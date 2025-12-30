PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table PDF; Check Complete Schedule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has reportedly released the datesheet for the written examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. According to the released schedule, the Class 8 exams are set to commence on February 17th and will conclude on February 27th. The board has instructed all students to begin their exam preparation early.
For the Class 12 students, the examinations will also begin on February 17th but will continue for a longer duration, ending on April 4th. Students are strongly advised to visit the board's official website to access the detailed and complete information regarding the entire datesheet for their respective classes.
PSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 Schedule
Students can now check the schedule for the 12th intermediate class examinations. The exams are set to commence on February 17, 2026, and will run until April 2, 2026. Students should refer to the official date sheet for specific dates
|
Exam
|
Date
|
Home Science
|
February 17, 2026
|
Sociology
|
February 18, 2026
|
Psychology
|
February 19, 2026
|
Business Studies
|
February 20, 2026
|
Public Administration
|
February 21, 2026
|
Music (Tabla) and Fundamentals of E-Business
|
February 23, 2026
|
Agriculture
|
February 24, 2026
|
Economics
|
February 25, 2026
|
Biology, Media Studies
|
February 26, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
February 27, 2026
|
Computer applications
|
March 6, 2026
|
General English
|
March 7, 2026
|
Geography
|
March 9, 2026
|
Religion
|
March 10, 2026
|
Defense Study
|
March 11, 2026
|
General Punjabi, Punjabi History and Culture
|
March 12, 2026
|
Gurmit Sangeet
|
March 13, 2026
|
Music (Vocal)
|
March 16, 2026
|
National Cadet Corps
|
March 17, 2026
|
Computer Science
|
March 18, 2026
|
Music (Instrumental)
|
March 19, 2026
|
History
|
March 20, 2026
|
Sanskrit, French, German
|
March 24, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
March 25, 2026
|
Philoshphy
|
March 27, 2026
|
Political Science, Dhinivam
|
March 30, 2026
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
April 1, 2026
|
Physical Education and Sports
|
April 2, 2026
Class 12th Vocational Trades
The following table correlates the Paper Codes provided in the exam schedule with their respective subject names, helping students identify their papers easily.
|
Code
|
Trade Name
|
196
|
Organized Retail (Retail Sales Associate)
|
197
|
Automotive (Four Wheeler Service Technician)
|
198
|
Health Care (General Duty Assistant – Trainee)
|
199
|
IT / ITES (Junior Software Developer)
|
200
|
Private Security (CCTV Video Footage Auditor)
|
201
|
Beauty & Wellness (Beauty Therapist)
|
202
|
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Customer Service Executive)
|
203
|
Physical Education Assistant (Primary Level – 3)
|
204
|
Agriculture (Small Poultry Farmer)
|
206
|
Apparel (Specialized Sewing Machine Operator)
|
207
|
Construction (Painter & Decorator)
|
208
|
Plumbing (Advance Plumbing Technician)
|
218
|
Power (Distribution Lineman)
|
219
|
BFSI (Business Correspondent / Facilitator)
|
220
|
Electronics (Solar Panel Installation Technician)
|
221
|
Food Processing (Craft Baker)
|
222
|
Telecom (Optical Fiber Technician)
|
223
|
Logistics (Documentation Assistant)
|
224
|
Management & Entrepreneurship (Secretary)
|
225
|
Media & Entertainment (Roto Artist)
How to Download the PSEB 12th Date Sheet
Follow these five easy steps to download the PDF:
-
Go to the Website: Visit the official Punjab Board portal at pseb.ac.in.
-
Find the Link: Look for the "Important Links" section and click on "Date Sheet."
-
Choose Your Class: Select the link labeled "Senior Secondary PSEB Date Sheet 2026 for Class 12."
-
View the File: The date sheet will open as a PDF on your screen.
-
Save It: Download the file and keep a printout handy for your study schedule.
What to Check in Your Date Sheet
Once you download the PDF, make sure to verify these important details to avoid any confusion:
-
Official Names: Both the Board name and the specific Examination name.
-
Schedule: The exact dates and timings for each paper.
-
Your Stream: Ensure the dates match your specific stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
-
Subject Info: Check the subject names alongside their unique subject codes.
-
Special Rules: Read the "Important Instructions" for candidates to know what to carry to the exam center.
Students awaiting the PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026 can now refer to the officially announced schedule. With examinations tentatively beginning on February 17th and concluding on April 4th, it is imperative for all Class 12 students to finalize their preparation strategies.
The provided detailed time table, along with the vocational trade codes, is a critical resource for planning the final study phase. For any last-minute updates or detailed instructions, students must regularly check the Punjab School Education Board's official website.
