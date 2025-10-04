IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Day 1, Shift 1 Exam Begins, Check Today’s Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Questions Asked

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on October 4 and 5. It will be conducted in four shifts on both days. The first shift on Day 1 began at 8:30 AM and concluded at 10:00 AM. Here, we will provide the detailed IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 for each shift, covering section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and memory-based questions asked. IBPS Clerk 2025 exam analysis will help candidates appearing in upcoming shifts to understand the overall paper trend, the type of questions asked in each section, and the expected difficulty level. It also assists aspirants in identifying the number of good attempts required for safe scoring and in predicting the expected IBPS Clerk cut-off 2025. IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 4 October 2025 The Shift 1 of the IBPS Clerk exam on October 4 is currently ongoing. As per the last five years' trend, the overall difficulty level of the exam has generally been reported as Easy to Moderate.



The overall level of the exam in Shift 1 (October 4) was reported to be Easy to Moderate. Candidates found English comparatively easier, while Numerical Ability and Reasoning had a few moderate-level questions, especially in puzzles and arithmetic. IBPS Clerk Prelims Difficulty Level

A total of 100 questions will be asked in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, covering English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections. Candidates must attempt a maximum number of questions accurately to proceed to the next stage, i.e. IBPS Clerk Mains exam. We will provide the section-wise difficulty level once the exam concludes. Meanwhile, you can check the previous year IBPS Clerk Difficulty Level in the table below. Sections No. of Questions & Marks Difficulty Level Good Attempts English Language 30 Easy 22-24 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 28-29 Quantitative Aptitude 35 Easy to Moderate 26-28 Overall 100 Easy to Moderate 76-81 IBPS Clerk Good Attempts The number of good attempts affects the IBPS Clerk cut off marks. The more good attempts there are, the higher the cut-off will be.