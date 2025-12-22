TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Prelims Result PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 19:10 IST

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on December 22 on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result pdf through the official website link at tnps.gov.in. The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the mains examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) will have to pay the fee from December 23, to 29, 2025.  Check all details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on December 22, has officially released the TNPSC Group 2 Result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-IIA Services) can download the result pdf through the
official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

The lists of candidates admitted to the main written examination for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) have been published on the official webiste. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Download Link @ tnpsc.gov.in

The TNPSC has uploaded the lists of candidates admitted to the Main Written Examination for the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) on its official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- 

Event  Details 
TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Link I  Download Link 
TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Link 2 Download Link

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 - Highlights

Earlier Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had released the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-IIA Services). To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) 
Post Name Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”)
Advt. No. 11/2025
Total Vacancies 676
Mains Exam Mode Descriptive/Objective 
 Exam Date  February 08, 2026
Result Status Released
Official Website https://tnpsc.gov.in/

How to Check TNPSC Group 2 & 2A Result 2025 Online

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to check the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 from official website

  • Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website: www.tnpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2:Click on the link that says "Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II Services) - Main Written Examination " under Group 2A results.
  • Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to view your results.
  • Step 4: Verify the details and download and save the result for future reference.

Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 

The Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) Result 2025 has been released on the official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam  on September 28, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download the result and must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2025: Fees and Admission Details

The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services)  will have to pay Rs. 150/- towards the examination fee. Candidates will have to pay the requisite amount through their registered One Time Registration ID from December 23, 2025 to December 29,2025 11.59 PM. 

The candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing for ‘Tamil Eligibility Test’ in the online application, are directed to upload the certificate in the form prescribed in the Notification for the recruitment drive through their registered OTR ID, from December 23, 2025 to December 29,2025 11.59 PM.

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process for Interview & Non-Interview Posts

Candidates applied for the Group 2 posts should note that those mentioned in List-I below are eligible for all the posts including the posts prescribing specific educational/technical qualification, provided they possess the prescribed qualification except For the post of Forester in Forest Department (for the Vacancies Reserved for Outstanding Sportspersons) as per the notification for the said recruitment.
The list of Register number of candidates mentioned in List-II and III below have been selected purely based on their claims possessing specific educational / technical qualification / special category claim/ option exercised for the post of Forester in Online Application for the said recruitment. They will be
considered only for the post mentioned in the respective Lists, irrespective of the marks obtained by them in the said Main Examination.

What After TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025?

After the release of the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result, candidates will now have to undergo the posts wise selection process as per their performance in mains exam. All the successful candidates will have to appear for the mains examination, followed by an Interview, and finally document verification. The final selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in combined Mains & Interview scores for posts like Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and other clerical roles, as per the posts and selection process mentioned in the notification.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Date & Time

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the much awaited  TNPSC Group 2 Result on December 22, 2025 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the  Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-IIA Services) can download the TNPSC Group 2 Result of Link I and Link II through the official website.





 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the official website to check TNPSC Group 2 Result?
    +
    You can check the TNPSC Group 2 Result at the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in/
  • Who is eligible for TNPSC Group 2 Certificate Verification 2025?
    +
    All those candidates shortlisted for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services)  are able for online Certificate Verification 2025. 
  • Where can I check the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 online?
    +
    You can check the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 online after clicking the concerned link available on the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in/
  • How to download TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 PDF?
    +
    Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 PDF through the official website of TNPSC-https://tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Is TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 released for both Group 2 and Group 2A?
    +
    Yes, the TNPSC has released the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 for both Group 2 and Group 2A on its official website.  

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News