PSEB Date Sheet 2026: Punjab Board Released Class 10th, 12th Time Table; Download PDF at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Out: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from March 6 to April 1, 2026; the class 12th exams will be from February 17 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

PSEB Class 10th Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for 10th matric class here. The exams will begin on March 6 and continue till April 1, 2026. Check the date sheet here: