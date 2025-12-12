Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Starts for 185 Clerk, PO & SO Vacancies, Check Exam Date

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: The Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications for posts of Customer Service Associate (CSA), Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I and Specialist Officers in Grade/ Scale-II. A total of 185 vacancies for Clerical and Officer posts are up for grabs! Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website at nainitalbank.bank.in. The registration link was activated on December 12 and will deactivate on January 1, 2026.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025
The Nainital Bank Notification PDF comprising all the essential details was released on December 11. Aspirants must go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. Selection of candidates will be based on Online exam and Interview.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Overview
Organization
Nainital Bank
Post
Customer Service Associate (Clerk), Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I, and Specialist Officers in Grade/Scale-II
Vacancy
185
Registration Dates
12th December 2025 to 1st January 2026
Application Fee
CSA: Rs. 1000
Scale I & 2: Rs. 1500
Selection Process
Online Examination
Interview
Official Website
nainitalbank.bank.in
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26 Important Dates
After the release of Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification, the officials activated the online application link. The deadline for submission of Nainital Bank Application Form is January 1, 2026. The exam date is January 18.
Events
Dates
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification
11 December 2025
Apply Online Starts
12 December 2025
Last Date to Apply Online
1 January 2026
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
2 January 2026
Last date for printing your application
16 January 2026
Exam Date
18 January 2026
Who can Apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025?
Before submitting Nainital Bank Application Form, candidates must ensure that they possess the required qualification and fall within the prescribed age limit. Graduates with a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 25 years are eligible to apply. However, the educational qualification varies for all posts.
Nainital Bank Apply Online 2025 Link
The authorities have released the apply online link on its official website. The registration link will remain active till January 1 as per Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification. We have provided the direct Nainital Bank application link below for your reference.
|Nainital Bank Apply Online 2025
|Direct Link
How to Submit Nainital Bank Application Form
-
Visit the official website at nainitalbank.bank.in
-
On the homepage, click on apply online link.
-
Fill out all required details in the application form.
-
Upload a scanned passport-size photo and signature in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee using online payment getaways.
-
Review all the details before submitting your Nainital Bank application form.
-
Once done, submit and download it for future reference.
Nainital Bank Application Fee 2025
-
For CSA: Rs. 1000
-
For Scale I & 2: Rs. 1500
