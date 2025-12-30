CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Class 10th & 12th Exam Dates Released, Download New Schedule PDF Here

Key Points
- CBSE class 10, 12 exams to be conducted on March 3, 2026, rescheduled.
- Class 10 revised exams to be held on March 11, 2026
- Class 12 revised exams to be held on 10 April 2026
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Rescheduled: CBSE has issued an official notification regarding the Class 10 and class 12 examinations. According to the official notification shared, the CBSE examinations of the subjects for Class X and Class XII, which were earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons
CBSE Revised Schedule - Click Here
|Class.
|Earlier Schedule
|New Date
|Class X
|03 March 2026
|11 March 2026
|Class XII
|03 March 2026
|10 April 2026
