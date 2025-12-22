TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Prelims Result PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on December 22, has officially released the TNPSC Group 2 Result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-IIA Services) can download the result pdf through the

The lists of candidates admitted to the main written examination for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) have been published on the official webiste. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Download Link @ tnpsc.gov.in The TNPSC has uploaded the lists of candidates admitted to the Main Written Examination for the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA services) on its official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Event Details TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Link I Download Link TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Link 2 Download Link TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 - Highlights Earlier Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had released the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-IIA Services). To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Post Name Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”) Advt. No. 11/2025 Total Vacancies 676 Mains Exam Mode Descriptive/Objective Exam Date February 08, 2026 Result Status Released Official Website https://tnpsc.gov.in/ How to Check TNPSC Group 2 & 2A Result 2025 Online

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to check the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 from official website Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website: www.tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2:Click on the link that says "Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II Services) - Main Written Examination " under Group 2A results.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to view your results.

Step 4: Verify the details and download and save the result for future reference. Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 The Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) Result 2025 has been released on the official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam on September 28, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download the result and must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard will carry the following details:

Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details

Marks obtained

Total Marks TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2025: Fees and Admission Details The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services) will have to pay Rs. 150/- towards the examination fee. Candidates will have to pay the requisite amount through their registered One Time Registration ID from December 23, 2025 to December 29,2025 11.59 PM. The candidates who have claimed exemption from appearing for ‘Tamil Eligibility Test’ in the online application, are directed to upload the certificate in the form prescribed in the Notification for the recruitment drive through their registered OTR ID, from December 23, 2025 to December 29,2025 11.59 PM.

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process for Interview & Non-Interview Posts Candidates applied for the Group 2 posts should note that those mentioned in List-I below are eligible for all the posts including the posts prescribing specific educational/technical qualification, provided they possess the prescribed qualification except For the post of Forester in Forest Department (for the Vacancies Reserved for Outstanding Sportspersons) as per the notification for the said recruitment.

The list of Register number of candidates mentioned in List-II and III below have been selected purely based on their claims possessing specific educational / technical qualification / special category claim/ option exercised for the post of Forester in Online Application for the said recruitment. They will be

considered only for the post mentioned in the respective Lists, irrespective of the marks obtained by them in the said Main Examination.

What After TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025? After the release of the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result, candidates will now have to undergo the posts wise selection process as per their performance in mains exam. All the successful candidates will have to appear for the mains examination, followed by an Interview, and finally document verification. The final selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in combined Mains & Interview scores for posts like Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and other clerical roles, as per the posts and selection process mentioned in the notification. TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Date & Time The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the much awaited TNPSC Group 2 Result on December 22, 2025 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-IIA Services) can download the TNPSC Group 2 Result of Link I and Link II through the official website.