in the prescribed format and size.

  5. Pay the application fee using online payment getaways.

  6. Review all the details before submitting your Nainital Bank application form.

  7. Once done, submit and download it for future reference.

Nainital Bank Application Fee 2025

  • For CSA: Rs. 1000

  • For Scale I & 2: Rs. 1500

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News