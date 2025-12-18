This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 December

Have you ever wondered what happened on your date in history? Every day has its own story. Each date marks moments that changed lives, shaped nations, and inspired people. Some days are filled with significant political changes. On this day in history, slavery was officially abolished in the United States with the adoption of the 13th Amendment. The world's first communications satellite was launched, opening a new era of global communication. Tchaikovsky's famous ballet The Nutcracker premiered in Russia. December 18 also saw the end of the long and terrible Battle of Verdun during World War I. In this article, we'll explore all the key events that happened on December 18. We'll look at political milestones, cultural moments, and other notable history.
What Happened On This Day—December 18?
Here's what happened in history on December 18:
1620 – Mayflower Arrives at Plymouth Harbour
- On December 18, 1620, the Mayflower reached Plymouth Harbour in present-day Massachusetts.
- The Pilgrims had left England for a new life.
- Their landing led to one of the first English settlements in America.
1865 – Slavery Abolished in America
- On December 18, 1865, the 13th Amendment was formally adopted.
- It ended slavery in the United States.
- This was a significant step after the Civil War.
1915 – Woodrow Wilson Marries Edith Bolling Galt
- On December 18, 1915, President Woodrow Wilson married Edith Bolling Galt.
- The wedding took place in Washington, D.C.
- It was Wilson's second marriage.
1916 – Battle of Verdun Ends
- On this day in 1916, the Battle of Verdun ended.
- It was one of the most protracted battles of World War I.
- Close to a million troops were killed or wounded.
1932 – First NFL Playoff Game Indoors
- On December 18, 1932, the Chicago Bears beat the Portsmouth Spartans 9–0.
- It was the NFL's first playoff game played indoors.
- This shaped future NFL playoffs.
1941 – Japan Invades Hong Kong
- On December 18, 1941, Japanese troops invaded Hong Kong.
- The attack followed heavy air raids.
- The city was a British colony at the time.
1961 – "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" Hits No. 1
- On December 18, 1961, The Tokens topped the charts with "The Lion Sleeps Tonight".
- The song became a global classic.
1972 – Joe Biden's First Wife and Daughter Die
- On December 18, 1972, Neilia Biden and their daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident.
- Joe Biden's sons survived with injuries.
- The loss shaped his personal and political life.
1972 – Nixon Announces "Christmas Bombing"
- On this day, President Richard Nixon ordered heavy bombing of North Vietnam.
- It was after peace talks failed.
- The bombing lasted nearly two weeks.
1975 – Amityville Horror House Story Begins
- On December 18, 1975, George and Kathy Lutz moved into a house in Amityville, New York.
- They left 28 days later, claiming strange events.
- Their story inspired The Amityville Horror.
2019 – Donald Trump Impeached
- On December 18, 2019, Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House.
- He was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- He became the third U.S. president ever impeached.
2022 – Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup
- On December 18, 2022, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup.
- The final ended in a dramatic penalty shootout.
- It was Lionel Messi's first World Cup win.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 18?
December 18 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 18
DMX (1970–2021)
- Rapper and actor known for gritty hits like "Party Up" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem".
Steven Spielberg (1946– )
- The filmmaker is credited with blockbusters like Jaws and Schindler's List.
Billie Eilish (2001– )
- Singer-songwriter known for Bad Guy and Everything I Wanted.
Notable Deaths on December 18
Here are essential figures who died on this date:
Joseph Barbera (1911–2006)
- Animator and co-founder of Hanna-Barbera.
- Created The Flintstones and Scooby-Doo.
Chris Farley (1964–1997)
- American comedian and actor.
- Famous for Saturday Night Live and movies like Tommy Boy.
Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917–2016)
- Hungarian-American actress and socialite.
- Known for glamorous Hollywood life.
Vaclav Havel (1936–2011)
- Czech playwright and politician.
- First President of the Czech Republic.
Bobby Jones Jr (1902–1971)
- An American golfer who achieved the Grand Slam of golf.
Richard Rogers (1933–2021)
- British architect known for high-tech architecture.
Sayaka Kanda (1986–2021)
- Japanese actress and singer.
Kirsty MacColl (1959–2000)
- English singer-songwriter.
Mark Felt (1913–2008)
- FBI agent known as "Deep Throat" in the Watergate scandal.
Antonio Stradivari (1644–1737)
- Famous Italian violin maker.
Jean-Baptiste Lamarck (1744–1829)
- French naturalist and early evolution thinker.
