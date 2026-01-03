NYT Connections Hints Today: Check Answers and Clues, January 3, 2026

The daily NYT Connections puzzle challenges players’ ability to find patterns by placing 16 random words into 4 separate word groups according to their shared theme or similarity. The NYT Connections combines logic, vocabulary, and creativity in an enjoyable way since it has very few guidelines yet requires clever thinking. On January 3, 2026, the NYT Connections puzzle required players to group 16 random words according to several themes, again challenging players’ powers of observation, reasoning, and pattern recognition while providing players with a daily workout for the brain. Players had to think strategically and creatively to find the connection among each set of four words in order to complete the entire puzzle. Over the years, NYT Connections has grown into one of the most popular word games within the New York Times collection.

Here are the hints for NYT Connections January 3, 2026 Puzzle #937. You have to club four words together which belong to the same catagory which will get sorted into 4 colours yellow, green, blue and purple. You just need to be good at pattern recognition and ability to sort them into correct categories. Yellow Group Hint: Military Terms Green Group Hint: Clothing Items for Legs Blue Group Hint: Hit Songs of RIhanna Purple Group Hint: Words After "Wet" Let us find out the answers to today's NYT Connections! Let us see how many were you able to get right! NYT Connections Answers for January 3, 2026 (Saturday) Here are the solutions for NYT Connections Puzzle #937 for January 3, 2026!

Below you will see the four categories from today’s game, including the correct words that make up each set. Match these answers to your guesses of each category! YELLOW: ARMY RANKS (CAPTAIN, GENERAL, MAJOR, PRIVATE) GREEN: LEGWEAR IN THE SINGULAR (JEAN, JOGGER, OVERALL, SLACK) BLUE: RIHANNA #1 HITS (DIAMONDS, SOS, UMBRELLA, WORK) PURPLE: WET ___ (BAR, BLANKET, NURSE, WILLY) Let’s take the time to review the groups one at a time and look at the connections that bind these four groups together. What is the NYT Connections Game? The New York Times Connections Puzzle is a daily word game created by The New York Times where players have to organize 16 different words into four individual groups that share similar characteristics. Players' vocabulary, logic, and pattern recognition skills are all utilized during the

NYT Connections game, and players must utilize patience, strategic thinking, and logical reasoning when solving each NYT Connections puzzle. The game provides entertainment and intellectual stimulation for all ages. How to Play the NYT Connections Puzzle? In the NYT Connections Puzzle, players are presented with 16 words that seem completely unconnected. Players must figure out how to group the 16 words into four sets of 4 words each based on something that connects them. Some words may look like they will be part of two different groups, which requires players to think logically and pay attention to the details. Pattern recognition, strategic thinking, and a willingness to be wrong and keep trying are all important in completing the puzzle. Best Strategies to Solve NYT Connections Puzzles Before solving a NYT Connections puzzle, players should first identify the most easily identifiable word groups available. Identifying synonyms or word categories such as color, animal, shape or occupation can provide valuable assistance.