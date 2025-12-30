Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table PDF; Check Complete Schedule

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 30, 2025

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026 soon. The written examinations for Class 12 are tentatively scheduled to begin on February 17th and conclude on April 4th. The document provides the complete exam time table with dates, days, timings (11:00 AM – 2:15 PM), and paper codes, along with a list of vocational trade names and their respective codes. Students are advised to visit the official website for detailed information.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has reportedly released the datesheet for the written examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. According to the released schedule, the Class 8 exams are set to commence on February 17th and will conclude on February 27th. The board has instructed all students to begin their exam preparation early.

For the Class 12 students, the examinations will also begin on February 17th but will continue for a longer duration, ending on April 4th. Students are strongly advised to visit the board's official website to access the detailed and complete information regarding the entire datesheet for their respective classes.

PSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 Schedule 

Students can now check the schedule for the 12th intermediate class examinations. The exams are set to commence on February 17, 2026, and will run until April 2, 2026. Students should refer to the official date sheet for specific dates 

Exam

Date

Home Science

February 17, 2026

Sociology

February 18, 2026

Psychology

February 19, 2026

Business Studies

February 20, 2026

Public Administration 

February 21, 2026

Music (Tabla) and Fundamentals of E-Business

February 23, 2026

Agriculture

February 24, 2026

Economics

February 25, 2026

Biology, Media Studies

February 26, 2026

Accountancy

February 27, 2026

Computer applications

March 6, 2026

General English

March 7, 2026

Geography

March 9, 2026

Religion 

March 10, 2026

Defense Study

March 11, 2026

General Punjabi, Punjabi History and Culture

March 12, 2026

Gurmit Sangeet

March 13, 2026

Music (Vocal) 

March 16, 2026

National Cadet Corps

March 17, 2026

Computer Science 

March 18, 2026

Music (Instrumental)

March 19, 2026

History 

March 20, 2026

Sanskrit, French, German

March 24, 2026

Mathematics 

March 25, 2026

Philoshphy

March 27, 2026

Political Science, Dhinivam

March 30, 2026

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

April 1, 2026

Physical Education and Sports

April 2, 2026

Class 12th Vocational Trades

The following table correlates the Paper Codes provided in the exam schedule with their respective subject names, helping students identify their papers easily.

Code

Trade Name

196

Organized Retail (Retail Sales Associate)

197

Automotive (Four Wheeler Service Technician)

198

Health Care (General Duty Assistant – Trainee)

199

IT / ITES (Junior Software Developer)

200

Private Security (CCTV Video Footage Auditor)

201

Beauty & Wellness (Beauty Therapist)

202

Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Customer Service Executive)

203

Physical Education Assistant (Primary Level – 3)

204

Agriculture (Small Poultry Farmer)

206

Apparel (Specialized Sewing Machine Operator)

207

Construction (Painter & Decorator)

208

Plumbing (Advance Plumbing Technician)

218

Power (Distribution Lineman)

219

BFSI (Business Correspondent / Facilitator)

220

Electronics (Solar Panel Installation Technician)

221

Food Processing (Craft Baker)

222

Telecom (Optical Fiber Technician)

223

Logistics (Documentation Assistant)

224

Management & Entrepreneurship (Secretary)

225

Media & Entertainment (Roto Artist)

How to Download the PSEB 12th Date Sheet

Follow these five easy steps to download the PDF:

  1. Go to the Website: Visit the official Punjab Board portal at pseb.ac.in.

  2. Find the Link: Look for the "Important Links" section and click on "Date Sheet."

  3. Choose Your Class: Select the link labeled "Senior Secondary PSEB Date Sheet 2026 for Class 12."

  4. View the File: The date sheet will open as a PDF on your screen.

  5. Save It: Download the file and keep a printout handy for your study schedule.

What to Check in Your Date Sheet

Once you download the PDF, make sure to verify these important details to avoid any confusion:

  • Official Names: Both the Board name and the specific Examination name.

  • Schedule: The exact dates and timings for each paper.

  • Your Stream: Ensure the dates match your specific stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

  • Subject Info: Check the subject names alongside their unique subject codes.

  • Special Rules: Read the "Important Instructions" for candidates to know what to carry to the exam center.

Students awaiting the PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026 can now refer to the officially announced schedule. With examinations tentatively beginning on February 17th and concluding on April 4th, it is imperative for all Class 12 students to finalize their preparation strategies. 

The provided detailed time table, along with the vocational trade codes, is a critical resource for planning the final study phase. For any last-minute updates or detailed instructions, students must regularly check the Punjab School Education Board's official website.

