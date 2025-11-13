RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Begins at rrbapply.gov.in, Register Now for 8868 Graduate & UG Level Posts

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 portal for the latest recruitment drive for 2025-26. Candidates can now visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, to submit their online applications. According to CEN 06/2025, the RRB NTPC Graduate Notification 2025 has announced 5810 vacancies for various posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor. Eligible graduates can apply for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 until 20th November 2025. Candidates are advised to scroll down and use the RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 link given below to complete their registration on the official RRB website. RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 portal for both graduate and undergraduate candidates. Applicants can submit their online forms until 20th November 2025. The application process for Undergraduate (12th pass) posts began on 28th October 2025, while graduate-level applications are already open. The direct link to apply online is provided in this article for easy access.

The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 aims to fill a total of 8,868 vacancies, including 5,810 Graduate-level posts and 3,058 Undergraduate-level posts. Candidates must complete their applications online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who have completed their Graduation can apply for RRB NTPC Graduate-level posts, whereas candidates with a 12th (+2 Stage) qualification are eligible for Undergraduate-level positions. RRB NTPC 2025 Online Application Dates The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced 8,868 vacancies under the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment for 2025. The RRB NTPC online application process has started for both Graduate and Undergraduate candidates. The application window for Graduate-level posts is open from 21st October to 20th November 2025, while for Undergraduate-level posts, it will remain active from 28th October to 27th November 2025. Candidates must complete their online registration before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.

Below are the detailed RRB NTPC 2025 online application dates for both categories: Activities Graduates (CEN 06/2025) Undergraduates (CEN 07/2025) RRB NTPC Notification 2025 20th October 2025 29th September 2025 RRB NTPC Apply Online Start Date 21st October 2025 28th October 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 20th November 2025 (11:59 PM) 27th November 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Application Fee Payment 22nd November 2025 29th November 2025 Application Form Correction Window 23rd November – 2nd December 2025 30th November – 9th December 2025 Scribe Details Submission 3rd – 7th December 2025 10th – 14th December 2025 RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Link The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the online registration process for RRB NTPC 2025. Candidates who have completed their graduation can apply for Graduate-level posts, while 12th pass candidates are eligible for Undergraduate-level posts.

The application process is available on the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. We have also shared a direct link below to apply online easily for candidates’ convenience. Click to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Graduate & UG Recruitment 2025 Documents Required for RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Candidates must keep all the required documents ready in scanned format Before filling out the RRB NTPC 2025 application form. These documents are essential for verifying eligibility, identity, and category details during the recruitment process. The following is the complete list of documents needed to apply online for RRB NTPC 2025: Recent passport-size photograph (in color, taken within the last 3 months, JPEG format)

Scanned signature (in running handwriting, black ink, JPEG format)

Matriculation/10th Class certificate (as proof of date of birth)

Graduation degree or provisional certificate from a recognized university

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), issued by a competent authority, if applicable

PwBD certificate (for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category)

Ex-Servicemen certificate, if applicable

Minority community declaration (on non-judicial stamp paper, if applicable)

Income certificate (for candidates claiming fee concession under the EBC category)

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License

Domicile certificate, if required by the respective RRB region

How to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 The RRB NTPC Notification 2025 explains the complete registration process in detail. The following are the steps to apply online for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. Step 2: Click on “Apply >> Create Account” visible on the homepage. Step 3: Candidates who already have an account can log in using their Username and Password. New users must enter all the required personal details to register. Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID. After verifying it, the Registration Number will be generated. Step 5: Log in using the Registration Number and Password through the “Candidate Login” option on the homepage. Step 6: In Part I of the form, fill in the educational qualifications, category (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS), gender, religion, and other eligibility details. Candidates will be redirected to the payment page to select their payment method after completing this section.

Step 7: In Part II, indicate the post preferences and language choice. Step 8: Next, upload the photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (100 DPI resolution). Photo size: 35mm x 45mm or 320x240 pixels (30 KB to 70 KB)

Signature size: 50mm x 20mm or 140x60 pixels (30 KB to 70 KB) Step 9: Review all details, confirm the declaration, and submit the RRB NTPC 2025 Application Form before the last date. RRB NTPC 2025 Application Fees Candidates must pay the application fee while completing the RRB NTPC Application Form 2025. The fee amount varies by category. Applicants can make the payment online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. A part of the fee will be refunded to candidates who appear for the 1st Stage CBT exam, after deducting bank charges. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Application Fees:

Category Application Fee Remarks General / OBC ₹500 ₹400 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) once the candidate appears in the 1st Stage CBT. SC / ST / PwD / Women / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender / Minorities / Economically Backward ₹250 ₹250 will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) once the candidate appears in the 1st Stage CBT. RRB NTPC Application Form Correction Window 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official schedule for the Form Correction Window under RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 (CEN 06/2025). Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications for 5810 Graduate Level vacancies can now edit or update their details between 23rd November and 2nd December 2025. A non-refundable correction fee of ₹250 per modification will be charged. Applicants can make necessary changes in specific fields, such as:

Candidate’s name (minor spelling corrections)

Date of birth

Father’s/Mother’s name (minor corrections)

Category and community certificate details

Educational qualification details

Communication address

Exam language preference

Photograph and signature (if rejected)

Citizenship: Must be an Indian citizen or meet the domicile/citizenship conditions specified by RRB.

Physical Standards: Should satisfy the medical fitness requirements applicable to the respective posts, especially those involving fieldwork.

Age Limit: Must be aged between 18 to 33 years for graduate level posts and 18 to 30 years for undergraduate level posts.