RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Day 1, Shift 1 Exam Begins, Check Today’s Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Questions Asked

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 4, 2025, 09:28 IST

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 of IBPS Clerk is ongoing. Get insights into the detailed IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis for all shifts conducted on October 4. Find information regarding the overall difficulty level and the types of questions asked in the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam.

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis
IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on October 4 and 5. It will be conducted in four shifts on both days. The first shift on Day 1 began at 8:30 AM and concluded at 10:00 AM. Here, we will provide the detailed IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 for each shift, covering section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and memory-based questions asked.

IBPS Clerk 2025 exam analysis will help candidates appearing in upcoming shifts to understand the overall paper trend, the type of questions asked in each section, and the expected difficulty level. It also assists aspirants in identifying the number of good attempts required for safe scoring and in predicting the expected IBPS Clerk cut-off 2025.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 4 October 2025 will soon be provided here. Aspirants must go IBPS Clerk paper review to refine their exam strategy, manage time effectively, and boost their chances of qualifying for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025.

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 4 October 2025

The Shift 1 of the IBPS Clerk exam on October 4 is currently ongoing. You can bookmark this page to get the section-wise review. As per the last five years’ trend, the overall difficulty level of the exam has generally been reported as Easy to Moderate.



The overall level of the exam in Shift 1 (October 4) was reported to be Easy to Moderate. Candidates found English comparatively easier, while Numerical Ability and Reasoning had a few moderate-level questions, especially in puzzles and arithmetic.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Difficulty Level

A total of 100 questions will be asked in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, covering English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections. Candidates must attempt a maximum number of questions accurately to proceed to the next stage, i.e. IBPS Clerk Mains exam. 

We will provide the section-wise difficulty level once the exam concludes. Meanwhile, you can check the previous year IBPS Clerk Difficulty Level in the table below.

Sections

No. of Questions & Marks

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

English Language

30

Easy

22-24

Reasoning Ability

35

Easy to Moderate

28-29

Quantitative Aptitude

35

Easy to Moderate

26-28

Overall

100

Easy to Moderate

76-81

IBPS Clerk Good Attempts

The number of good attempts affects the IBPS Clerk cut off marks. The more good attempts there are, the higher the cut-off will be.

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts (Shift 1)

English Language

30

To be updated

Numerical Ability

35

To be updated

Reasoning Ability

35

To be updated

Overall

100

To be updated

IBPS Clerk Shift Timings 2025

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted in four shifts each day. Candidates must report at least one hour before their shift timings for verification and a handwriting sample session. Each shift is of one hour duration, starting from 9:00 AM (Shift 1) and concluding with the last shift at 5:30 PM. You can check the IBPS Clerk exam timings in the table below.

Shift

Reporting Time

Handwriting Sample Time

Exam Start

Exam End

Shift 1

08:00 AM

08:55 AM

09:00 AM

10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:25 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

01:00 PM

01:55 PM

02:00 PM

03:00 PM

Shift 4

03:30 PM

04:25 PM

04:30 PM

05:30 PM

