RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: Detailed CBT 1 & 2 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, and PDF Download

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 12:16 IST

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC syllabus along with the official notification. Candidates can check the latest syllabus of the NTPC exam here. The syllabus, namely, consists of three subjects that are general Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning. Continue reading the article to know more details about the syllabus and exam pattern and also download the pdf.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025, Check for CBT 1 and CBT 2 papers
RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025, Check for CBT 1 and CBT 2 papers

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) exam. The candidate must be aware of the RRB NTPC Syllabus as well as the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern. The RRB NTPSC syllabus 2025 is divided into three subjects, such as mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness.

The RRB NTPC exam is conducted for the posts such as Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice, etc. The exam is conducted in multiple phases, including CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination

The detailed syllabus of the RRB NTPC exam is released along with the official notice.  Candidates must make their own strategy after analysing  the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The candidates who clear the written examination will also be called for the typing test for posts such as Senior Clerk, Cum Typist, and Junior Accounts Assistant, Cum Typist.

In the meanwhile, you can check out the RRB NTPC previous year papers, to get insights into the question structure, maximum marks, and the marking scheme defined by the board. In this article, we will discuss the RRB NTPC Syllabus for Level 2, 3, 5, and 6 posts

Candidates going to attempt the examination must go through the RRB NTPC syllabus 2025 to learn about the important topics which includes number system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratio and proportions, problems on ages, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, etc.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025-26 Overview

RRB has released the notification of 8850 vacancies for the recruitent of graduade and undergraduate vacancies. The RRB NTPC exam date will be announced soon on the official website. The RRB NTPC examination will be divided into phases such as CBT 1, 2 , typing test, document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for an overview of RRB NTPC Syllabus.

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details
Particulars Details
NTPC Full Form Non-Technical Popular Categories
Name of the Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Exam Level National
Subjects

Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning
Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)
Exam Duration 90 minutes
Negative Marking

1/3 for each wrong answer
Exam Category

Under-Graduate Level posts, Graduate Level posts
Stages of Exam/Selection Process

CBT-1
CBT-2
Typing Skill Test/CBAT
Document Verification/Medical Exam
Medium/Language of Exam 15 Languages

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 is divided into three main subjects: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Each subject covers a wide range of topics that are crucial for both CBT 1 and CBT 2.

According to the official exam pattern for RRB NTPC, candidates will go through four rounds of the selection process: the first stage CBT examination, the second stage CBT examination, the computer-based aptitude test/typing test, and document verification.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

Candidates must download the NTPC syllabus pdf to learn about the important topics that are being asked regularly in the exam. Below we have the pdf link of the syllabus link based as released by the Indian Railways previously. Click on the direct link below to download the latest ntpc syllabus pdf.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF

Download Here

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1

The RRB NTPC syllabus consist of subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning. The important topics for RRB NTPC syllabus are number system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratio and proportions, problems on ages, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, etc. Check the table for subject wise syllabus of the NTPC syllabyus  CBT 1 exam.

Subject

Important Topics

Mathematics

Number System

Decimals

Fractions

LCM and HCF

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

Mensuration

Time and Work

Speed, Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Elementary Algebra

Geometry and

Trigonometry

Avarege

Problems on Ages

Data Interpretation

Elementary statistics, etc

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Similarities and Differences

Relationships

Analytical

Reasoning

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Puzzle

Data Sufficiency

Statement- Conclusion

Statement: Courses of Action

Decision Making

Maps

Interpretation of graphs, etc

General Awareness

Current Events of National and International Importance

Games and Sports

Art and Culture of India

Indian Literature

Monuments and Places of India

General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

History of India and Freedom Struggle

Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World

Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

General Scientific and Technological

Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India

UN and Other important World Organisations

Environmental Issues Concerning India and World

Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

Common Abbreviations

Transport Systems in India

Indian Economy

Famous Personalities of India and World

Flagship Government Programmes

Flora and Fauna of India

Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

History

Ancient History of India

Pre-historic Period, Harappan civilization, The Vedic Civilisation & Culture, The emergence of Mahajanapadas & Magadh, Religious Revolution, The Mauryan Empire, The Sangam Age, The Gupta Empire, Post Gupta Period / Vardhana Dynasty, India After Harsha

Medieval History of India

Rajput Age, Sultanate Period, The Vijayanagar Empire, Sufi and Bhakti Movement, The Mughal Empire, Maratha State & Maratha Confederacy, Advent Of Europeans

Modern History of India

Expansion Of British Power, Economic Impact Of British Rule, Socio-Religious Movements in the 19th -20th Century, Revolt of 1857, Moderate, Extremist Phase Of Congress, The Indian National Movements, The Gandhian Era, First Phase Of Independence

Polity

Evolution of the Indian Constitution

Constituent Assembly and Making of the Constitution

Different Sources of the Indian Constitution

Important Articles of the Constitution

Important Amendments of the Constitution

Some Special features of the Indian Constitution

Federal and Unitary features of the Indian Union

The preamble

The Union and its Territories

Reorganisation of States

Citizenship

Fundamental Rights

Directive Principles of State Policy

Fundamental Duties

The procedure of Amending the Constitution

Executive of the Union

The Parliament of India

The Supreme Court

The High Court

Inter-State Council

Finance Commission

Planning Commission

National Development Council

National Integration Council

Inter-State Relations

Emergency Provisions

National Symbols

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus 2025

Candidates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination will be selected based on their normalised score in the CBT 1 examination as well as their options for various jobs, taking into account the candidate's educational qualifications. The number of candidates selected for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 test will be 20 times the number of positions advertised. The CBT 2 exam will include questions from math, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness. Check the detailed syllabus below

Also Check RRB NTPC Syllabus in Hindi

Detailed Syllabus for Mathematics

The Mathematics paper have questions from topics such as Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, percentages, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked.

Number System
Decimals
Fractions
LCM
HCF

Ratio and Proportions
Percentage
Mensuration
Time and Work
Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Elementary Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry
Elementary Statistics

Detailed Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section have questions from topics such as Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked.

Analogies

Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series
Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Similarities and Differences
Relationships
Analytical Reasoning
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagrams
Puzzles
Data Sufficiency

Statement-Conclusion

Statement-Courses of Action
Decision Making
Maps

Interpretation of Graphs

Detailed Syllabus for General Awareness

The General section will have questions from topics such as Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked.

Current Events of National and International Importance
Games and Sports

Art and Culture of India
Indian Literature

Monuments and Places of India

General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

History of India and Freedom Struggle
Physical

Social and Economic Geography of India and World

Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India

UN and Other important World Organisations

Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large

Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

Common Abbreviations

Transport Systems in India
Indian Economy

Famous Personalities of India and World

Flagship Government Programs

Flora and Fauna of India

Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

RRB NTPC CBAT 

The qualifying RRB NTPC CBAT (Computer Based Aptitude Test) will be conducted to candidates who choose to become station masters. Candidates who have passed the CBT 2 exam are eligible to participate. Regardless of their category (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex SM), candidates must score at least 42 in each of the test batteries to succeed. There will be no easing of the T-score standards. The CBAT exam will only include questions and response alternatives in English and Hindi. There will be no negative markings in CBAT.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT 1 and 2

The RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 includes objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Both CBT 1 and CBT 2 have a total of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with a negative marking of 1/3 for incorrect answers

  • The RRB NTPC exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
  • A total of 120 questions are asked for 120 marks in CBT 1 and 2, respectively
  • The exam duration will be 90 minutes for CBT 1 and 2, respectively.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect answer.

NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern

Exam Duration (Minutes)

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Total No. of Questions

90

40

30

30

100

NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern

Exam Duration (Minutes)

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Total No. of Questions

90

50

35

35

120

RRB NTPC Selection Procedure 2025 Post Wise

The candidates will be selected for the announced vacancies after their performance in CBT 1 and 2 examinations, typing tests, and computer based aptitude tests. Check the list below to learn about the selection procedure of NTPC. 

  • 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
  • 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT)
  • Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test
  • Document verification/medical examination

Check the table below for post wise selection procedure of RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Postwise Selection Procedure
Name of the Post Level in NTPC CBT 1 CBT 2 Skill Test
Junior Clerk cum Typist 2

Common for all posts

Common for all level 2 posts

 Typing skill test
Accounts Clerk cum typist 2 Typing skill test
Junior time Keeper 2 Typing skill test
Trains clerk 2
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 Separate for Level 3 post
Traffic Assistant 4 Separate for level 4 post

Computer-based aptitude test
Goods Guard 5

Common for all level 5 posts
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5
Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 Typing skill test
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 Typing skill test
Senior Time Keeper 5 Typing skill test
Commercial Apprentice 6

Common for all level 6 posts
Station Master 6

Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Important Topics for RRB NTPC Exam

 Candidates familarity with the RRB NTPC syllabus important topics helps candidates in preparation and also boost their confidence level and chances of scoring high in the actual examination. Check the list below for RRB NTPC important topics

  • Number System
  • LCM and HCF
  • Ratio and Proportions
  • Percentage
  • Mensuration
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • Games and Sports
  • Art and Culture of India
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Mathematical Operations
  • Similarities and Differences
  • General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)
  • History of India and Freedom Struggle

RRB NTPC Marking Scheme 2025

As per the notification of RRB, NTPC candidates will receive 1 marks for marking a correct answer and 1/3 marks will be deducted as penality for marking wrong answer. The questions which are left unansered by candidates will not have any penalties and the exam duration of CBT 1 and CBT 2 will be 90 minutes. The examination will be conducted in many phases, so RRB will released the final marks on the basis of normalisation process which ensures fairness for candidates appearing different shifts.

 

How to Cover RRB NTPC Syllabus?

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Many aspirants apply for this CBT every year, but only a few are placed on the merit list. Hence, candidates must follow the latest RRB NTPC syllabus to prepare only the important chapters and topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RRB NTPC CBT 2025 exam with flying colours

Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Candidates should familiarise themselves with the latest RRB NTPC syllabus and exam pattern to focus on the most important topics, which include subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence & reasoning.

Select Quality Study Materials: Choose RRB NTPC books of high quality and resources to learn the fundamentals for all the basic topics and advanced chapters.

Practice Mock Tests and Previous Papers: Candidates are advised to regularly practice RRB NTPC mock tests and solve previous years' question papers. This will help candidates understand the type of questions asked, the difficulty level of the exam, and identify their weak areas.

Make Short Notes: Candidates should prepare concise notes on important topics and formulae and regularly revise these notes. This will help reinforce candidates' memory and improve retention of important concepts.

Time Management: Create a study plan that allocates sufficient time to each subject and prioritises weak areas accordingly while maintaining consistency in practicing strong subjects.

Stay Updated: For the general awareness section, candidates should stay updated with current affairs, especially in areas related to economics, politics, and science, as these are often featured in the exam.

Also Read,

RRB ALP Important Questions 2025
RRB ALP Previous Year Paper

RRB NTPC Books 2025

RRB NTPC Books are an effective study tool for examinations. With the correct books, you may cover a lot of content fast and cut down on the amount of time you need for review and practice tests. Ensure that the most recent syllabus and exam patterns have been used in the content of the top RRB NTPC books. Check the list below 

Book Name Author/Publication
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT Nishit K. Sinha
Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal

Benefits of Going through RRB NTPC Syllabus

There are various benefits of going through the updated syllabus RRB NTPC, especially for candidates preparing for this exam cycle. Some of the beefits are listed below

Comprehensive Understanding: While going through the syllabus, candidates get a clear understanding of important topics, make their plans focus on relevant subjects

Better Time Management: A clear understanding of syllabus helps candidates make an effective study plan and ensures all the subjects gets covered within the target time. 

Increased Confidence: Studying according to the syllabus increases the confidence, knowing that you are well-prepared and not wasting time on irrelevant topics.

RBB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Preparation Tips

A systematic approach is necessary to successfully prepare for the upcoming RRB NTPC 2025 exam. Below are some of the preparation tips to help candidates ace the examination. .

  • Candidates must carefully read the syllabus, make a study plan based on topics, and allocate time to each subject based on their areas of strength and weakness.
    Since both CBT 1 and CBT 2 are time-bound, plan how you will use your time during the examination.
  • Stay updated up with current affairs, it is essential when solving the general awareness portion.
  • In order for candidates to remember what they have already learned, revision is important. Every week, set aside some time to go over whatever you have already studied.

RRB NTPC 2025: Study Plan

A well-structured RRB NTPC weekwise/subject-wise study plan provides several benefits for RRB NTPC preparation. It offers a clear roadmap so that candidates can cover all the important chapters in the designated time. By dividing the syllabus into small parts, they can avoid stress and maintain consistency throughout their entire preparation. 

The RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 covers a wide range of topics across general awareness, mathematics, and reasoning. By understanding the syllabus, focusing on each section, and practicing diligently, candidates can maximise their chances of success in the upcoming exam. 

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the RRB NTPC exam pattern?
    +
    As per the RRB NTPC exam pattern, the CBT 1 and 2 exams comprise 120 objective-type questions for 120 marks. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.
  • What is RRB NTPC Syllabus 2024?
    +
    RRB NTPC CBT 1 and 2 syllabus is divided into three subjects, i.e. General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning.
