Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Bangalore: Fees, Ranking and Course Detials

Top Engineering Colleges in Bangalore: Bangalore is India's leading IT hub, therefore picking the best engineering school is essential for any aspiring engineer. First on the list of the best universities is the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which is mostly a research university but is well known throughout the world for its innovative work and provides very competitive B.Tech programs, especially in Data Science and Engineering. A number of private universities, in addition to IISc, are frequently ranked among the finest because of their solid academic backgrounds, great industry links, and stellar placement rates.
Important participants are the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), and R.V. College of Engineering (RVCE). Rich histories, substantial alumni networks, and a variety of engineering curricula make RVCE and BMSCE excellent choices for industry preparation. With its emphasis on information technology and outstanding placements, IIIT-B is a specialized star that frequently lands the highest average packages. Newer but quickly expanding universities like PES University and the Cambridge Institute of Technology, which prioritize innovation and industry-relevant programs, also add to the city's thriving educational scene. In addition to rankings, prospective students should consider specialty, research possibilities, instructor quality, and placement statistics related to their selected field, such as robotics or computer science.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In Bangalore
Based on a thorough evaluation of variables other than just academic performance, we have ranked the top 10 engineering schools in Bangalore. The quality of industry relationships, outstanding job placement histories, and research output have all been closely examined. Renowned for producing the next generation of gifted engineers who have a big influence on the global IT industry include schools like RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, and the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
Established
|
Key Specializations
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|
1909
|
Research, Engineering Sciences
|
2
|
R.V. College of Engineering
|
1963
|
Computer Science, Electronics
|
3
|
PES University
|
1972
|
Information Science, Biotechnology
|
4
|
BMS College of Engineering
|
1946
|
Mechanical, Civil Engineering
|
5
|
Cambridge Institute of Technology
|
2007
|
Artificial Intelligence, IoT
|
6
|
MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology
|
1962
|
Aerospace, Automation
|
7
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology
|
1979
|
Data Science, Robotics
|
8
|
Sir M. Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology
|
1986
|
Telecommunications, Power Systems
|
9
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering
|
1979
|
Machine Learning, Cybersecurity
|
10
|
New Horizon College of Engineering
|
2001
|
Cloud Computing, Big Data
Placement Statistics and Alumni
With graduates landing jobs in prestigious international IT companies and premier research institutes, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has an outstanding placement record. Its strong alumni network, which offers current students priceless career connections, contributes even more to its achievement.
|
Year
|
Placement Rate
|
Average Package (LPA)
|
2022
|
98%
|
25
|
2021
|
97%
|
22
|
2020
|
96%
|
20
Core Engineering Programs at IISc
The engineering programs in this list are among the most specialized and research-intensive ones that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) offers. Generally concentrating on advanced degrees (M.Tech, M.Des, Ph.D.) and a highly sought-after B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing, IISc is India's leading university for scientific research and higher education.
Key areas are covered by the expertise you listed:
- Aerospace Engineering: Designing, building, and researching aircraft and spacecraft is the main focus of aerospace engineering.
- Computer Science and Engineering (CSE): Computer science and engineering (CSE) includes the use of systems, algorithms, and software in practice as well as the theoretical underpinnings of computing.
- Electrical Engineering (EE): The study and use of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism are the focus of electrical engineering (EE).
- Mechanical Engineering (ME): Designing, analyzing, producing, and maintaining mechanical systems are all part of mechanical engineering (ME).
- Materials Engineering: In order to create new goods and technology, materials engineering focuses on the characteristics and uses of materials like metals, polymers, and ceramics.
