PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Released Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download PDF at pseb.ac.in

Key Points
- PSEB Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 date sheet released today, December 30, 2025.
- The date sheet are available on its official website at pseb.ac.in.
- Class 10th exams are scheduled from March 6 and class 12th exams are scheduled from February 17.
PSEB Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Out: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from March 6 to April 1, 2026; the class 12th exams will be from February 17 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.
PSEB Class 10th Exam 2026 Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for 10th matric class here. The exams will begin on March 6 and continue till April 1, 2026. Check the date sheet here:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Paper Code
|06-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|06
|07-03-2026
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|30
|09-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|01
|10-03-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|29
|11-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|02
|12-03-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|35
|13-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|03
|16-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|05
|18-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|28
|19-03-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|72 / 73
|20-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|31
|25-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|32
|27-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|63
|30-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|33
|01-04-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|—
Vocational Trades List
|Code
|Trade Name
|76
|Organized Retail (Retail Store Operations Assistant)
|78
|Automotive (Electric Vehicle Service Assistant)
|79
|Health Care (Home Health Aide – Trainee)
|80
|IT / ITES (Domestic Data Entry Operator)
|81
|Private Security (Unarmed Security Guard)
|82
|Beauty & Wellness (Assistant Beauty Therapist)
|86
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Food & Beverage Service Assistant)
|88
|Agriculture (Solanaceous Crop Cultivator)
|89
|Apparel (Sewing Machine Operator)
|90
|Construction (Assistant Mason)
|91
|Plumbing (Assistant Plumber – General)
|93
|Power (Consumer Energy Meter Technician)
|94
|BFSI (Microfinance Executive)
|95
|Electronics (Junior Field Technician – Home Appliances)
|96
|Food Processing (Baking Technician / Operative)
|97
|Telecom (Optical Fiber Splicer)
|98
|Logistics (Land Transportation Associate)
|99
|Management & Entrepreneurship (Office Assistant)
|100
|Media & Entertainment (Storyboard Artist)
PSEB Class 10th Official Schedule
PSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for the 12th intermediate class here. The exams will begin on February 17 and continue till April 1, 2026. Check the date sheet here:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Paper Code
|17-02-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|045
|18-02-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|032
|19-02-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|044
|20-02-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|141
|21-02-2026
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|033
|23-02-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|038 / 144
|24-02-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|065
|25-02-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|026
|26-02-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|054 / 150
|27-02-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|142
|06-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|072
|07-03-2026
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|001
|09-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|042
|10-03-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|035
|11-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|043
|12-03-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|002 / 003
|13-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|039
|16-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|036
|17-03-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|209
|18-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|146
|19-03-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|037
|20-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|025
|24-03-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|019 / 023 / 024
|25-03-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|028
|27-03-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|041
|30-03-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|031 / 052
|01-04-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|004 / 005 / 006 / 007
|02-04-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|049
|04-04-2026
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|040 / 053
Class 12th Vocational Trades
|Code
|Trade Name
|196
|Organized Retail (Retail Sales Associate)
|197
|Automotive (Four Wheeler Service Technician)
|198
|Health Care (General Duty Assistant – Trainee)
|199
|IT / ITES (Junior Software Developer)
|200
|Private Security (CCTV Video Footage Auditor)
|201
|Beauty & Wellness (Beauty Therapist)
|202
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Customer Service Executive)
|203
|Physical Education Assistant (Primary Level – 3)
|204
|Agriculture (Small Poultry Farmer)
|206
|Apparel (Specialized Sewing Machine Operator)
|207
|Construction (Painter & Decorator)
|208
|Plumbing (Advance Plumbing Technician)
|218
|Power (Distribution Lineman)
|219
|BFSI (Business Correspondent / Facilitator)
|220
|Electronics (Solar Panel Installation Technician)
|221
|Food Processing (Craft Baker)
|222
|Telecom (Optical Fiber Technician)
|223
|Logistics (Documentation Assistant)
|224
|Management & Entrepreneurship (Secretary)
|225
|Media & Entertainment (Roto Artist)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation