

Puzzles associated with Christmas can bring additional enjoyment to the holiday season by allowing families to work together using their observational skills and quick-thinking abilities. The images depict a 'cheerful' Christmas Dinner Table. In one image, a father, mother, child and grandfather are sitting at the table and enjoying a nice family dinner during the Holidays. All these four family members are wearing different clothing accessories and eating different food items. On the surface, both images appear to show the same thing; however, there are a number of differences in how the images were drawn by the artist. For example, how many times you have seen a person wearing a Santa Hat while eating Ham on a Christmas dinner? If you look closely, there are minor differences between the two images. You only have 16 seconds to find the differences and to see how good your Attention to Detail skills are! Not only do these Puzzles entertain but also help improve one’s Focus and Visual Memory. Are you up for the challenge of putting your Observational Skills to work and finding all of the hidden differences?

Answer: Spot 3 Differences in This Christmas Family Dinner Table In Just 16 Seconds! 1. Difference in Christmas Cap: In one of the photos, the child is wearing a Christmas hat, but in another photo, the hat is missing from the child's head.