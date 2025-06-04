RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: Detailed CBT 1 & 2 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, and PDF Download

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT) exam. The candidate must be aware of the RRB NTPC Syllabus as well as the RRB NTPC Exam Pattern. The RRB NTPSC syllabus 2025 is divided into three subjects, such as mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning and general awareness. The RRB NTPC exam is conducted for the posts such as Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice, etc. The exam is conducted in multiple phases, including CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination The detailed syllabus of the RRB NTPC exam is released along with the official notice. Candidates must make their own strategy after analysing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The candidates who clear the written examination will also be called for the typing test for posts such as Senior Clerk, Cum Typist, and Junior Accounts Assistant, Cum Typist.

In the meanwhile, you can check out the RRB NTPC previous year papers, to get insights into the question structure, maximum marks, and the marking scheme defined by the board. In this article, we will discuss the RRB NTPC Syllabus for Level 2, 3, 5, and 6 posts Candidates going to attempt the examination must go through the RRB NTPC syllabus 2025 to learn about the important topics which includes number system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratio and proportions, problems on ages, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, etc. RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025-26 Overview RRB has released the notification of 8850 vacancies for the recruitent of graduade and undergraduate vacancies. The RRB NTPC exam date will be announced soon on the official website. The RRB NTPC examination will be divided into phases such as CBT 1, 2 , typing test, document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for an overview of RRB NTPC Syllabus.

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details Particulars Details NTPC Full Form Non-Technical Popular Categories Name of the Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Level National Subjects Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Exam Duration 90 minutes Negative Marking 1/3 for each wrong answer Exam Category Under-Graduate Level posts, Graduate Level posts Stages of Exam/Selection Process CBT-1

CBT-2

Typing Skill Test/CBAT

Document Verification/Medical Exam Medium/Language of Exam 15 Languages RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 is divided into three main subjects: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Each subject covers a wide range of topics that are crucial for both CBT 1 and CBT 2.

According to the official exam pattern for RRB NTPC, candidates will go through four rounds of the selection process: the first stage CBT examination, the second stage CBT examination, the computer-based aptitude test/typing test, and document verification. RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Candidates must download the NTPC syllabus pdf to learn about the important topics that are being asked regularly in the exam. Below we have the pdf link of the syllabus link based as released by the Indian Railways previously. Click on the direct link below to download the latest ntpc syllabus pdf. RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Here RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1 The RRB NTPC syllabus consist of subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning. The important topics for RRB NTPC syllabus are number system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratio and proportions, problems on ages, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, etc. Check the table for subject wise syllabus of the NTPC syllabyus CBT 1 exam.

Subject Important Topics Mathematics Number System Decimals Fractions LCM and HCF Ratio and Proportions Percentage Mensuration Time and Work Speed, Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Elementary Algebra Geometry and Trigonometry Avarege Problems on Ages Data Interpretation Elementary statistics, etc General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Similarities and Differences Relationships Analytical Reasoning Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagrams Puzzle Data Sufficiency Statement- Conclusion Statement: Courses of Action Decision Making Maps Interpretation of graphs, etc General Awareness Current Events of National and International Importance Games and Sports Art and Culture of India Indian Literature Monuments and Places of India General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE) History of India and Freedom Struggle Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system General Scientific and Technological Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India UN and Other important World Organisations Environmental Issues Concerning India and World Basics of Computers and Computer Applications Common Abbreviations Transport Systems in India Indian Economy Famous Personalities of India and World Flagship Government Programmes Flora and Fauna of India Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc History Ancient History of India Pre-historic Period, Harappan civilization, The Vedic Civilisation & Culture, The emergence of Mahajanapadas & Magadh, Religious Revolution, The Mauryan Empire, The Sangam Age, The Gupta Empire, Post Gupta Period / Vardhana Dynasty, India After Harsha

Medieval History of India Rajput Age, Sultanate Period, The Vijayanagar Empire, Sufi and Bhakti Movement, The Mughal Empire, Maratha State & Maratha Confederacy, Advent Of Europeans

Modern History of India Expansion Of British Power, Economic Impact Of British Rule, Socio-Religious Movements in the 19th -20th Century, Revolt of 1857, Moderate, Extremist Phase Of Congress, The Indian National Movements, The Gandhian Era, First Phase Of Independence Polity Evolution of the Indian Constitution Constituent Assembly and Making of the Constitution Different Sources of the Indian Constitution Important Articles of the Constitution Important Amendments of the Constitution Some Special features of the Indian Constitution Federal and Unitary features of the Indian Union The preamble The Union and its Territories Reorganisation of States Citizenship Fundamental Rights Directive Principles of State Policy Fundamental Duties The procedure of Amending the Constitution Executive of the Union The Parliament of India The Supreme Court The High Court Inter-State Council Finance Commission Planning Commission National Development Council National Integration Council Inter-State Relations Emergency Provisions National Symbols

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus 2025 Candidates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination will be selected based on their normalised score in the CBT 1 examination as well as their options for various jobs, taking into account the candidate's educational qualifications. The number of candidates selected for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 test will be 20 times the number of positions advertised. The CBT 2 exam will include questions from math, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness. Check the detailed syllabus below Also Check RRB NTPC Syllabus in Hindi Detailed Syllabus for Mathematics The Mathematics paper have questions from topics such as Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, percentages, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked.

Number System Decimals Fractions LCM HCF Ratio and Proportions Percentage Mensuration Time and Work Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Elementary Algebra Geometry and Trigonometry Elementary Statistics Detailed Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning The General Intelligence and Reasoning section have questions from topics such as Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked. Analogies Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Similarities and Differences Relationships Analytical Reasoning Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagrams Puzzles Data Sufficiency Statement-Conclusion Statement-Courses of Action Decision Making Maps Interpretation of Graphs

Detailed Syllabus for General Awareness The General section will have questions from topics such as Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, etc. Check the table below for list of topics from which questions will be asked. Current Events of National and International Importance Games and Sports Art and Culture of India Indian Literature Monuments and Places of India General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE) History of India and Freedom Struggle Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India UN and Other important World Organisations Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large Basics of Computers and Computer Applications Common Abbreviations Transport Systems in India Indian Economy Famous Personalities of India and World Flagship Government Programs Flora and Fauna of India Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

RRB NTPC CBAT The qualifying RRB NTPC CBAT (Computer Based Aptitude Test) will be conducted to candidates who choose to become station masters. Candidates who have passed the CBT 2 exam are eligible to participate. Regardless of their category (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex SM), candidates must score at least 42 in each of the test batteries to succeed. There will be no easing of the T-score standards. The CBAT exam will only include questions and response alternatives in English and Hindi. There will be no negative markings in CBAT. RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT 1 and 2 The RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 includes objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Both CBT 1 and CBT 2 have a total of 120 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with a negative marking of 1/3 for incorrect answers The RRB NTPC exam comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

A total of 120 questions are asked for 120 marks in CBT 1 and 2, respectively

The exam duration will be 90 minutes for CBT 1 and 2, respectively.

There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect answer.

NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 40 30 30 100 NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 50 35 35 120 RRB NTPC Selection Procedure 2025 Post Wise The candidates will be selected for the announced vacancies after their performance in CBT 1 and 2 examinations, typing tests, and computer based aptitude tests. Check the list below to learn about the selection procedure of NTPC. 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Document verification/medical examination Check the table below for post wise selection procedure of RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Postwise Selection Procedure Name of the Post Level in NTPC CBT 1 CBT 2 Skill Test Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 Common for all posts Common for all level 2 posts Typing skill test Accounts Clerk cum typist 2 Typing skill test Junior time Keeper 2 Typing skill test Trains clerk 2 – Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 Separate for Level 3 post – Traffic Assistant 4 Separate for level 4 post Computer-based aptitude test Goods Guard 5 Common for all level 5 posts – Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 – Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 Typing skill test Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 Typing skill test Senior Time Keeper 5 Typing skill test Commercial Apprentice 6 Common for all level 6 posts – Station Master 6 Computer-Based Aptitude Test Important Topics for RRB NTPC Exam

Candidates familarity with the RRB NTPC syllabus important topics helps candidates in preparation and also boost their confidence level and chances of scoring high in the actual examination. Check the list below for RRB NTPC important topics Number System

LCM and HCF

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

Mensuration

Current Events of National and International Importance

Games and Sports

Art and Culture of India

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Similarities and Differences

General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

History of India and Freedom Struggle RRB NTPC Marking Scheme 2025 As per the notification of RRB, NTPC candidates will receive 1 marks for marking a correct answer and 1/3 marks will be deducted as penality for marking wrong answer. The questions which are left unansered by candidates will not have any penalties and the exam duration of CBT 1 and CBT 2 will be 90 minutes. The examination will be conducted in many phases, so RRB will released the final marks on the basis of normalisation process which ensures fairness for candidates appearing different shifts.

How to Cover RRB NTPC Syllabus? The RRB NTPC 2025 exam is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Many aspirants apply for this CBT every year, but only a few are placed on the merit list. Hence, candidates must follow the latest RRB NTPC syllabus to prepare only the important chapters and topics. Here is the preparation strategy to ace the RRB NTPC CBT 2025 exam with flying colours Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Candidates should familiarise themselves with the latest RRB NTPC syllabus and exam pattern to focus on the most important topics, which include subjects such as general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence & reasoning. Select Quality Study Materials: Choose RRB NTPC books of high quality and resources to learn the fundamentals for all the basic topics and advanced chapters.

Practice Mock Tests and Previous Papers: Candidates are advised to regularly practice RRB NTPC mock tests and solve previous years' question papers. This will help candidates understand the type of questions asked, the difficulty level of the exam, and identify their weak areas. Make Short Notes: Candidates should prepare concise notes on important topics and formulae and regularly revise these notes. This will help reinforce candidates' memory and improve retention of important concepts. Time Management: Create a study plan that allocates sufficient time to each subject and prioritises weak areas accordingly while maintaining consistency in practicing strong subjects. Stay Updated: For the general awareness section, candidates should stay updated with current affairs, especially in areas related to economics, politics, and science, as these are often featured in the exam.

Also Read, RRB ALP Important Questions 2025 RRB ALP Previous Year Paper RRB NTPC Books 2025 RRB NTPC Books are an effective study tool for examinations. With the correct books, you may cover a lot of content fast and cut down on the amount of time you need for review and practice tests. Ensure that the most recent syllabus and exam patterns have been used in the content of the top RRB NTPC books. Check the list below Book Name Author/Publication Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT Nishit K. Sinha Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal Benefits of Going through RRB NTPC Syllabus There are various benefits of going through the updated syllabus RRB NTPC, especially for candidates preparing for this exam cycle. Some of the beefits are listed below

Comprehensive Understanding: While going through the syllabus, candidates get a clear understanding of important topics, make their plans focus on relevant subjects Better Time Management: A clear understanding of syllabus helps candidates make an effective study plan and ensures all the subjects gets covered within the target time. Increased Confidence: Studying according to the syllabus increases the confidence, knowing that you are well-prepared and not wasting time on irrelevant topics. RBB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Preparation Tips A systematic approach is necessary to successfully prepare for the upcoming RRB NTPC 2025 exam. Below are some of the preparation tips to help candidates ace the examination. . Candidates must carefully read the syllabus, make a study plan based on topics, and allocate time to each subject based on their areas of strength and weakness.

Since both CBT 1 and CBT 2 are time-bound, plan how you will use your time during the examination.

In order for candidates to remember what they have already learned, revision is important. Every week, set aside some time to go over whatever you have already studied.