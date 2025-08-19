TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025, Check Subject-Wise Topics

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
The TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 is divided into two papers, Objective and Descriptive. Candidates must qualify category-wise cut-offs with 400 total marks. This article provides the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, and preparation tips to help aspirants plan smartly and increase their chances of success in the Telangana APP Exam 2025.

Aug 19, 2025, 13:42 IST
TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025: TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam preparation starts with knowing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The level of competition is increasing every year. So candidates should have a clear understanding of what to study to make preparation more effective and well-planned. 

The article provides the complete TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 along with the exam pattern for candidates to create a smart study strategy.

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025 Overview

The TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge of law as well as the ability to apply legal concepts in real-life prosecution work. The exam is divided into two parts, Paper 1 (Objective) and Paper 2 (Descriptive), to evaluate different skill sets required for the role.

Below is an overview of the TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)

Exam Name

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025

Total Marks

400

Number of Papers

2 (Objective & Descriptive)

Duration of Each Paper

3 Hours

Marks for Each Paper

200 Marks

Negative Marking

Applicable in Paper 1 (Objective) as per TSLPRB guidelines

Selection Process

Written Examination + Certificate Verification

Official Website

www.tslprb.in

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus 2025

The Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Exam 2025 is designed to test both theoretical legal knowledge and the practical skills required in prosecution. The syllabus is divided into two papers: Objective and Descriptive. This covers all important areas of law, drafting, and current affairs. Candiates should have a clear understanding of the syllabus to prepare in a focused and effective manner.

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus for Objective Paper 

The Objective Paper of the Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 covers major laws, constitutional principles, and general knowledge. Below is the syllabus for Paper 1:

Subject/Law

Key Topics

Indian Penal Code (IPC)

General principles of criminal liability

Offences against human body

Property offences

Offences related to marriage

Defamation and criminal conspiracy

Offences against the State

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)

Constitution of criminal courts and offices

Powers of superior police officers

Arrest, complaint, FIR, investigation

Filing charge sheets

Trial procedures

Appeal and revision

Indian Evidence Act

Relevance of facts

Admissions and confessions

Expert opinions/testimonies

Examination of witnesses

Documentary/oral evidence rules

Civil Procedure Code (CPC)

Suits and res judicata

Parties to suits and appearance

Framing of suits

Discovery and inspection

Commissions

Interlocutory orders

Criminal Minor Acts

Prevention of Corruption Act

NDPS Act

Juvenile Justice Act

Dowry Prohibition Act

Domestic Violence Act

SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Constitutional Law

Fundamental Rights

Directive Principles of State Policy

Union and State Executive

Judiciary structure

Emergency provisions

Amendments

General Knowledge & Awareness

Current affairs (India & Telangana)

History

Geography

Polity

Economy

Science & Technology

Arts & Culture of Telangana

Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Syllabus for Descriptive Paper 

The Descriptive Paper in the Telangana Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 evaluates candidates’ ability to apply legal knowledge in real scenarios through drafting and essay writing. Below is the detailed syllabus.

Section

Key Topics

Pleading & Drafting

Complaints

FIRs

Charge sheets

Bail applications

Drafting writs

Appeals

Other legal documents

Essay Writing

Essays on current legal issues

Socio-legal topics

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should know the TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam Pattern 2025 to plan preparation. The exam is structured to test not only a candidate’s knowledge of law but also analytical skills and drafting ability. It consists of two papers, an objective paper to check legal knowledge through multiple-choice questions, and a descriptive paper to assess essay writing and drafting skills. 

Candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks prescribed for their category to qualify. Check the detailed exam pattern in the table below:

Paper No.

Paper Name

Type of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper-I

Objective Type

MCQs

200

3 Hours

Paper-II

Descriptive Type

Essay/Drafting

200

3 Hours

Total

400 Marks

Qualifying Marks (Category-wise):

  • General/EWS: 40%

  • BC: 35%

  • SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen: 30%

Negative Marking: Paper-I may include negative marking for incorrect answers as per TSLPRB norms.

Aspirants should balance their preparation between MCQ practice and descriptive drafting skills with this exam structure. A focused study plan based on the exam pattern can significantly improve the chances of success.

Preparation Tips for TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam 2025 requires smart planning, regular practice, and complete command over the syllabus. The exam includes both objective and descriptive papers, aspirants need to balance accuracy with analytical and drafting skills. Below are some effective preparation strategies:

  • Study both Paper-I (Objective) and Paper-II (Descriptive) topics carefully. Focus on core legal subjects, constitutional provisions, and general awareness.

  • Allocate more time to weak areas while strengthening subjects you are confident in. Candidates should balance preparation between law papers and general knowledge.

  • Give special attention to the IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act, and Criminal Minor Acts, as these carry high weightage in the exam.

  • Solve objective questions to improve accuracy and speed, while also practicing descriptive writing like complaints, charge sheets, writs, and appeals to enhance drafting skills.

  • Follow Telangana-specific and national legal updates, important government schemes, and recent judgments.

  • Make short notes for quick revisions. Go through important sections of law multiple times to retain them better.

  • Structure your essay with a clear introduction, logical arguments, and a strong conclusion.

Avoid last-minute cramming. Focus on concept clarity, steady revision, and a positive mindset throughout your preparation journey.

