PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table PDF; Check Complete Schedule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has reportedly released the datesheet for the written examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. According to the released schedule, the Class 8 exams are set to commence on February 17th and will conclude on February 27th. The board has instructed all students to begin their exam preparation early.

For the Class 12 students, the examinations will also begin on February 17th but will continue for a longer duration, ending on April 4th. Students are strongly advised to visit the board's official website to access the detailed and complete information regarding the entire datesheet for their respective classes.

PSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 Schedule

Students can now check the schedule for the 12th intermediate class examinations. The exams are set to commence on February 17, 2026, and will run until April 2, 2026. Students should refer to the official date sheet for specific dates