HSSC CET Result 2025 at hssc.gov.in, Download Haryana CET Group C Result PDF - Link Here Soon

HSSC CET Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to release the Haryana SSC Result 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025 was conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 across 1350 exam centres in Haryana. As per the media reports, the HSSC CET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of November 2025.
The HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025 was attempted by approximately 13.47 lakh candidates and shortlisted candidates will be able to apply for Group C positions in Haryana for the next three years.
HSSC CET Result 2025 Date
The HSSC CET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of November 2025. However, there is no official statement released by HSSC regarding the release of HSSC Group C Result 2025. The HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
HSSC CET Result 2025: Overview
HSSSC will release the Haryana CET Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Along with the result, candidates will also be able to check their scorecards by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Examination Name
|
Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025
|
Examination Dates
|
July 26-27, 2025
|
Number of Candidates
|
Approximately 13.47 lakh
|
Number of Shifts
|
4 shifts (2 per day)
|
Result Declaration Date
|
Last Week of Novembr 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
|
Scorecard Access
|
Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth
|
Validity of CET Score
|
3 years from result declaration
How to Download HSSC CET Result 2025?
Candidates will be to download HSSC CET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit Official Website, hssc.gov.
- On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab and check "HSSC CET Result 2025" in the latest updates section.
- Now click on the HSSC CET Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates
- Candidates must take multiple printouts for future reference during document verification.
HSSC CET Merit List 2025
HSSC will prepare HSSC CET Final Merit List 2025 will be prepared after the result declaration. The merit list will contain the ranking of candidates based on their CET scores, category reservations, and additional eligibility criteria for specific posts. Check the process on which Haryana CET merit list 2025 will be prepared
- CET Written Examination
- Shortlisting Based on CET Score
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
