HSSC CET Result 2025 at hssc.gov.in, Download Haryana CET Group C Result PDF - Link Here Soon

HSSC CET Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to release the Haryana SSC Result 2025 on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025 was conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 across 1350 exam centres in Haryana. As per the media reports, the HSSC CET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of November 2025.

The HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025 was attempted by approximately 13.47 lakh candidates and shortlisted candidates will be able to apply for Group C positions in Haryana for the next three years.

HSSC CET Result 2025 Date

The HSSC CET Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of November 2025. However, there is no official statement released by HSSC regarding the release of HSSC Group C Result 2025. The HSSC CET Group C Result 2025 will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.