TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025, Check Subject-Wise Topics

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam preparation starts with knowing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The level of competition is increasing every year. So candidates should have a clear understanding of what to study to make preparation more effective and well-planned. The article provides the complete TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 along with the exam pattern for candidates to create a smart study strategy. TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 Overview The TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge of law as well as the ability to apply legal concepts in real-life prosecution work. The exam is divided into two parts, Paper 1 (Objective) and Paper 2 (Descriptive), to evaluate different skill sets required for the role.

Below is an overview of the TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025: Particulars Details Conducting Body Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) Exam Name TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 Total Marks 400 Number of Papers 2 (Objective & Descriptive) Duration of Each Paper 3 Hours Marks for Each Paper 200 Marks Negative Marking Applicable in Paper 1 (Objective) as per TSLPRB guidelines Selection Process Written Examination + Certificate Verification Official Website www.tslprb.in TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 The Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Exam 2025 is designed to test both theoretical legal knowledge and the practical skills required in prosecution. The syllabus is divided into two papers: Objective and Descriptive. This covers all important areas of law, drafting, and current affairs. Candiates should have a clear understanding of the syllabus to prepare in a focused and effective manner.

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus for Objective Paper The Objective Paper of the Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 covers major laws, constitutional principles, and general knowledge. Below is the syllabus for Paper 1: Subject/Law Key Topics Indian Penal Code (IPC) General principles of criminal liability Offences against human body Property offences Offences related to marriage Defamation and criminal conspiracy Offences against the State Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Constitution of criminal courts and offices Powers of superior police officers Arrest, complaint, FIR, investigation Filing charge sheets Trial procedures Appeal and revision Indian Evidence Act Relevance of facts Admissions and confessions Expert opinions/testimonies Examination of witnesses Documentary/oral evidence rules Civil Procedure Code (CPC) Suits and res judicata Parties to suits and appearance Framing of suits Discovery and inspection Commissions Interlocutory orders Criminal Minor Acts Prevention of Corruption Act NDPS Act Juvenile Justice Act Dowry Prohibition Act Domestic Violence Act SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Constitutional Law Fundamental Rights Directive Principles of State Policy Union and State Executive Judiciary structure Emergency provisions Amendments General Knowledge & Awareness Current affairs (India & Telangana) History Geography Polity Economy Science & Technology Arts & Culture of Telangana

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus for Descriptive Paper The Descriptive Paper in the Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 evaluates candidates’ ability to apply legal knowledge in real scenarios through drafting and essay writing. Below is the detailed syllabus. Section Key Topics Pleading & Drafting Complaints FIRs Charge sheets Bail applications Drafting writs Appeals Other legal documents Essay Writing Essays on current legal issues Socio-legal topics TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should know the TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam Pattern 2025 to plan preparation. The exam is structured to test not only a candidate’s knowledge of law but also analytical skills and drafting ability. It consists of two papers, an objective paper to check legal knowledge through multiple-choice questions, and a descriptive paper to assess essay writing and drafting skills.

Candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks prescribed for their category to qualify. Check the detailed exam pattern in the table below: Paper No. Paper Name Type of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper-I Objective Type MCQs 200 3 Hours Paper-II Descriptive Type Essay/Drafting 200 3 Hours Total – – 400 Marks – Qualifying Marks (Category-wise): General/EWS: 40%

BC: 35%

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen: 30% Negative Marking: Paper-I may include negative marking for incorrect answers as per TSLPRB norms. Aspirants should balance their preparation between MCQ practice and descriptive drafting skills with this exam structure. A focused study plan based on the exam pattern can significantly improve the chances of success. Also Check: TNUSRB Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Preparation Tips for TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 requires smart planning, regular practice, and complete command over the syllabus. The exam includes both objective and descriptive papers, aspirants need to balance accuracy with analytical and drafting skills. Below are some effective preparation strategies: Study both Paper-I (Objective) and Paper-II (Descriptive) topics carefully. Focus on core legal subjects, constitutional provisions, and general awareness.

Allocate more time to weak areas while strengthening subjects you are confident in. Candidates should balance preparation between law papers and general knowledge.

Give special attention to the IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act, and Criminal Minor Acts, as these carry high weightage in the exam.

Solve objective questions to improve accuracy and speed, while also practicing descriptive writing like complaints, charge sheets, writs, and appeals to enhance drafting skills.

Follow Telangana-specific and national legal updates, important government schemes, and recent judgments.

Make short notes for quick revisions. Go through important sections of law multiple times to retain them better.

Structure your essay with a clear introduction, logical arguments, and a strong conclusion.