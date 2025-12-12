Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Starts for 185 Clerk, PO & SO Vacancies, Check Exam Date

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: The Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications for posts of Customer Service Associate (CSA), Probationary Officer (Generalist & Specialist) in Grade/Scale-I and Specialist Officers in Grade/ Scale-II. A total of 185 vacancies for Clerical and Officer posts are up for grabs! Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications through the official website at nainitalbank.bank.in. The registration link was activated on December 12 and will deactivate on January 1, 2026.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025

The Nainital Bank Notification PDF comprising all the essential details was released on December 11. Aspirants must go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. Selection of candidates will be based on Online exam and Interview.