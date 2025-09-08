Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Periyar University Result 2025 OUT at periyaruniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 8, 2025, 11:48 IST

Periyar University Result 2025: Periyar University has declared the PU - OLP, DUIC and CDOE results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Periyar University results 2025. 

Periyar University Result 2025: Periyar University has released the PU - Online Learning Program (OLP), DUIC and CDOE results for the exams held in the month of February 2025 for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. Periyar University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. The result can be tentatively released by the third week of June. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their periyaruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Periyar University result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Periyar University Manabadi Results 2025

As per the latest update, Periyar University has released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Periyar University results on the official exam portal of the University- periyaruniversity.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check Periyar University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Periyar University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check the news section and click on exam result link’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and click on the ‘Get Result’ button

Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Download Periyar University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Periyar University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

ODL - May 2025 Examinations - Result

 July 04, 2025

Click here

PU - Online Learning Program (OLP) - February 2025 Examinations – Result

 June 18, 2025

Click here

CDOE (Pride) - February 2025 Examinations – Revaluation Result

 June 17, 2025

Click here

DUIC Feb 2025 Exam Result

May 13, 2025

Click here

CDOE Feb 2025 Exam Result

May 13, 2025

Click here

Details Mentioned on Periyar University Marksheet 2025

Periyar University has released the Periyar University result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The Periyar University Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Periyar University: Highlights

Periyar University Salem, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1997 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The university was Named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.

The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous schools and departments like school of biosciences, school of mathematics, school of physical sciences, school of business studies, school of languages, school of professional studies, school of social sciences, school of life sciences, school of energy & environmental sciences.

Periyar University: Highlights

University Name

Periyar University 

Established

1947

Location

Salem, Tamil Nadu

Periyar University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

