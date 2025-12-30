Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Released Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download PDF at pseb.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 30, 2025, 18:43 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the 2026 date sheet for Class 10th and 12th exams today, December 30, 2025, on its official website at pseb.ac.in. Class 10th exams are scheduled from March 6 to April 1, 2026, and Class 12th exams from February 17 to April 1, 2026.

Key Points

  • The date sheet are available on its official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • Class 10th exams are scheduled from March 6 and class 12th exams are scheduled from February 17.

PSEB Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Out: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from March 6 to April 1, 2026; the class 12th exams will be from February 17 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here. 

PSEB Class 10th Exam 2026 Schedule 

Candidates can check the schedule for 10th matric class here. The exams will begin on March 6 and continue till April 1, 2026. Check the date sheet here: 

DateDayTimePaper Code
06-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 06
07-03-2026 Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 30
09-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 01
10-03-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 29
11-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 02
12-03-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 35
13-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 03
16-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 05
18-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 28
19-03-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 72 / 73
20-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 31
25-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 32
27-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 63
30-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 33
01-04-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM

Vocational Trades List

CodeTrade Name
76 Organized Retail (Retail Store Operations Assistant)
78 Automotive (Electric Vehicle Service Assistant)
79 Health Care (Home Health Aide – Trainee)
80 IT / ITES (Domestic Data Entry Operator)
81 Private Security (Unarmed Security Guard)
82 Beauty & Wellness (Assistant Beauty Therapist)
86 Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Food & Beverage Service Assistant)
88 Agriculture (Solanaceous Crop Cultivator)
89 Apparel (Sewing Machine Operator)
90 Construction (Assistant Mason)
91 Plumbing (Assistant Plumber – General)
93 Power (Consumer Energy Meter Technician)
94 BFSI (Microfinance Executive)
95 Electronics (Junior Field Technician – Home Appliances)
96 Food Processing (Baking Technician / Operative)
97 Telecom (Optical Fiber Splicer)
98 Logistics (Land Transportation Associate)
99 Management & Entrepreneurship (Office Assistant)
100 Media & Entertainment (Storyboard Artist)

PSEB Class 10th Official Schedule

PSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 Schedule 

Candidates can check the schedule for the 12th intermediate class here. The exams will begin on February 17 and continue till April 1, 2026. Check the date sheet here:

DateDayTimePaper Code
17-02-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 045
18-02-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 032
19-02-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 044
20-02-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 141
21-02-2026 Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 033
23-02-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 038 / 144
24-02-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 065
25-02-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 026
26-02-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 054 / 150
27-02-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 142
06-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 072
07-03-2026 Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 001
09-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 042
10-03-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 035
11-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 043
12-03-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 002 / 003
13-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 039
16-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 036
17-03-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 209
18-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 146
19-03-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 037
20-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 025
24-03-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 019 / 023 / 024
25-03-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 028
27-03-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 041
30-03-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 031 / 052
01-04-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 004 / 005 / 006 / 007
02-04-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 049
04-04-2026 Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 040 / 053

Class 12th Vocational Trades

CodeTrade Name
196 Organized Retail (Retail Sales Associate)
197 Automotive (Four Wheeler Service Technician)
198 Health Care (General Duty Assistant – Trainee)
199 IT / ITES (Junior Software Developer)
200 Private Security (CCTV Video Footage Auditor)
201 Beauty & Wellness (Beauty Therapist)
202 Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Customer Service Executive)
203 Physical Education Assistant (Primary Level – 3)
204 Agriculture (Small Poultry Farmer)
206 Apparel (Specialized Sewing Machine Operator)
207 Construction (Painter & Decorator)
208 Plumbing (Advance Plumbing Technician)
218 Power (Distribution Lineman)
219 BFSI (Business Correspondent / Facilitator)
220 Electronics (Solar Panel Installation Technician)
221 Food Processing (Craft Baker)
222 Telecom (Optical Fiber Technician)
223 Logistics (Documentation Assistant)
224 Management & Entrepreneurship (Secretary)
225 Media & Entertainment (Roto Artist)

PSEB Class 12th Official Schedule

