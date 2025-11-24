Optical illusion puzzles have been there for centuries and these are fun challenges that are designed to play tricks on our eyes and brains. Optical illusions work on a simple principle where it creates confusion for our eyes. These visual illusions occur because of our brain's ability to decipher patterns and fill the gap with the already available information which is based on past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Apart from being a leisure activity, optical illusions help to sharpen observation skills and improves the attention span. These puzzles are designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages. That is why, today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer.

Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an image filled with the word HADN written on a red background. But looks can be quite deceiving. There is an odd word in this image and it is hidden very cleverly and your challenge is to find the word. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd word within a time limit of 59 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd word before 59 seconds finish! Try: Prepare to Question Your Eyesight as This Tricky Optical Illusion Hides an Odd Number Among Hundreds! Can You Crack It? Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Word in 59 Seconds Source: Times Entertainment