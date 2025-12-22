India is a land of many waters. The country has over 400 rivers that flow across its vast landscape. These rivers are grouped into several major river basins that serve as lifelines for millions of people. The Ganga is the most famous, holding the title of India's longest river. However, if you look for the largest river by the amount of water it carries, the Brahmaputra takes the lead. It is also known as the widest river in the country. Rivers in India often have different names. For example, the Ganga is called the Padma in Bangladesh. But do you know which river is known as the "Red River of India"? This mysterious river turns a striking reddish colour during the monsoon season due to the heavy silt in its soil. It flows through the lush green valleys of Northeast India. In this article, we will take a look at the history, origin, and reasons behind this unique name.

Which River Is Known As The Red River Of India? The Brahmaputra is known as the Red River of India. This mighty river begins its journey at the Chemayungdung Glacier near Lake Mansarovar in Tibet, where it is known as the Yarlung Tsangpo. It flows eastward across Tibet before making a sharp turn into India through Arunachal Pradesh. From there, it travels through the lush plains of Assam, gathering water from many tributaries. Finally, it enters Bangladesh and merges with the Ganga, then empties into the Bay of Bengal. The river gets its "Red" nickname because the soil in this region is rich in iron, which turns the water a reddish-brown colour, especially during the heavy monsoon rains when the silt is stirred up. 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Brahmaputra While almost all Indian rivers have female names, the Brahmaputra is a rare "male" river; its name means "Son of Brahma".

It is known by four names: Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, Brahmaputra in Assam, and Jamuna in Bangladesh.

It is home to Majuli, which is recognised as the largest river island in the world.

In Tibet, the name "Tsangpo" literally translates to "The Purifier".

In some parts of Assam, the river is so vast (up to 20 km) that you cannot see the other bank with the naked eye.

It is one of the highest rivers in the world, rising above 5,000 metres in the Himalayas.

The river is one of the few places on Earth where you can find the endangered **Ganges River Dolphin.

Every year in June, the river near the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is said to turn blood-red, a phenomenon celebrated during the Ambubachi Mela.

It has one of the highest water discharge rates in the world, making it incredibly powerful and prone to massive seasonal shifts.

Before entering India, it flows through the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, which is deeper and longer than the famous Grand Canyon in the USA.

Why is the Brahmaputra called the Red River? The Brahmaputra is scientifically known as the Red River due to its high concentration of iron-rich red and yellow soil sediments. As the river flows through the steep Himalayan terrain and the Assam Valley, it undergoes intense fluvial erosion, carrying massive amounts of silt. This silt contains heavy minerals such as magnetite and ilmenite, along with iron oxides from the region's lateritic soil. During the monsoon season, heavy rainfall and snowmelt increase water volume and turbulence, stirring up sediment. This suspension of iron-rich particles reflects light, giving the water a distinct reddish-brown hue. Which River Is Called The Blood River? In India, the Lohit River is often called the "River of Blood". A major tributary of the Brahmaputra, it flows through Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Its name comes from the Sanskrit word Lauhitya, meaning red. This title is partly due to the lateritic red soil it carries, which gives the water a distinct reddish tint.