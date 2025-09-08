Periyar University Result 2025 OUT at periyaruniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Periyar University Result 2025: Periyar University has released the PU - Online Learning Program (OLP), DUIC and CDOE results for the exams held in the month of February 2025 for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. Periyar University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. The result can be tentatively released by the third week of June. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their periyaruniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Periyar University result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.
Periyar University Manabadi Results 2025
As per the latest update, Periyar University has released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Periyar University results on the official exam portal of the University- periyaruniversity.ac.in.
Periyar University Result 2025
How to Check Periyar University Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Periyar University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check the news section and click on exam result link’
Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and click on the ‘Get Result’ button
Step 4: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Download Periyar University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Periyar University Results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
ODL - May 2025 Examinations - Result
|July 04, 2025
PU - Online Learning Program (OLP) - February 2025 Examinations – Result
|June 18, 2025
CDOE (Pride) - February 2025 Examinations – Revaluation Result
|June 17, 2025
DUIC Feb 2025 Exam Result
May 13, 2025
CDOE Feb 2025 Exam Result
May 13, 2025
Details Mentioned on Periyar University Marksheet 2025
Periyar University has released the Periyar University result 2025 marksheet on its official website. The Periyar University Marksheet 2025 will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Periyar University: Highlights
Periyar University Salem, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1997 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The university was Named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.
The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous schools and departments like school of biosciences, school of mathematics, school of physical sciences, school of business studies, school of languages, school of professional studies, school of social sciences, school of life sciences, school of energy & environmental sciences.
Periyar University: Highlights
University Name
Periyar University
Established
1947
Location
Salem, Tamil Nadu
Periyar University Result Link - Latest
|Click here
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
