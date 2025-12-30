Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Class 10th & 12th Exam Dates Released, Download New Schedule PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 15:40 IST

The CBSE Board Exam 2026 dates for Class 10 & 12 have been revised. Check the updated exam schedule and download the new PDF with all the important dates and changes. Stay informed about the upcoming exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE 10th 12th Exam Rescheduled, Check New Dates Here
CBSE 10th 12th Exam Rescheduled, Check New Dates Here
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE class 10, 12 exams to be conducted on March 3, 2026, rescheduled.
  • Class 10 revised exams to be held on March 11, 2026
  • Class 12 revised exams to be held on 10 April 2026

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Rescheduled: CBSE has issued an official notification regarding the Class 10 and class 12 examinations. According to the official notification shared, the CBSE examinations of the subjects for Class X and Class XII, which were earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons

CBSE Revised Schedule - Click Here

Class.Earlier ScheduleNew Date
Class X 03 March 2026 11 March 2026
Class XII 03 March 2026 10 April 2026
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News