TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 14, 2025, 16:34 IST

TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result on the official website. It shows the minimum qualifying marks for each category. This article explains the expected cut off, previous year cut off trends, factors affecting marks, and the process to check the APP Telangana cut off. It helps candidates assess their selection chances.

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Cut Off 2025 [Expected]
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board conducted the Assistant Public Prosecutor examination on 14 December 2025. Thousands of law graduates appeared for this exam with the hope of securing a government prosecution post. After the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for the result and cut off marks. 

The TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result on the official website. The cut-off marks help candidates understand whether they have qualified or not. This article explains the APP Telangana cut off 2025, expected marks, previous year cut off, and factors affecting qualifying marks.

TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025

The TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025 is the minimum mark required to qualify for the Assistant Public Prosecutor post in Telangana. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board will release the cut off along with the result. 

The selection process includes only a written examination, sp cut off marks play a very important role. Candidates who score equal to or more than the prescribed cut off will be considered qualified. The APP exam cut off marks Telangana are prepared after evaluating exam difficulty, number of candidates, and available vacancies.

TSLPRB APP Expected Cut Off 2025

Check the TSLPRB APP expected cut off in the table below. It is based on the exam held on 14 December, previous year data, and overall competition level.

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)

OC (General)

80 – 85

BC-A

78 – 83

BC-B

76 – 82

BC-C

75 – 80

BC-D

74 – 79

BC-E

72 – 78

SC

70 – 75

ST

68 – 74

Women (Reserved)

65 – 72

How to Check TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can check the APP Telangana cut off 2025 easily from the official website once the result is announced. The following are the steps to check TSLPRB APP Cut Off:

  • Visit the official website of TSLPRB

  • Go to the “Latest Notifications” section

  • Click on the link for TSLPRB APP Cut Off 2025

  • A PDF file will open showing category-wise cut off marks

  • Download and save the file for future use

Factors Affecting TSLPRB APP Cut Off Marks

The APP exam cut off marks Telangana are decided based on several important factors. These are as follows:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Candidates

  • Difficulty Level of Exam

  • Reservation Rules

  • Overall Performance

Also Check: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

TSLPRB APP Previous Year Cut Off

Checking the TSLPRB APP previous year cut off helps candidates understand past trends and estimate current year cut off correctly.

Multi Zone–1 Cut Off (2021)

Check the TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor cut off marks for Multi Zone-1 from the previous recruitment cycle for different categories in the table below.

Category

General

Women

OC

82.125

BC-B

81.000

77.750

BC-D

81.000

75.000

BC-E

78.625

SC

75.625

61.500

ST

74.625

71.875

Multi Zone–2 Cut Off (2021)

Check the previous year cut off marks for Multi Zone-2 in the table below to understand category-wise score requirements.

Category

General

Women

OC

83.000

BC-A

88.625

BC-B

74.875

74.750

BC-D

75.125

72.250

SC

73.875

65.250

ST

75.000

65.000

How Marks Are Calculated for TSLPRB APP Exam?

The written exam is conducted for 200 marks. Paper I is objective, and Paper II is descriptive. For every wrong answer in Paper I, 25% negative marking is applied. Candidates should calculate their expected score carefully and compare it with the TSLPRB APP expected cut off to know their chances.

